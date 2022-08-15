Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLKY.com
Jeffersontown Little League team celebrating World Series title over 2 days
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After being the first ever team from Louisville to win the Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series last week, the Jeffersontown Strike 12U is celebrating this weekend. There will be three celebrations over two days. The first will be at the Saint Xavier High School football game...
WLKY.com
Retailers ask Kentucky lawmakers to crack down on organized shoplifting rings
FRANKFORT, Ky. — An organization representing Kentucky's retailers is asking state lawmakers to pass a law cracking down on organized theft rings. The request comes as the financial impact of shoplifting – and the brazenness of shoplifters – has risen significantly with the ease or reselling stolen goods online through platforms such as Facebook Marketplace and eBay.
WLKY.com
Tensions flare at Lake Forest meeting to discuss concrete batch plant coming to Middletown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Lake Forest residents asked questions and voiced their concerns to local leaders over a concrete batch plant coming to Middletown. "I applaud all of you for being up here because every single person in here has a huge problem with what's going on across the street," one resident said.
WLKY.com
LMPD: One killed in east Louisville motorcycle crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person was killed in a collision that happened near Middletown Thursday evening, Louisville Metro Police said. LMPD's Eighth Division and EMS were dispatched to an injury collision at South Beckley Station Road just after 2:30 p.m. Thursday. Police said they found a motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries when they arrived.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLKY.com
JCPS superintendent discusses challenges with education committee in Frankfort
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools superintendent Marty Pollio addressed the Interim Joint Committee on Education Tuesday in Frankfort just days into the start of the school year. "It's been a challenge and it's been a tough time to be a leader," Pollio said. "I don't know if...
Comments / 0