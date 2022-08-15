ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLD-TV

Tucson man gets prison sentence for stealing Legos, power tools

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man has been sentenced for stealing from numerous stores across the Tucson area. According to Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, Joseph James Mierzejewski previously pleaded guilty to theft and attempted trafficking in stolen property. On Thursday, Aug. 18, Brnovich announced Mierzejewski was handed...
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tucson, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
KOLD-TV

Investigation underway after inmate dies at Pima County jail

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An inmate has died in the Pima County Adult Detention Complex and an investigation is underway. According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, Wade Welch was found dead at the complex late Tuesday, Aug. 16. The PCSD said the 37-year-old Welch had been...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Inmate dies after fight at Arizona State Prison Complex in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An inmate held at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Tucson is dead after, authorities say, he was involved in a fight earlier this month. According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, 52-year-old Curt Cooper died on Aug. 11 at Banner UMC. He was...
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border Patrol#Smuggling#Mexico#Smuggler#Bribery
KOLD-TV

Tucson detectives investigating fatal west-side shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are seeking information about a shooting early Tuesday, Aug. 16 that left a man dead. Authorities said they got a 911 call just before 1:40 a.m. reporting a shooting at the intersection of North Ninth Avenue and West Flores Street. When officers...
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOLD-TV

Missing vulnerable adult found

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Deputies from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department recently found a woman who went missing from the Corona de Tucson area. The 23-year-old woman had last been seen on foot Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 16, near the 16000 block of South Houghton Road, near East Sahuarita Road.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Missing elderly woman found dead in Tucson area

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The elderly Pima County woman reported missing Tuesday afternoon has been found dead. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the body of Juanita Ghorm, 91, was located near Orange Grove and Shannon roads around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. She went missing from the same...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man found dead near 36th, Campbell in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A body was found near East 36th Street and South Campbell Avenue in Tucson on Wednesday, Aug. 17. The Tucson Police Department confirmed an investigation is underway after a man was found dead. The TPD said it is too early to know if there...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Bee attack leaves man critically injured in Cochise County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A bee attack in Cochise County left one man with serious injuries and three others, including two firefighters, healing from bee stings on Monday, Aug. 15. According to Sunsites-Pearce Fire District chief chief Levi Garner, two men were demolishing an old building around noon...
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

91-year-old woman missing from Tucson-area

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a woman who went missing Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 16. According to Pima County sheriff’s deputies, 91-year-old Juanita Ghorm was last seen around 3 p.m. in the 2600 block of West Calle del Santo, near Orange Grove Road and Shannon Road.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy