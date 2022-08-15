ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swimming & Surfing

swimswam.com

Paralympian Mei White Commits to DII Emmanuel College

2020 Tokyo Paralympian in the 100 breast, Mei White, will be attending the Division II Emmanuel College for the upcoming 2022-2023 season.
FRANKLIN SPRINGS, GA
swimswam.com

Minnesota Unveils 2022-23 Swimming & Diving Schedule

The lineup includes three regular-season home duals, the annual Minnesota Invitational in early December, and hosting the Men's NCAA Championships. Archive photo via Craig Lassig/Minnesota Athletics. Courtesy: Minnesota Athletics. MINNEAPOLIS – Hosting the 2023 Men’s NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships highlights the 2022-23 schedule for the University of Minnesota swimming...
swimswam.com

Class of 2024 Swimmers Have Started Making Their College Commitments

Tennessee anonymously posted that they have received a commitment from the class of 2024, the first commitment of the class as a whole. Archive photo via Tennessee Athletics. The commitments for the high school class of 2024 are starting as Tennessee has posted they have a +1 for the class of 2024. From what SwimSwam has seen so far, this is the first announcement of any NCAA school receiving a verbal commitment although this post has been kept anonymous. SwimSwam has been told that the commitment is from a diver.
KNOXVILLE, TN
swimswam.com

Lithuanian National Teamer Tomas Navikonis (2022) Decommits From Florida

Lithuanian National Teamer Tomas Navikonis has decommitted from Florida, a hit for the program as it looks to rebuild after loosing a large senior class. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Lithuanian National Team member Tomas Navikonis has told SwimSwam that he will no longer be attending the University of...
GAINESVILLE, FL
swimswam.com

World Junior Champion Jade Hannah Announces Transfer To LSU

Five-time World Junior Champion Jade Hannah joins Maggie MacNeil as the second Canadian swimmer to transfer to LSU this summer. Archive photo via USC Athletics. A few weeks after entering the transfer portal, Canadian swimmer and five-time World Junior Champion Jade Hannah announced that she will be continuing her collegiate career at Louisiana State University. She spent her freshman year, which was the 2021-22 season, competing for the University of Southern California.
BATON ROUGE, LA
swimswam.com

Futures Qualifier Yelin Tahk Commits to Navy for 2022

Futures qualifier and California native, Yelin Tahk, will be continuing her athletic and academic careers at the US Naval Academy in 2022. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
SUNNYVALE, CA
swimswam.com

Joe Hayburn Follows in Siblings’ Footsteps, Commits to Loyola

Joe Hayburn Follows in Siblings' Footsteps, Commits to Loyola
BALTIMORE, MD
The Courier Journal

Charity basketball game canceled after Kentucky high school stars ruled ineligible: Report

An all-star basketball game featuring some of the country's most high-profile college recruits to raise money for victims of last month's deadly flooding in Eastern Kentucky has reportedly been canceled. The Midwest Charity Classic, which was scheduled for Aug. 27 at Lexington's Fredrick Douglass High School, has been called off, according to a report Thursday from WLEX-TV. The Lexington TV station says it confirmed the cancelation with former Kentucky basketball star Jeff Sheppard, the father of North...
BASKETBALL
swimswam.com

Two 2022 NCAA Qualifiers Returning to Kentucky for 5th Year; Gati and Knight

Gati and Knight have qualified for NCAAs in each of their three (four) years at Kentucky. They combined for 124 points at 2022 SECs. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 individual NCAA qualifiers Izzy Gati (swimmer) and Kyndal Knight (diver) will be returning to Kentucky to use their COVID-19...
LEXINGTON, KY
swimswam.com

Winter Juniors Qualifier Halina Panczyszyn (2023) Verbals to Texas A&M

Lakeside Aquatic Club backstroker Halina Panczyszyn has made a verbal commitment to the in-state Aggies for 2023-24.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
swimswam.com

Eli Danson Named Assistant Coach At Penn

PHILADELPHIA – The University of Pennsylvania’s head coach of men’s and women’s swimming, Mike Schnur, has announced the hiring of Eli Danson as an assistant coach for the 2022-23 season. Danson comes to University City from the University of North Carolina, where he served as the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

