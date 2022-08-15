Read full article on original website
Anne Heche said she 'warned' her 'Ally McBeal' co-star Portia de Rossi against pursuing ex Ellen DeGeneres
Anne Heche recalled telling Portia de Rossi not to pursue her ex-girlfriend, Ellen DeGeneres, during a 2021 episode of her "Better Together" podcast with Heather Duffy. In the YouTube video, Heche remembered how she "warned" de Rossi against beginning a relationship with the comedian. Heche and DeGeneres dated for three years before a public break up in 2000, where the actress suffered a mental health breakdown hours after the relationship ended.
Joe Jonas, Simon Cowell and other famous men get candid about plastic surgery and injectables
Plastic surgery, fillers and injectables are not just for the women in Hollywood. Joe Jonas recently said men should not be faced with a negative stigma if they decide to have work done. But they have to be careful. Back in April, Simon Cowell admitted to having too much work...
How old was Hilary Duff in 'Lizzie McGuire? Inside the Disney star's rise to fame and life after child stardom
Hilary Duff started off her career as an actress and musician on Disney Channel. Her biggest role on the network was playing Lizzie McGuire in the popular television show with the same name. "Lizzie McGuire" ran for two seasons on Disney from 2001 to 2004. When the show premiered in...
Linda Evangelista lands another modeling gig after fat-freezing left her 'brutally disfigured'
Linda Evangelista has landed another modeling gig after she was left "brutally disfigured" by a CoolSculpting procedure. Evangelista, 57, appeared on the cover of British Vogue for the September issue. She also shared with the magazine her experience with CoolSculpting. "I couldn’t live in that pain any longer," Evangelista told...
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship through the years
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are married 20 years after they initially got together. The couple are expected to have a larger wedding ceremony at Affleck's home in Georgia.
Ryan Gosling could be the newest addition to the upcoming 'Ocean's Eleven' prequal with Margot Robbie
A new "Ocean's Eleven" movie with Margot Robbie was announced back in May and now it looks like Ryan Gosling might be joining the upcoming film. Robbie and Gosling both star in the live action Barbie movie with a 2023 release and they could be joining forces once again for the new addition to the "Ocean's" franchise.
