Terri Lee Glass: April 2, 1944 – August 14, 2022. Terri Glass, 78, of Gillette passed away August 14, 2022 at her home surrounded by family. Terri was born April 2, 1944, to Mary E. (Baker) Martin and Ernest H. Martin, the eldest of 6 children. She was raised truly poor and vowed to do better which she did. She was an “A” student in high school and through college.

GILLETTE, WY ・ 2 HOURS AGO