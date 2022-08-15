ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Heche said she 'warned' her 'Ally McBeal' co-star Portia de Rossi against pursuing ex Ellen DeGeneres

Anne Heche recalled telling Portia de Rossi not to pursue her ex-girlfriend, Ellen DeGeneres, during a 2021 episode of her "Better Together" podcast with Heather Duffy. In the YouTube video, Heche remembered how she "warned" de Rossi against beginning a relationship with the comedian. Heche and DeGeneres dated for three years before a public break up in 2000, where the actress suffered a mental health breakdown hours after the relationship ended.
