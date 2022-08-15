Read full article on original website
UNK volleyball tied for 2nd in MIAA preseason poll
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska-Kearney volleyball team is tied for second in the 2022 MIAA preseason coaches’ poll. Head coaches vote on the makeup of the poll and cannot vote for their own team. Northwest Missouri, UNK, Central Missouri and Washburn each received at least three first...
Frost tabs Thompson as week zero starter
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska head football coach Scott Frost announced on Thursday on Huskers Radio Network that Casey Thompson will start week zero against Northwestern in Ireland. “There’s no substitute for having played a lot of college football and their has been fewer mistakes from him,” Frost said. “It...
Hastings softball opens season with victory over Northwest
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings and Grand Island Northwest opened the 2022 high school softball season against each other at the Smith Softball Complex Thursday. The Tigers, coming off a Class B State runner-up finish, eliminated the Vikings from the postseason last year. On the back of two home runs and five RBI from Samantha Schmidt, they defeated GINW 8-2 Thursday.
Husker athletes capitalize on NIL deals
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A new commercial has been circling social media. It features one of the newest faces on the Husker Football Team giving a plug for an Omaha-based heating and cooling company. The commercial ties into part of a Name Image and Likeness Deal. Now that it’s legal for...
Adams Central, Holdrege softball co-op to form Liberty Storm
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Back in February, the reality of how the fall softball season was shaping out became clear for Adams Central and Holdrege. Both were on the precipice of not participating in competition due to a lack of numbers. It forced both program to look around their neighboring...
Ernie Zeigler joins Husker Men’s Basketball coaching staff
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska Men’s Basketball Coach Fred Hoiberg announced Wednesday that Ernie Zeigler will join the Husker coaching staff. Zeigler bring more than two decades of Division I experience to Nebraska, including six seasons at Central Michigan as a head coach. He spent the last seven years at Mississippi State, helping the Bulldogs to four postseason appearances between 2018 and 2022 under Ben Howland.
Oregon Trail Rodeo rides into Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Oregon Trail Rodeo rides back into Hastings on Friday night, for yet another weekend of family friendly entertainment. This is the 31st year the rodeo has been at the Adams County Fairgrounds, and for the last two years, it’s been in conjunction with Hastings’ Kool-Aid Days festivities.
Spencer vs. the Pros - Hole #14 - Dannebrog CC, Hole #2
DANNEBROG, Neb. (KSNB) - For the 14th hole of my summer-long Spencer vs. the Pros golf series, I had to ‘dust off my golf clubs’ after playing the Par-3, 2nd Hole of Dannebrog Country Club because it’s one of the few courses left in the state with sand greens!
Working for the Weekend
Students, staff and faculty returned to Hastings College campus Wednesday. It's the college's 140th anniversary year. The Nebraska State Fair is just over a week away, and Fonner Park is getting ready.
UNMC & Special Olympics continue partnership with free screenings
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Students and faculty from the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing Kearney Division and UNMC College of Allied Health Professions in Kearney are offering free sports screenings for new and returning athletes who plan to compete in the Special Olympics. The West Central...
Three UNK faculty members recognized with prestigious Pratt-Heins Awards
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Kyle Luthans, Miechelle McKelvey and Theresa Wadkins accepted the prestigious Pratt-Heins Awards during the annual Faculty/Staff Convocation in the Fine Arts Recital Hall. Each honoree received a plaque and $2,000. The Pratt-Heins Awards were established to memorialize the exemplary life and public service of Warren Pratt...
Grand Kubota Ultimate Bullfighters returning to State Fair
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (Press Release) - The most action-packed 60 seconds in sports are all about trying to control the uncontrollable. ”It’s a game of touch and go,” said Josh Call, Ultimate Bullfighters promoter. “You’re trying to play tag and not get tagged.”. But, unlike that...
New opportunities in the medical field for Northwest High School students
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Northwest High School in Grand Island is starting a course on-campus intended to help give kids a jump start on a career in the medical field. While the program is not totally new it is more convenient for students and takes less time to complete.
Temporary casino development to start after Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - According to Fonner Park officials, a temporary casino could be open soon. When the State Fair wraps up on September 5th, Elite Casinos and Fonner Park executives hope to start work on getting a temporary facility built on the Fonner Park concourse. They hope to...
A look back through the 140 years of Hastings College
SHDHD reports Covid positivity has declined, but still high in wastewater. Mosquitoes positive for West Nile in Dawson County. The Two Rivers Public Health Department announced that mosquitoes in that area tested positive for the virus.
‘I am quality’: New campaign aims to inspire Nebraska’s early childhood educators
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s not just the new building that’s getting attention at Beginnings Early Development Center in Hastings. Beginnings is part of the Step Up to Quality program and is participating in its latest campaign: displaying the word quality with a missing ‘I’. “They’re...
Carmen's Style Shoppe Under New Leadership
In April, Jayda Hayes had an accident on a playground that left her with several spine injuries including a shattered vertebrae. Liederkranz annual Craft Brew and Sausage festival. Updated: 11 hours ago. The event will be happening this Saturday from 4-7 p.m. at the Liederkranz in Grand Island.
Harmful Algal Blooms alert issued for three Nebraska lakes
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The state has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, and Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) in Pawnee County. Both Maskenthine Reservoir and...
GINW Marching Band to perform at the Grand Island Public Library Sept. 1.
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Northwest Marching Band, directed by Shawn Pfanstiel, will be performing a sampling from their show “Wrath and Redemption” at the Grand Island Public Library parking lot from 10:30 a.m. - 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1. The band will also feature a demonstration of instruments and share stories about their marching band experience.
Grand Island teen returns home after recovering from spinal cord injury
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Jayda Hayes suffered several spine injuries, including shattered vertebrae, in an accident on a playground in April. After four months of rehab with medical professionals at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals in Lincoln, the 13-year-old girl has not only survived but thrived, and on Thursday she returned to Grand Island.
