AMD vs Intel: Which CPUs Are Better in 2022?
We wade into the endless debate: Who makes the best CPU, AMD or Intel? Here's the blow-by-blow in ten categories.
IGN
Daily Deals: EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 12GB GPU Down to $719.99, RTX 3080 Ti for $859.99, RTX 3090 for $999, and More
Check out the new hot daily deals for today, like a slew of price drops on higher end RTX 30 series video cards including the EVGA RTX 3080 12GB, the EVGA RTX 3080 Ti, the RTX 3090, and the RTX 3090 Ti, a beefy Anker PowerHouse power generator that's perfect for camping trips, the newest 65" LG C2 OLED TV for under $2K for the first time ever, and 40% off your next HBO Max subscription. These deals and more below.
notebookcheck.net
Further GPU pricing dips see the RX 6700 XT retailing at US$85 below MSRP
A MyDrivers report indicates that some AIBs are having a tough time selling AMD RX 6000 series, between the mining crash and the impending arrival of next-gen parts. The RX 6700 XT is now selling for US$395 on Newegg, US$85 below its MSRP. This comes after price cuts pushed the RX 6900 XT 30 percent below MSRP.
IGN
Daily Deals: 48" LG C1 4K OLED Gaming TV for $897, 1TB PS5 SSD for Under $100, 8BitDo Switch Controller for $39.99
Check out the new hot daily deals for today, including a 48" LG 4K OLED TV that's under $900 (one of the best gaming monitors on the market), an 8BitDo Pro 2 controller that's $30 cheaper than the Switch Pro controller and nearly as good, and a 1TB SSD that meets all the requirements for the PS5 console for under $100. These deals and more below.
notebookcheck.net
Intel Raptor Lake CPU model names and specifications revealed in their entirety by new leak
Intel hasn't been particularly successful at containing Raptor Lake leaks, of which there have been multiple. Bilibili's ExtremePlayer, who extensively benchmarked the Intel Core i9-13900K, Core i7-13700K and Core i5-13600K, has now ruined another one of Intel's surprises by posting the entire Raptor Lake SKU list. It includes key metrics, such as TDP, core/thread count, base clocks and iGPU specs. The list isn't complete yet as it doesn't feature low-end Celeron/Pentium models, which might not be announced until later next year.
Motley Fool
3 Companies That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2032
If you want a sure bet, start with Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway. If you want higher returns, this chipmaker and software-as-a-service leader have lots of growth opportunities. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
Intel’s faster Arc GPUs could be priced to take on Nvidia
Intel has dropped a hint regarding how much some of its higher-end Arc graphics cards will cost. As VideoCardz (opens in new tab) spotted, this comes back to Intel’s scavenger hunt competition which kicked off early in 2021, offering a bundle of prizes for winners including an Arc GPU – the problem being that those graphics cards haven’t yet been released, of course.
notebookcheck.net
Lenovo Legion Y70 launches as another 'flagship killer' with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and a 144 Hz OLED display
Lenovo has introduced the Legion Y70, a gaming smartphone based on the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. The Lenovo Legion Y70 also has a 144 Hz OLED display, a 50 MP triple rear-facing camera setup and a 5,100 mAh battery that supports 68 W fast charging. Lenovo has presented the...
notebookcheck.net
LG Ultra PC: 14-inch and 16-inch laptops launch in Europe with AMD Ryzen APUs and 16:10 IPS panels
LG has introduced its Ultra PC series in the Eurozone, available as 14-inch and 16-inch laptops. Sold as the Ultra PC 14U70Q and Ultra PC 16U70Q, the pair are premium laptops with straightforward designs and modern AMD APUs. Specifically, AMD offers both with Ryzen 5 5625U and Ryzen 7 5825U options, a pair of AMD Barcelo APUs. For reference, the latter has 8 cores, 16 threads and delivers up to 4.5 GHz CPU clock speeds.
notebookcheck.net
ASUS Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED is now available in Europe with 120 Hz OLED display and Intel Arc Graphics
ASUS has started selling the Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED in the Eurozone. For context, ASUS introduced the laptop in May, alongside numerous other laptop refreshes and releases. To recap, ASUS equips the Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED with a Core i5-12500H or Core i7-12700H, both 45 W parts from Intel's Alder Lake-H series. Additionally, the Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED has an Arc A370M, one of Intel's entry-level discrete GPUs that has 4 GB of GDDR6 VRAM.
technewstoday.com
How to Uninstall NVIDIA drivers in Windows
If you are planning to upgrade your NVIDIA graphics card or switch from NVIDIA to AMD, you might want to uninstall the drivers for your old NVIDIA graphics card. Having old or residual drivers may cause stability issues and applications like games to stutter or hardware to malfunction. It is also a good idea to completely remove the drivers for old hardware that you are not using to improve Windows boot time.
Intel prepping 350-watt Turbo Mode for high-end Raptor Lake CPUs
In brief: Next-gen GPUs are expected to reach new heights in terms of power consumption, but it looks like upcoming Intel CPUs won't be too far behind. Team Blue is reportedly preparing a new overclocking profile for upcoming enthusiast-grade Raptor Lake CPUs that will enable more performance at the cost of increased power consumption and heat output.
AMD vs Nvidia GPU price war is about to get nasty (and that’s good news for us)
Nvidia’s RTX 3000 graphics cards may see further price reductions as August rumbles onwards, or that’s the latest gossip from the grapevine. As VideoCardz (opens in new tab) noticed, this theory was aired by a Chinese source (ZOL (opens in new tab), via MyDrivers (opens in new tab)), and the belief is that Nvidia’s price cutting is going to continue – and indeed that in a couple of weeks, we’ll witness deeper discounts to shift Ampere stock.
notebookcheck.net
Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2022 is a new 2.5K OLED display Android tablet that comes with choices of color and processor
Lenovo has now made the 2022 edition of its Xiaoxin Pad Pro official. The tablet's specs have been exposed for the most part already; then again, the OEM has only just revealed that its high-end display has a max brightness of 600 nits, covers the DCI-P3 color gamut and is compatible with first-party styli.
IGN
Deal Alert: Score an ASUS ROG STRIX GTX 1660 Ti Gaming PC for Only $499 at Walmart
You can't get any cheaper than this. Walmart is offering a ready-to-go ASUS ROG Strix GTX 1660 Ti gaming PC for only $499 shipped. We've been watching the price of this desktop gaming PC drop for some time now, all the way from its original $899 price point. It hovered at $599 for quite a while and we think $499 is the absolute rock bottom price. If you've been needing a gaming PC and you're on a tight budget, there's no need to look elsewhere.
notebookcheck.net
Lenovo lawyers force Framework to alter its 3D-printed mini-PC case
At the start of the month, Linus Tech Tips demonstrated what they called the Framework Desktop, a mini-PC case for a Framework Laptop's motherboard. For context, Framework allows owners to swap their motherboards for newer models, in this case 11th Gen Intel Core to 12th Gen Intel Core processors. While the design looks fairly innocuous, Lenovo thinks the power button design infringes on the Legion logo.
Ars Technica
Review: HP’s Elite Dragonfly Chromebook is the cream of the ChromeOS crop
Screen 13.5-inch 1920 x 1280 IPS touchscreen 13.5-inch 1920 x 1280 IPS touchscreen 13.5-inch 2256 x 1504 IPS touchscreen. CPU Intel Core i3-1215U Intel Core i7-1265U vPro Intel Core i5-1245U vPro. RAM 8GB LPDDR4-4266 32GB LPDDR4-4266 8GB LPDDR4-4266. Storage 128GB NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD 512GB NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD 256GB...
PC Magazine
AMD to Unveil Next-Gen Ryzen CPUs on Aug. 29
On Aug. 29, AMD plans on unveiling its next-generation PC products, including the Zen 4 architecture for the Ryzen 7000 CPU series. The “together we advance_PCs” event will be live streamed on AMD's YouTube channel. The proceedings will kick off at 7 p.m. EST that Monday night, and feature speakers including AMD CEO Lisa Su and CTO Mark Papermaster.
Intel Core i9-13900KF QS Benchmarked at 6.1 GHz Using Liquid Cooling
The Core i9 Raptor Lake chip jumps from being 39% to 59% faster than its Alder Lake predecessor thanks to the application of an improved cooling solution.
notebookcheck.net
AYA Neo adds minor upgrades to the Air Lite handheld console spec list without modifying the price
Back in June, AYA Neo announced its Air thin and light handheld console with OLED display and the crowdfunding period that allows backers to pre-order units at a discounted price is set to end on August 23. In order to reduce production costs with diversified configurations, AYA Neo is now upgrading some specs for the entry-level Lite version so it is more in line with the standard version, without bumping the original US$549 price (US$499 for backers who pre-order before the end of August).
