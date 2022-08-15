ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swimming & Surfing

Comments / 0

Related
swimswam.com

SwimSwam Pulse: 71% Believe Regan Smith Made The Right Move By Turning Pro

The majority of SwimSwam readers believe Regan Smith made the correct decision in opting to turn pro and join Bob Bowman in Arizona. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your...
TEMPE, AZ
swimswam.com

Aquatic Meet Mei Aces Ne Jeeta Overall Championship – Indian Swimming News

138.5 Points Ke Sath TURTLE’s Ne Men’s Team Title Ko Aur ACES Ne 121 Points Ke Sath Women’s Team Ko Apne Naam Kiya. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Chennai Mei Conclude Huye Sixth Senior State Aquatic Championship Mein, Academy Of Excellence In Swimming Ne 225 Points Ke Sath Overall Championship Ka Title Apne Naam Kr Liya Hai.
SWIMMING & SURFING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Phelps
swimswam.com

GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming – 8/19/2022

This week's edition features athletes who competed at last week's San Diego-Imperial Age Group Championships in Coronado, California. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. In our GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming series, we celebrate swimmers of every age and experience level with age group profiles of some recent...
CORONADO, CA
swimswam.com

Summer Junior Nationals Qualifier Sophia Frei Commits to UNC

Sophia Frei, a Summer Juniors qualifier from Colorado, has announced her commitment to UNC. She is expected to arrive in Chapel Hill for the 2023-2024 season. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
CHAPEL HILL, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy