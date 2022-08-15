Read full article on original website
Related
swimswam.com
200 Free Me David Popovici Ne 1:42.97 Ki Timing Ke Sath Bnaya World Junior Record
LCM (50m) Romania ke David Popovici Olympic Games ke baad se unstoppable hi dikh rhe hai, yhan tk ki 2022 European Championships mei compete karte huye bhi unhone shaandar performance di. In 17-year-old swimmer ne 2 din phle hi men’s 100m freestyle event mei 46.86s ki historic timing ke sath...
swimswam.com
SwimSwam Pulse: 71% Believe Regan Smith Made The Right Move By Turning Pro
The majority of SwimSwam readers believe Regan Smith made the correct decision in opting to turn pro and join Bob Bowman in Arizona. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your...
swimswam.com
Mel Marshall on Coaching, Motivating the Greatest Breaststroker of All Time
Marshall explains why Peaty has always had an affinity for long course and the first time she thought Adam could go 57 in the long course 100 breast. Current photo via courtesy of Mel Marshall. In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about...
swimswam.com
Aquatic Meet Mei Aces Ne Jeeta Overall Championship – Indian Swimming News
138.5 Points Ke Sath TURTLE’s Ne Men’s Team Title Ko Aur ACES Ne 121 Points Ke Sath Women’s Team Ko Apne Naam Kiya. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Chennai Mei Conclude Huye Sixth Senior State Aquatic Championship Mein, Academy Of Excellence In Swimming Ne 225 Points Ke Sath Overall Championship Ka Title Apne Naam Kr Liya Hai.
RELATED PEOPLE
swimswam.com
GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming – 8/19/2022
This week's edition features athletes who competed at last week's San Diego-Imperial Age Group Championships in Coronado, California. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. In our GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming series, we celebrate swimmers of every age and experience level with age group profiles of some recent...
swimswam.com
Help a Fellow Swimmer Celebrate Her 100th Birthday & Set New Standards For All!
Turning 100 this week, Charlotte Sanddal can do flip turns, men’s push-ups, drive a stick, use an iPhone and swim 5X a week! Archive photo via Champion's Mojo. Swimming podcast feature is courtesy of Champion’s Mojo, a SwimSwam partner. This week Charlotte Sanddal turns 100 years old. At...
swimswam.com
Summer Junior Nationals Qualifier Sophia Frei Commits to UNC
Sophia Frei, a Summer Juniors qualifier from Colorado, has announced her commitment to UNC. She is expected to arrive in Chapel Hill for the 2023-2024 season. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
Comments / 0