Kearney, NE

KSNB Local4

UNK volleyball tied for 2nd in MIAA preseason poll

KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska-Kearney volleyball team is tied for second in the 2022 MIAA preseason coaches’ poll. Head coaches vote on the makeup of the poll and cannot vote for their own team. Northwest Missouri, UNK, Central Missouri and Washburn each received at least three first...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Frost tabs Thompson as week zero starter

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska head football coach Scott Frost announced on Thursday on Huskers Radio Network that Casey Thompson will start week zero against Northwestern in Ireland. “There’s no substitute for having played a lot of college football and their has been fewer mistakes from him,” Frost said. “It...
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Hastings softball opens season with victory over Northwest

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings and Grand Island Northwest opened the 2022 high school softball season against each other at the Smith Softball Complex Thursday. The Tigers, coming off a Class B State runner-up finish, eliminated the Vikings from the postseason last year. On the back of two home runs and five RBI from Samantha Schmidt, they defeated GINW 8-2 Thursday.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Husker athletes capitalize on NIL deals

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A new commercial has been circling social media. It features one of the newest faces on the Husker Football Team giving a plug for an Omaha-based heating and cooling company. The commercial ties into part of a Name Image and Likeness Deal. Now that it’s legal for...
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Adams Central, Holdrege softball co-op to form Liberty Storm

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Back in February, the reality of how the fall softball season was shaping out became clear for Adams Central and Holdrege. Both were on the precipice of not participating in competition due to a lack of numbers. It forced both program to look around their neighboring...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Ernie Zeigler joins Husker Men’s Basketball coaching staff

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska Men’s Basketball Coach Fred Hoiberg announced Wednesday that Ernie Zeigler will join the Husker coaching staff. Zeigler bring more than two decades of Division I experience to Nebraska, including six seasons at Central Michigan as a head coach. He spent the last seven years at Mississippi State, helping the Bulldogs to four postseason appearances between 2018 and 2022 under Ben Howland.
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Oregon Trail Rodeo rides into Hastings

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Oregon Trail Rodeo rides back into Hastings on Friday night, for yet another weekend of family friendly entertainment. This is the 31st year the rodeo has been at the Adams County Fairgrounds, and for the last two years, it’s been in conjunction with Hastings’ Kool-Aid Days festivities.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Spencer vs. the Pros - Hole #14 - Dannebrog CC, Hole #2

DANNEBROG, Neb. (KSNB) - For the 14th hole of my summer-long Spencer vs. the Pros golf series, I had to ‘dust off my golf clubs’ after playing the Par-3, 2nd Hole of Dannebrog Country Club because it’s one of the few courses left in the state with sand greens!
DANNEBROG, NE
KSNB Local4

Working for the Weekend

Students, staff and faculty returned to Hastings College campus Wednesday. It's the college's 140th anniversary year. The Nebraska State Fair is just over a week away, and Fonner Park is getting ready.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

UNMC & Special Olympics continue partnership with free screenings

KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Students and faculty from the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing Kearney Division and UNMC College of Allied Health Professions in Kearney are offering free sports screenings for new and returning athletes who plan to compete in the Special Olympics. The West Central...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Three UNK faculty members recognized with prestigious Pratt-Heins Awards

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Kyle Luthans, Miechelle McKelvey and Theresa Wadkins accepted the prestigious Pratt-Heins Awards during the annual Faculty/Staff Convocation in the Fine Arts Recital Hall. Each honoree received a plaque and $2,000. The Pratt-Heins Awards were established to memorialize the exemplary life and public service of Warren Pratt...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Kubota Ultimate Bullfighters returning to State Fair

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (Press Release) - The most action-packed 60 seconds in sports are all about trying to control the uncontrollable. ”It’s a game of touch and go,” said Josh Call, Ultimate Bullfighters promoter. “You’re trying to play tag and not get tagged.”. But, unlike that...
NewsBreak
College Sports
KSNB Local4

A look back through the 140 years of Hastings College

SHDHD reports Covid positivity has declined, but still high in wastewater. Mosquitoes positive for West Nile in Dawson County. The Two Rivers Public Health Department announced that mosquitoes in that area tested positive for the virus.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Carmen's Style Shoppe Under New Leadership

In April, Jayda Hayes had an accident on a playground that left her with several spine injuries including a shattered vertebrae. Liederkranz annual Craft Brew and Sausage festival. Updated: 11 hours ago. The event will be happening this Saturday from 4-7 p.m. at the Liederkranz in Grand Island.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Harmful Algal Blooms alert issued for three Nebraska lakes

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The state has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, and Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) in Pawnee County. Both Maskenthine Reservoir and...
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

GINW Marching Band to perform at the Grand Island Public Library Sept. 1.

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Northwest Marching Band, directed by Shawn Pfanstiel, will be performing a sampling from their show “Wrath and Redemption” at the Grand Island Public Library parking lot from 10:30 a.m. - 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1. The band will also feature a demonstration of instruments and share stories about their marching band experience.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island teen returns home after recovering from spinal cord injury

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Jayda Hayes suffered several spine injuries, including shattered vertebrae, in an accident on a playground in April. After four months of rehab with medical professionals at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals in Lincoln, the 13-year-old girl has not only survived but thrived, and on Thursday she returned to Grand Island.
GRAND ISLAND, NE

