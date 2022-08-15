Read full article on original website
It’s ridiculous there are charges in the first place !! George Floyd is a criminal with a criminal history a mile long he should not have even been on the streets. He swallowed drugs caused his own death ! Period end of story ! Good news for the pregnant woman who he held at gunpoint !
Kodi Webster
3d ago
Yea they should have taken the plea deal. Now more time inside to think about their poor decisions
Michael Foxx
3d ago
They gonna get the max now should have taken the deal!
Five amazing restaurants in Wisconsin that you should try if you haven't alreadyJoe MertensWisconsin State
Minnesota Officers Win $1.5 Million Lawsuit in Fmr. Officer Chauvin Corrections CaseSharee B.Minneapolis, MN
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
On the lam since 2007, suspect in MN murder case arrested in Florida
A murder suspect on the lam since 2007 will return to Minnesota and face trial after being arrested last week in Florida. Gov. Tim Walz announced the arrest on Wednesday and said an interstate extradition warrant has been issued for the suspect, Tajiddin Akbar, at the request of Ramsey County Attorney John Choi.
wcmpradio.com
Sigler Sentenced to nearly Five Years in Prison for Vehicular Homicide
Tabitha Sigler, the 22-year-old Cambridge woman convicted in the death of a 148th Fighter Wing member, was sentenced in a Pine County court this week after pleading guilty to felony criminal vehicular homicide charges. Sigler was traveling south on I35 in Pine County in May of 2021 when she crossed...
Charges: Man attacked Mystic Lake security with 2x4
Employees at Mystic Lake Casino were injured last week when a man allegedly attacked security personnel with large pieces of wood, saying he was "fed up with the system." Trevor E. Will, 49, of Eagle Lake, is charged in Scott County District Court with two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.
Man stabbed to death in his Minneapolis home identified
The man stabbed to death by a suspect who broke into his Northeast Minneapolis home has been identified. The Hennepin County Medical Center says 32-year-old Ryan Peterson died from "multiple sharp force injuries" following the attack Friday morning according to the medical report. He was found in the home with a knife in his neck, according to the criminal complaint.
CBS News
Man arrested after shots fired outside Prior Lake home
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. -- Police in Prior Lake say a man was arrested and no one was injured after shots were fired outside a home early Wednesday. Multiple 911 calls about gunshots brought officers to the 3600 block of Willow Beach Street Southwest just before 2:30 a.m., the Prior Lake Police Department said.
Man shot dead near 38th and Chicago identified as Aaron Rodgers, of Las Vegas
The man who died after being shot near 38th and Chicago in south Minneapolis, also known as George Floyd Square, has been identified. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office says that Aaron James Rodgers, 25, of Las Vegas, died after being found lying near the intersection just before 1 p.m. Sunday.
Suspected catalytic converter thieves lead police on chase across Twin Cities
Two suspects are in custody and facing charges following an interrupted catalytic converter theft and subsequent chase that wound across the Twin Cities overnight. Brooklyn Park police say the incident started around 11:15 p.m. Sunday when a citizen called 911 to report a catalytic converter theft in progress on the 700 block of Pearson Parkway. Squads responded, located the reported suspect vehicle and attempted a traffic stop.
Police: Boy shot in Brooklyn Park, more than 40 rounds found
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn — A boy was found with a gunshot wound Saturday night after police responded to several reports of shots fired in Brooklyn Park. According to the Brooklyn Park Police Department, officers were sent to the 8100 block of Zane Avenue after shots fired were reported at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Once there, officers found a boy who suffered a gunshot wound. He was soon taken to a nearby hospital. Officials told KARE 11 that the boy is 17-years-old and is expected to survive.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Judge blocks MNDOC from re-incarcerating prisoners released during pandemic
(Minneapolis, MN) -- A Ramsey County judge is blocking the Minnesota Department of Corrections from re-incarcerating people released from prison due to medical risk during the pandemic. The judge issued a temporary restraining order in response to a lawsuit filed against the department. This comes after the department notified those...
Suspect arrested after allegedly breaking into Minneapolis woman's home, killing her husband
A man suspected of breaking into a Minneapolis home and fatally stabbing another man has been captured by the Wisconsin State Patrol. The 31-year-old suspect, identified as Franklin Terrol White, was arrested at an unknown location in Wisconsin, hours after police were called to a home on the 1800 block of Arthur St. NE in Minneapolis where a man in his 30s was dead from stab wounds.
