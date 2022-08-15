Sophia Frei, a Summer Juniors qualifier from Colorado, has announced her commitment to UNC. She is expected to arrive in Chapel Hill for the 2023-2024 season. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO