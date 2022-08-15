Deadline For Free Water Testing For PA Residents Quickly Approaching

Photo provided by Public Domain Photos

By Jared Acosta

Pennsylvania is offering independent water quality evaluations for homeowners potentially impacted by the construction of the Mariner East 2 Pipeline. The deadline for residents to test their home's water supply for pipeline-related contaminants is Friday, August 19, 2022.

Earlier this month, A Grand Jury found that Sunoco Pipeline L.P., a subsidiary of Energy Transfer, repeatedly allowed thousands of gallons of drilling fluid to escape underground during the Mariner East 2 Pipeline construction, contaminating groundwater throughout several corresponding regions. As part of an agreement with the PA Office of the Attorney General, Energy Transfer L.P. will pay for potentially impacted homeowners to have their water tested and reviewed by an independent, professional geologist who will advise on water quality and impact. The Office of Attorney General will announce a panel of three professional geologists to offer approved mechanisms for restoring or replacing the impacted private water supply next week. Distance limits from the Mariner East 2 pipeline do not apply. All Pennsylvania residents are eligible for a water test.

"We fought hard to require Energy Transfer to test residents' water, because it goes to the heart of our criminal case and gives power to the people who were pushed aside by big companies and ignored by the institutions that were supposed to help them," said AG Josh Shapiro. "Residents who believe the Mariner East Two Pipeline has impacted your water, we need to hear from you by Friday."

A fact sheet detailing the plea agreement is available HERE.

Read about the settlement here.