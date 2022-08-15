Read full article on original website
Will Glass Replaces Brice Barrieault on World Junior Open Water Champs Roster
Sandpipers of Nevada standout Brice Barrieault (pictured above) declined his spot in the 10K due to a commitment at Army West Point. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. USA Swimming tweaked its original roster for the upcoming 2022 FINA World Junior Open Water Championships set for September 1-4 in Beau...
BBC
CrossFit Games: Northern Ireland girl dubbed world's fittest teen after win
A 15-year-old girl from Newtownards has been dubbed the world's fittest teenager after taking gold at the World CrossFit Games. Lucy McConigle secured the win for her age group at the event in Madison, Wisconsin last weekend. She then went on to secure two bronze medals at the European Youth...
swimswam.com
Paralympian Mei White Commits to DII Emmanuel College
2020 Tokyo Paralympian in the 100 breast, Mei White, will be attending the Division II Emmanuel College for the upcoming 2022-2023 season.
swimswam.com
Minnesota Unveils 2022-23 Swimming & Diving Schedule
The lineup includes three regular-season home duals, the annual Minnesota Invitational in early December, and hosting the Men's NCAA Championships. Archive photo via Craig Lassig/Minnesota Athletics. Courtesy: Minnesota Athletics. MINNEAPOLIS – Hosting the 2023 Men’s NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships highlights the 2022-23 schedule for the University of Minnesota swimming...
swimswam.com
Class of 2024 Swimmers Have Started Making Their College Commitments
Tennessee anonymously posted that they have received a commitment from the class of 2024, the first commitment of the class as a whole. Archive photo via Tennessee Athletics. The commitments for the high school class of 2024 are starting as Tennessee has posted they have a +1 for the class of 2024. From what SwimSwam has seen so far, this is the first announcement of any NCAA school receiving a verbal commitment although this post has been kept anonymous. SwimSwam has been told that the commitment is from a diver.
swimswam.com
How Many Events Should Shaine Casas Swim At Elite Long Course Swim Meets?
With "Duel In The Pool" mere days away, Shaine Casas has another opportunity to sharpen his knife in international competition. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Coming out of the pandemic and a tough Olympic year under trying circumstances, new talent has emerged. Shaine Casas is among that crew of...
swimswam.com
Lithuanian National Teamer Tomas Navikonis (2022) Decommits From Florida
Lithuanian National Teamer Tomas Navikonis has decommitted from Florida, a hit for the program as it looks to rebuild after loosing a large senior class. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Lithuanian National Team member Tomas Navikonis has told SwimSwam that he will no longer be attending the University of...
swimswam.com
World Junior Champion Jade Hannah Announces Transfer To LSU
Five-time World Junior Champion Jade Hannah joins Maggie MacNeil as the second Canadian swimmer to transfer to LSU this summer. Archive photo via USC Athletics. A few weeks after entering the transfer portal, Canadian swimmer and five-time World Junior Champion Jade Hannah announced that she will be continuing her collegiate career at Louisiana State University. She spent her freshman year, which was the 2021-22 season, competing for the University of Southern California.
swimswam.com
Michael Phelps Hits 20-Year Anniversary Of Owning The 400 IM World Record
Phelps first broke the 400 IM world record in August 2002, and now that he's hit the 20-year mark, is closing in on the world record reign in recent history. Archive photo via Simone Castrovillari. On August 15, 2002, Michael Phelps and Erik Vendt had an epic showdown at the...
swimswam.com
2022 NCAA ‘B’ Finalist Kalia Antoniou Returning to Alabama for 5th Year
Antoniou (right) was a B finalist in both the 50 and 100 free at 2022 NCAAs. She was an A finalist at 2021 NCAAs in both events as well. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 NCAA ‘B’ finalist in both the 50 and 100 freestyles Kalia Antoniou will be...
swimswam.com
The Fourth Place Alabama Women are Returning All 288 of their 2022 NCAA Points
The Alabama women return every single points scorer and relay member from the 2022 NCAA Championships for this upcoming season. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. The Alabama women’s team will be returning all 288 points that they scored at the 2022 NCAA Championships to finish fourth for this upcoming...
The Most Expensive College in Every State
If you're trying to decide whether the costs justify the benefits at these expensive campuses, remember to factor in each school's attendance policy this fall.
swimswam.com
Futures Qualifier Yelin Tahk Commits to Navy for 2022
Futures qualifier and California native, Yelin Tahk, will be continuing her athletic and academic careers at the US Naval Academy in 2022.
swimswam.com
Joe Hayburn Follows in Siblings’ Footsteps, Commits to Loyola
Joe Hayburn Follows in Siblings' Footsteps, Commits to Loyola
Charity basketball game canceled after Kentucky high school stars ruled ineligible: Report
An all-star basketball game featuring some of the country's most high-profile college recruits to raise money for victims of last month's deadly flooding in Eastern Kentucky has reportedly been canceled. The Midwest Charity Classic, which was scheduled for Aug. 27 at Lexington's Fredrick Douglass High School, has been called off, according to a report Thursday from WLEX-TV. The Lexington TV station says it confirmed the cancelation with former Kentucky basketball star Jeff Sheppard, the father of North...
Miami Herald
The 44 Percent: Brittney Griner, Florida activists go to U.N. & the Zulus
“Hard to think about myself when Brittney Griner doin’ nine” — The Game, “Heart Vs. Mind”
swimswam.com
Two 2022 NCAA Qualifiers Returning to Kentucky for 5th Year; Gati and Knight
Gati and Knight have qualified for NCAAs in each of their three (four) years at Kentucky. They combined for 124 points at 2022 SECs. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 individual NCAA qualifiers Izzy Gati (swimmer) and Kyndal Knight (diver) will be returning to Kentucky to use their COVID-19...
swimswam.com
Division II ‘B’ Finalist Natalie Van Noy Transferring to Vanderbilt for 5th Year
Van Noy made the B final in the 100 butterfly at the 2022 NCAA Division II Championships. She graduated from Queens in May. Current photo via Natalie Van Noy. 2022 NCAA Division II ‘B’ finalist Natalie Van Noy has announced that she will be transferring to Vanderbilt to use her COVID-19 fifth year of eligibility.
swimswam.com
Winter Juniors Qualifier Halina Panczyszyn (2023) Verbals to Texas A&M
Lakeside Aquatic Club backstroker Halina Panczyszyn has made a verbal commitment to the in-state Aggies for 2023-24.
swimswam.com
Eli Danson Named Assistant Coach At Penn
PHILADELPHIA – The University of Pennsylvania’s head coach of men’s and women’s swimming, Mike Schnur, has announced the hiring of Eli Danson as an assistant coach for the 2022-23 season. Danson comes to University City from the University of North Carolina, where he served as the...
