WYFF4.com
Standoff over at Greenville McDonald's after gunshot during traffic stop, deputies say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — 3:45 p.m. Update:Sky 4 video over the scene showed four deputies with weapons drawn and body armor approaching the vehicle. They broke the passenger side window. Minutes later, deputies lowered their weapons and moved away from the vehicle as the emergency appeared to be over.
FOX Carolina
7 arrested Thursday on gun, drug charges, police say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said seven people were arrested on gun, drug and larceny charges Thursday afternoon during a crime prevention investigation. The suspects were arrested in various Asheville locations, according to the department. Police said they seized a Glock 19X pistol, Springfield XD9 pistol,...
WYFF4.com
A woman is dead following a traffic stop at a McDonald's in Greenville County, coroner says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A woman is dead following a traffic stop Thursday afternoon at a McDonald's in Greenville County, according to Deputy Coroner Mike Ellis with Greenville County Coroner's Office. The woman is in her 20s and is believed to be from Georgia, Ellis said. According to Ellis,...
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies woman who shot self during traffic stop in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman who shot herself during a traffic stop on Thursday. The coroner said 24-year-old Taylor Marie Brown of Southwest Covington, Georgia was found in the seat of her car with a gunshot wound to the head after the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office attempted to initiate a traffic stop.
FOX Carolina
Man arrested following traffic stop after deputies found cocaine
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested during a traffic stop after deputies discovered cocaine in the vehicle. The Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday, August 17, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for failing to maintain lane...
FOX Carolina
Man arrested following altercation that turned into shooting
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after an altercation turned into a shooting that injured one person on Wednesday night. Deputies responded to a house on Jordan Road just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday, August 17. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies...
WYFF4.com
Man arrested after altercation leads to shots being fired, deputies say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating after shots were fired during a fight, leaving one person injured. According to deputies, it happened at an address on Jordan Road around 10 p.m. Wednesday. Deputies said a man went to the home of a...
Man shot during fight at Upstate cellphone store
A man was shot during a fight Wednesday afternoon at a cellphone store in Greenville County.
Man shot after fight at Greenville Co. home
A fight led to a man being shot Wednesday night in Greenville County.
Investigation ongoing after shooting in Greenville
An investigation is ongoing after a shooting in the Upstate left one person injured. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting just before 1 PM today at the Metro PCS Store on Mauldin Road, in Greenville.
FOX Carolina
4 Legged Friends : Emerson
Coroner releases new details after driver shoots self during traffic stop. The Greenville County Coroner's Office said it appears a woman killed herself during a traffic stop on White Horse Road. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Chief Meteorologist Kendra Kent gives the First Alert Forecast for August 18. Shooting on...
FOX Carolina
Man hurt after fight turned into shooting in Greenville Co.
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person was hurt following a fight that ended in a shooting, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a house on Jordan Road just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday, August 17. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived on soon...
FOX Carolina
NC man arrested on 18 child exploitation indictments
SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina)- A North Carolina man was arrested on 18 child exploitation indictments, according to the Swain County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Joshua Lee Perkins was taken into custody for nine counts of second-degree child exploitation and nine counts of third-degree child exploitation. The case was...
WIS-TV
Extremely potent ‘rainbow fentanyl’ found in Carolinas, police say
CHEROKEE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee Indian Police Department arrested and charged two men for possession of a drug police say is 20 times stronger than fentanyl. According to the department, on Wednesday morning the narcotics team initiated a search at a home on Sam Brady Road in the Birdtown community for suspected drug activity.
WRAL
Investigation continues into Wake County deputy's death
Investigation continues into Wake County deputy's death. A man taken into custody in Burke County for questioning in the killing of a Wake County deputy was booked less than 24 hours later on a federal detainer at Durham County Jail. Reporter: Joe Fisher. Photographer: Curt Tremper.
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating after body found on side of the road
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found near the road on W. Marion Road near Richards Avenue. According to deputies, they received a call regarding a person down on the side of the road at around 4:28 p.m. on Wednesday.
Man arrested after Dollar Tree armed robbery in NC mountains
A man is facing several charges including safecracking and assault on a female after the Dollar Tree armed robbery, deputies said.
FOX Carolina
Dispatch: Shots fired near businesses in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dispatchers said the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is responding to gunfire near businesses on North Pleasantburg Drive on Wednesday afternoon. Viewers reached out to FOX Carolina News about a large law enforcement presence near North Pleasantburg and Springdale Drive. Dispatchers said they received multiple...
FOX Carolina
Mauldin PD needs help identifying man accused of auto breakings
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mauldin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of breaking into two cars in July. Police said on July 16, the suspect in the photos broke into two cars at 400 South Main Street and used credit cards that he stole to buy over $1,000 of gift cards from the Dollar General located at 741 East Butler Road.
WRAL
Two people taken into custody in Burke County for questioning in investigation of murdered Wake County deputy
The U.S. Marshals Service took two people into custody in Burke County for questioning in the investigation of the murder of a Wake County deputy, WRAL News has learned. WSOC-TV reported that two separate traffic stops on Tuesday afternoon along Interstate 40, federal marshals took two people into custody. More than a dozen U.S. Marshals were involved, the WSOC-TV.
