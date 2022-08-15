ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coopersville, MI

Deputies looking for missing Coopersville man

By Corinne Moore
 4 days ago

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a missing Coopersville man.

Erik Johnson, 28, was last known to be in the area of Ottawa Street near Pine Street on Saturday around 5 p.m. The sheriff’s office said his family and friends haven’t been able to get ahold of him since.

His older sister said he was waiting for a family member to come pick him up to give him a ride home. When the family member arrived at where he said he’d be, he wasn’t there.

“He’s never disappeared like this. There’s no phone, he did not have his wallet on him, he does not have car, there’s no vehicle, and he’s not in a great state of mind,” Katie Ann Mikula, Johnson’s older sister, said. “We’re worried about that.”

Foul play is not suspected, the sheriff’s office said.

“If you have seen anything please let us know. We’re just trying to get our brother home,” Mikula said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1.800.249.0911 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.

— News 8’s Madalyn Buursma contributed to this report.

