He bribed a Border Patrol agent with $64,000. Now he may be going to prison
TUCSON, Ariz. — A Mexican citizen has pleaded guilty to bribing a former Border Patrol agent in Arizona to help him smuggle people over the international border. Luis Alfredo Quintero-Gonzalez, 36, accepted a plea deal in an Arizona courthouse last week that involved him admitting to conspiring to commit bribery and alien smuggling.
Tucson man gets prison sentence for stealing Legos, power tools
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man has been sentenced for stealing from numerous stores across the Tucson area. According to Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, Joseph James Mierzejewski previously pleaded guilty to theft and attempted trafficking in stolen property. On Thursday, Aug. 18, Brnovich announced Mierzejewski was handed...
AG: Two Tucson Midas locations forced to pay out $50K for false charges
The Arizona Attorney General's Office resolved a consumer fraud lawsuit against two Tucson Midas locations accused of charging customers for unnecessary services.
Inmate dies in Pima County Jail Tuesday
A suspect died in Pima County Jail. According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, 37-year-old Wade Welch died at about 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Investigation underway after inmate dies at Pima County jail
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An inmate has died in the Pima County Adult Detention Complex and an investigation is underway. According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, Wade Welch was found dead at the complex late Tuesday, Aug. 16. The PCSD said the 37-year-old Welch had been...
Tucson mom pleads for public to help find her son's killer
It's been almost two months since a teen was fatally shot in Catalina, with an investigation still underway, authorities have not identified a suspect.
Inmate dies after fight at Arizona State Prison Complex in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An inmate held at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Tucson is dead after, authorities say, he was involved in a fight earlier this month. According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, 52-year-old Curt Cooper died on Aug. 11 at Banner UMC. He was...
DNA Doe project identifies two men who died in Tucson in 2019
Working with Tucson police and the Pima County Sheriff's Department, the DNA Doe Project identified two previously-unknown men who died in Tucson in 2019.
Pima County officials looking to buy several properties in Catalina Foothills
Former Northwest Fire District firefighter Tyson W. Cobb died in an officer-involved shooting in Chandler on Sunday, July 17. RAW VIDEO: El Mirage police release body cam video of school lockdown scuffle. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. Three people were arrested during a confrontation outside the elementary school while officers...
RAW VIDEO: El Mirage police release body cam video of school lockdown scuffle
Former Northwest Fire District firefighter Tyson W. Cobb died in an officer-involved shooting in Chandler on Sunday, July 17. Toddler found safe after getting kidnapped from Tucson gas station. Updated: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:00 PM MST. A Tucson toddler is safe and sound after he was kidnapped when his...
Tucson detectives investigating fatal west-side shooting
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are seeking information about a shooting early Tuesday, Aug. 16 that left a man dead. Authorities said they got a 911 call just before 1:40 a.m. reporting a shooting at the intersection of North Ninth Avenue and West Flores Street. When officers...
52-year-old inmate dies at Banner University Medical Center
An Arizona State Prison Complex-Tucson inmate died on Thursday, Aug. 11 at Banner-University Medical Center.
Missing vulnerable adult found
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Deputies from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department recently found a woman who went missing from the Corona de Tucson area. The 23-year-old woman had last been seen on foot Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 16, near the 16000 block of South Houghton Road, near East Sahuarita Road.
Police looking for bank robbery suspect
The Tucson Police Department is looking for a man who they believe is involved in a recent bank robbery.
UPDATE: Missing elderly woman found dead in Tucson area
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The elderly Pima County woman reported missing Tuesday afternoon has been found dead. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the body of Juanita Ghorm, 91, was located near Orange Grove and Shannon roads around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. She went missing from the same...
Man found dead near 36th, Campbell in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A body was found near East 36th Street and South Campbell Avenue in Tucson on Wednesday, Aug. 17. The Tucson Police Department confirmed an investigation is underway after a man was found dead. The TPD said it is too early to know if there...
Problem law enforcement dog transferred to Yuma police
The Pima County Sheriff's Department has decided to transfer a K-9 to Yuma police after the dog bit its handler.
Bee attack leaves man critically injured in Cochise County
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A bee attack in Cochise County left one man with serious injuries and three others, including two firefighters, healing from bee stings on Monday, Aug. 15. According to Sunsites-Pearce Fire District chief chief Levi Garner, two men were demolishing an old building around noon...
Bicyclist involved in hit-and-run dies, police are still looking for suspect
The Tucson Police Department has released new information about a bicyclist killed in a recent hit-and-run.
91-year-old woman missing from Tucson-area
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a woman who went missing Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 16. According to Pima County sheriff’s deputies, 91-year-old Juanita Ghorm was last seen around 3 p.m. in the 2600 block of West Calle del Santo, near Orange Grove Road and Shannon Road.
