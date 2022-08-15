Jury Selection Begins for 2019 Fatal Hit and Run Case

SAN ANGELO, TX – Jury Selection for the State of Texas vs. Clayton Wayne Dunn began on Monday morning.

According to court documents, on Aug. 15, the selection of the jury took place in the Mike Brown Justice Center. Those who are selected will determine whether or not Dunn is guilty of causing the death of 33-year-old Jacob Martinez.

Dunn was arrested in Nov. 2019 after police say he hit Martinez, who was riding a bicycle. The collision dragged Martinez multiple blocks, and police reported that Dunn drove off without rendering aid. San Angelo LIVE! first reported on the crash on the night it happened. During the report we spoke with members of Martinez's family. Because it was the night before Thanksgiving emotions and tensions were high. For the story see: Family of Man Killed on Bicycle in Thanksgiving Eve Hit-and-Run Grieves

Days later police arrested Dunn denied even driving on Van Buren St . that night. Police stated in their affidavit that there were a number of signs pointing to Dunn. The primary evidence was the damage to the Dunn's truck. The side mirror of the truck was broken off. More importantly police found a green colored substance consistent with tire sealant from a bicycle tire. Police also observed fresh marks on the exterior passenger side bed panel made out of dirt residue that was in a pattern consistent with the marks of bicycle tires.

Jury selection should not take more than two days. This case is being held in the 51st District Court with Judge Carmen Dusek presiding.