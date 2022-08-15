Tennessee anonymously posted that they have received a commitment from the class of 2024, the first commitment of the class as a whole. Archive photo via Tennessee Athletics. The commitments for the high school class of 2024 are starting as Tennessee has posted they have a +1 for the class of 2024. From what SwimSwam has seen so far, this is the first announcement of any NCAA school receiving a verbal commitment although this post has been kept anonymous. SwimSwam has been told that the commitment is from a diver.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO