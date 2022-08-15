You can't get any cheaper than this. Walmart is offering a ready-to-go ASUS ROG Strix GTX 1660 Ti gaming PC for only $499 shipped. We've been watching the price of this desktop gaming PC drop for some time now, all the way from its original $899 price point. It hovered at $599 for quite a while and we think $499 is the absolute rock bottom price. If you've been needing a gaming PC and you're on a tight budget, there's no need to look elsewhere.

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO