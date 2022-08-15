Effective: 2022-08-17 17:49:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-17 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Arroyos, streams, and normally dry rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes. Water in arroyos can travel many miles and take hours to reach your location from upstream rain areas. Target Area: Sandoval FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of north central New Mexico, including the following county, Sandoval. * WHEN...Until 815 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 610 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.25 and 0.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.75 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include San Felipe Pueblo, Santa Ana Pueblo, Algodones and Placitas. - This includes the following highways Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 245 and 252. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

