Read full article on original website
Related
KIVI-TV
Four Corners fire prompts evacuations in Valley County
CASCADE, Idaho — The Valley County Sheriff's Office has issued evacuation orders near Cascade due to the Four Corners fire, now burning at over 4,000 acres. Officials say the fire has now breached the ridge of the West Mountain range and is moving towards homes. The sheriff's office is...
KTVB
Four Corners Fire burns more than 4,000 acres west of Cascade
The fire is in mountains across the lake from Cascade. Its cause hasn't been determined, but may be a result of thunderstorms from August 11.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Exploring the Central Idaho Sawtooth Mountains
Travel with us to the Salmon River north of Ketchum. Ducks are swimming, beavers are building dams and a pair of sandhill cranes observe a waterfall in the early morning light. The Sawtooth National Recreation Area is home to more than 700,000 acres of mountain peaks, 700 miles of trails...
Man Suspected of Starting Wildfire in Joseph Plains Area of Idaho County Arrested for Arson
IDAHO COUNTY - On Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at around 9:00 p.m., U.S. Forest Service Dispatch notified Idaho County deputies of a suspicious male in the area of Wolf Creek, off of Joseph Plains in Idaho County after fire crews were called to a wildfire in the area. According to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
elkhornmediagroup.com
Bend Oregon firefighter dies in plane crash
Bend, Or (Released from Bend Fire & Rescue)-Bend Fire & Rescue was struck with the tragic loss of a dedicated member on the morning of Monday, August 15, 2022. Engineer Daniel Harro, 38, was killed in a small plane crash near Yellow Pine, ID. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time and is under investigation by local authorities. Engineer Harro and his twin brother Mark were returning to Bend from a back-country plane camping trip near McCall, ID. Daniel was the plane’s pilot and an avid flight enthusiast. He is survived by his wife, Elisif. “This is a devastating loss for our family.” said Bend Fire Chief Todd Riley. “Daniel was well-loved and well-respected by everyone who worked with him. We will miss his presence every day.”
KTVZ
Bend firefighter and his twin brother killed in small-plane crash at Idaho airport
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Bend firefighter and his twin brother were killed Monday morning in the crash of a small plane at an airport in Yellow Pine, Idaho, the agency and federal investigators announced. Bend Fire & Rescue Engineer Daniel Harro, 38, was killed in the crash, Bend Fire...
kmvt
New lifts are coming to Idaho’s premier ski resort
SUN VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Sun Valley Company is working to replace the Challenger, Grayhawk and Flying Squirrel Lifts in the summer of 2023. Part of the process of evaluating the best way to move forward with the project is a public comment period, which is open now - until September 2nd.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Central Idaho Dam is an ‘Accident Waiting to Happen,’ Officials say
The over 100-year-old Mackay Dam in Idaho’s Custer County needs repairs and poses a risk to the town of Mackay just downstream and the Idaho National Laboratory about 30 miles further, according to the Idaho Department of Water Resources and the Environmental Defense Institute, an Idaho nonprofit focused on nuclear energy issues.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ernest Hemingway’s Gun A Popular Bar Item North Of Twin Falls
For Idaho fans of beloved writer Ernest Miller Hemingway (1899-1961), the next time you're traveling through the Sun Valley area you have to make a point to stop at a saloon that is still operating and was a favorite watering hole of the nature-loving author. Ernest Hemingway fit right in...
95.7 KEZJ
Twin Falls, ID
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
95.7 KEZJ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0