North Decatur, GA

creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Black radio stations pull together to increase voter turnout

Several Black-run radio stations in Atlanta are reactivating an initiative to encourage their audience to vote. Known as Black Radio United For The Vote, the goal is to increase voter registration, education and mobilization ahead of the November 2022 state elections for governor, secretary of state and the U.S. Senate seat currently occupied by Raphael Warnock. Stations owned by Audacy, Cox Media Group, Urban One and Clark Atlanta University are collaborating on the effort.
ATLANTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

Georgia 400 toll lanes back on track. Here’s what we know

A plan to add toll lanes along Georgia 400 in Fulton and Forsyth counties is back on track a year after the State Transportation Board rejected the only qualifying bid on the project. The Georgia Department of Transportation will issue a draft request for proposals next month from roadbuilding companies...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: Kemp files to block Fulton subpoena; Biden signs new law; Pence calls for calm

Kevin Riley, @ajceditor, editor, Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Maya Prabhu, @MayaTPrabhu, reporter, Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Sam Olens, @samolens, former Georgia attorney general. The breakdown. 1. Gov. Brian Kemp has filed to block a subpoena summoning him to provide testimony to the Fulton County special grand jury. Internal tensions have gone public as District...
GEORGIA STATE
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Rainbow crosswalk in Midtown vandalized

The rainbow crosswalk in Midtown Atlanta has been vandalized once again, this time with a spray-painted swastika, according to the Atlanta Police Department, which is investigating the incident. Officers discovered the Nazi symbol Wednesday night while patrolling the area around Piedmont Road and 10th Street, then alerted the APD’s LGBTQ Liaison Unit as well as the Mayor’s office. 
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Councilwoman heads effort to shut down nuisance gas station

Dozens of residents joined community leaders and elected officials in an effort to shut down a southwest Atlanta gas station for good. Police have responded to the Citgo on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive more than 100 times already this year.
ATLANTA, GA
Black Enterprise

Atlanta-Native, Leonte Benton, Named New President of T. Dallas Smith & Company, One of the Largest Black-Owned CRE Firms in the U.S.

T. Dallas Smith & Company (TDS&Co), the largest African American-owned pure tenant rep commercial real estate (CRE) firm in the country, officially announced today that Senior VP, Leonte Benton, who as an intern of the founder, T. Dallas Smith, was the inspiration for the company being formed 15 years ago, will now step into the role of president managing oversight of the firm’s brokerage operations.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Thank you and farewell Mr. Fuller

Last week Chet Fuller passed away at the age of 72. An author and journalist, Fuller, who I always called “Mr. Fuller, impacted an innumerable number of Black reporters and editors in Atlanta during his illustrious and award-winning career.  For me, the impact that Mr. Fuller had on my career could be summed up by […] The post Thank you and farewell Mr. Fuller appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
creativeloafing.com

Brook Run Park

Join us on the night of August 19th for a Make-Up of Groovin’ on the Green at the Brook Run Park Amphitheater. The concert by Sassfolk will begin at 6 P.M. with events lasting until 9 P.M. Multiple food trucks will be available, including Willie B's Sisters Southern Cuisine, Bento Bus, and Mac Queen...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Fulton County seeks to fill 2,000 election worker positions

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Through in-person events and on social media, county election officials across the country are spreading the message Tuesday on “Help America Vote Day” that they need election workers. Fulton County alone is seeking to hire more than 2,000 poll workers to staff its 36...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
creativeloafing.com

City Springs

Food That Rocks, a tasting event celebrating Sandy Springs’ diverse and unique restaurant scene returns to the City Green on August 19 & 20, 2022 for guests 21+ to enjoy . Foodies and drink enthusiasts are invited to taste and sip all that Sandy Springs dining has to offer at this outdoor event in t...
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
AccessAtlanta

10 of the best waterfront restaurants to visit Labor Day weekend in Georgia

Labor Day weekend is the perfect time to escape the hustle and bustle of city life and take some time to relax, even if it’s just for a special meal. Whether you’re seeking a memorable dining experience along a river, lake or beach, we’ve highlighted 10 excellent waterfront restaurants around Georgia worth checking out.
GAINESVILLE, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens introduces five new affordable housing proposals

Tuesday, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens’ Affordable Housing Strike Force unveiled four major initiatives to fast-track affordable housing development, moving further toward the Mayor’s goal to build or preserve 20,000 units of affordable housing. The Mayor convened the Strike Force earlier this year with a mission to prioritize development projects on publicly owned land based on […] The post Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens introduces five new affordable housing proposals appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
CBS 46

Corky Kell Classic underway at Johns Creek high school

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Corky Kell Classic is underway at Johns Creek high school Wednesday evening. The Cherokee Bluff high school football team took the field to a large string of cheers on the visitors side bench. The Corky Kell Luncheon held on Aug. 8 celebrated the return of...
JOHNS CREEK, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Atlanta schools to increase remote access to health services

Atlanta’s public schools are launching a program to give schoolchildren remote access to doctors and therapists, administrators announced this week. The telehealth services will be available to students of all ages at 64 of the district’s 87 schools by the end of the school year, and no one will be turned down for lacking health coverage. “It is imperative that our scholars have access to physical and mental health services,” APS Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring said. “Removing these barriers is a game-changer for us because simply put, our scholars cannot reach their full academic potential if they are not well.” Details: apnews.com.
ATLANTA, GA