MPD: Suspect breaks into home of married couple, fatally stabs male victim
MINNEAPOLIS -- The suspect in a fatal stabbing was arrested in Wisconsin on Friday afternoon by Wisconsin State Patrol after fleeing from Minneapolis police earlier in the morning.According to police, a frantic 911 caller at 7:40 a.m. reported someone attempting to break into her house on the 1800 block of Arthur Street. When officers arrived, they found and identified a male victim who was fatally stabbed. A witness who did not want to be identified shared cellphone video that shows the suspect breaking into the home. Police say the preliminary investigation has determined that a husband and wife were sleeping inside when...
CBS News
Motorcyclist dies after hitting deer in central Minnesota
SPENCER BROOK, Minn. -- Officials say a central Minnesota motorcyclist died after hitting a deer Saturday afternoon. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said 55-year-old Daniel Meade died of "complications of multiple blunt force injuries due to motorcycle-deer collision." The crash occurred on County Road 5 and Baugh Street in...
fox9.com
Man seriously hurt in shooting at Minnehaha Regional Park
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man is seriously hurt after a shooting Sunday night at Minnehaha Regional Park, park officials report. Police responded around 8:40 p.m. for the reports of a shooting in the lower Wabun Picnic Area in the park. Our crews saw police tape up along a pavilion at the picnic area.
KIMT
One Rochester washing machine thief is sentenced to prison
ROCHESTER, Minn. – One of the people accused of breaking into apartment buildings and robbing the washing machines is sentenced to more prison time. Cody William Hendrickson, 37 of Richfield, entered guilty pleas Tuesday to first-degree damage to property and second-degree burglary. 23 other criminal charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
3 charged with aiding an offender in MOA shooting; suspects still at large
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Three people have been charged with aiding an offender for their alleged roles in helping the suspects in a shooting at the Mall of America last week evade arrest. Delyanie Arnold, 23, Selena Raghubir, 23, and Denesh Raghubir, 21, each face one count of aiding an offender to avoid arrest, according to Hennepin County court documents. Criminal complaints allege the three helped two men escape the Mall of America after one of the men fired multiple shots inside a Nike store last Thursday around 4:15 p.m. Those complaints also identify the two men -- Shamar Lark, 21, and...
Woman shot outside downtown Minneapolis Target store
MINNEAPOLIS – Police say an argument led to a woman being shot Wednesday evening on Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis.Officers rushed to the corner of the mall and 9th Street at about 5:45 p.m., where they found a woman in her mid-20s suffering from a "potentially life-threatening gunshot wound" near the Target store. She is being treated at a local hospital. Police say no arrests have been made. Less than three hours later, two men were shot in the city's Cedar-Riverside neighborhood.Four people were shot in three separate shootings in the city Tuesday, including a 14-year-old boy who was seriously hurt due to the accidental discharge of a firearm.
Hopkins man, 25, drowns in northern Minnesota lake
AITKIN, Minn. – The body of a Hopkins man was recovered from a northern Minnesota lake Saturday evening three hours after he fell overboard.The Aitkin County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Elm Island Lake in Nordland Township at about 4 p.m. after 25-year-old Daniel Thomas Nelson fell into the water while fishing. One of his friends jumped in to rescue him but the "murky water" made it impossible.Friends told investigators "the victim had been drinking and was sitting on the edge of the boat" without a life jacket when he "suddenly fell into the water."The Crow Wind County Dive team found Nelson just before 8 p.m. with the help of marine electronics, and recovered his body.
CBS News
Drone video captures flash flooding in Cambridge
A Minnesota-based storm chaser captured drone footage of Cambridge flooding Wednesday evening. (credit: Jake Heitman)
Ex-cop who held George Floyd's legs as Derek Chauvin pinned him down is sentenced to 30 months in prison for violating Floyd's civil rights
A former Minneapolis police officer who held George Floyd's legs as Officer Derek Chauvin pinned his knee to Floyd's neck was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison on Thursday. Judge Paul Magnuson called Thomas Lane's role in Floyd's death 'a very serious offense in which life was lost.'. '[The] fact...
Former NFL general manager says he expected Deshaun Watson to be suspended for a year
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was suspended for 11 games and fined $5 million over allegations of sexual misconduct. CBS News' Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green are joined by former Minnesota Vikings general manager and CBS Sports NFL analyst Rick Spielman to discuss.
CBS News
