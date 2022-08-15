Read full article on original website
Related
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Wednesday, Aug. 17
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Thursday, Aug. 18
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Blackmail, Aug. 17, Country Club Road, GPD. An 18-year-old man reported giving $1,900...
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Wednesday, Aug. 17
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Hit and run, Aug. 16, Second Street and Gillette Avenue, GPD. A 24-year-old...
county17.com
Sheridan sheriff: 2 men reportedly involved in Fox Park break-in now in Campbell jail
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Sheridan County Sheriff Allen Thompson said at 10:22 a.m. Wednesday that that two men law enforcement say were involved in a break-in that was reported Aug. 10 near Fox Park in Gillette were delivered Tuesday to Campbell County Detention Center after spending time in Sheridan’s jail.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
county17.com
Fire Wednesday damages Mountain Peak Builders truck, Best Equity building
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A vehicle fire Wednesday afternoon on Highway 14-16 in Gillette led to minor damage to a building and significant damage to the vehicle, Campbell County Fire Department reported. Firefighters responded at 4:18 p.m. to a fire in the 600 block of North Highway 14-16, the department’s...
county17.com
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (8/18/2022)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incident on Thursday, Aug. 18:. At 2:22 p.m. to the intersection of South Kendrick Avenue and 2nd Street for a two vehicle accident. Firefighters checked the vehicles for hazards. Year to date the Campbell County Fire Department...
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Monday, Aug. 15
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Fraud, Aug. 13, Chad Road, Wright, CCSO. A 66-year-old woman reported at 6:38...
county17.com
Obituaries: Glass; Harrison
Terri Lee Glass: April 2, 1944 – August 14, 2022. Terri Glass, 78, of Gillette passed away August 14, 2022 at her home surrounded by family. Terri was born April 2, 1944, to Mary E. (Baker) Martin and Ernest H. Martin, the eldest of 6 children. She was raised truly poor and vowed to do better which she did. She was an “A” student in high school and through college.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kotatv.com
Man dies in Wyoming prison
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Harry L. Ballard, a 51-years-old inmate, died Saturday at the Wyoming Medium Correctional institution in Torrington, Wyo. According to the Wyoming Department of Corrections, Ballard was convicted in Crook County of second degree sexual abuse of a minor and was sentenced to eight years in prison.
county17.com
Campbell County divorces through August 18
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted Aug. 6 through Aug. 18. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Angela...
KELOLAND TV
Crews battle fires in western South Dakota, Wyoming
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a busy day for firefighters in western South Dakota and Wyoming. Crews battled a fire near Deadwood and Summerset — both are now contained. Firefighters are still battling flames near Devils Tower National Monument in Wyoming. There is also a fire...
2 Dead After Pickup Collides With Car in Northeast Wyoming
Two people were killed and another person injured after a pickup collided with a car near Wright late Friday night. The crash happened around 11:55 p.m. near milepost 138 on Wyoming 387. The Wyoming Highway Patrol says 36-year-old Oklahoma resident Michael Brasch was headed south when he crossed the centerline,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
county17.com
Scott Matheny wins bid for sheriff in primary
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Scott Matheny has won his Republican Primary Election bid for another four-year term as Campbell County Sheriff and will advance to the fall General Election. Matheny defeated sheriff-hopeful and former sheriff’s office sergeant Janaia Hyland with 6,840 votes to Hyland’s 4,755, according to the unofficial 2022...
county17.com
Six people die in four Wyoming crashes on Friday, Saturday
CASPER, Wyo. — Six people died in four different crashes in Wyoming on Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. A total of 70 people have died in crashes in Wyoming so far in 2022, the WHP reports. Crash on U.S. Highway 14...
county17.com
Rockpile Museum ramps up archiving of Korean War Campbell service members’ history
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Rockpile Museum‘s latest collections hunt is for information on veterans of the Korean War. For decades, the Gillette museum has documented the stories of veterans from or connected to Campbell County, Wyoming. It has an extension collection of information on World War I and World War II, and now they’re asking the community help with Korean War history preservation.
county17.com
Campbell undersheriff: Driver in American Road head-on collision will receive citation
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A driver involved in a head-on crash Aug. 12 on American Road will be issued a citation for failure to maintain a travel lane, Campbell County Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said today. The 38-year-old woman said she last remembered turning down the radio in the the maroon...
county17.com
(PHOTOS) Two taken to hospital after head-on collision in Gillette Friday
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A two-car collision occurred Friday afternoon about 500 feet northeast of the tunnel on American Road that runs under the railroad tracks. Two women, who both were driving, were involved in the head-on crash, Sgt. Gary Sams said. Both were taken to Campbell County Health. At...
county17.com
Northeast Wyoming Regional Airport to hold free vehicles show Saturday
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Northeast Wyoming Regional Airport will host its second annual Wings and Wheels event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 20. Visitors can tour the new General Aviation facility and see cars, motorcycles, airplanes and other vehicles with wheels for free. The event will also feature a ribbon cutting for the new General Aviation Terminal at 1 p.m., an airport representative said Tuesday.
county17.com
Former aerospace engineer turned oncologist joins Campbell County Health
GILLETTE, Wyo. — There’ll be a changing of the guard in Campbell County Health’s Heptner Cancer Center with long time Radiation Oncologist Dr. John Stamato’s expected retirement this winter, the health organization said Wednesday. After 26 years of practice in Gillette, Stamato will retire from CCH...
county17.com
Voting guide for Campbell County Primary Election
GILLETTE, Wyo. — County 17 has created a comprehensive election guide that lists all candidates running in Campbell County’s Primary Election in 2022. Election Day voting will take place today from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Additionally, we’ve enabled candidates to describe their platforms in their own words...
Comments / 0