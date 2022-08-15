ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gregorio Paltrinieri Owns 11 Out Of The 32 Sub-14:40 1500 Free Swims In History

Paltrinieri owns 11 out of the 32 sub-14:40 swims in the men's 1500 free, with his most recent one coming from the 2022 European Championships. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. Gregorio Paltrinieri may have missed out on 1500 free European Championships gold on Tuesday, but he still accomplished something incredible. His silver medal-winning time of 14:39.79 was his 11th swim under 14:40, a barrier that only ten different men have been able to get under, much less 11 different times. That also means that he owns over a third of the 32 total sub-14:40 swims in the history of the sport.
2022 European Championship Day 7 Prelims Preview: Quadarella Eyeing Distance Sweep

LCM (50m) There are no scratches to report in the top 20 seeds in either the women’s or men’s 400 frees. This is the shortest prelims session of the meet, featuring only the women’s 400 free and men’s 400 free individually. There are 4 heats of the women’s 400 and 5 of the men’s. Italian star Simona Quadarella is going to be attempting to complete her sweep of the women’s distance events at these Championships. Quadarella has already won the 800 and 1500, defending her titles from last year in both. The 400 will be her toughest challenge of the meet, as it’s her weakest of the distance events and Germany’s Isabel Gose has swum well this week.
2022 European Championships: Day 7 Prelims Live Recap

LCM (50m) The final prelims session is the shortest session of the meet, featuring only the women’s 400 free and men’s 400 free individually. There are 4 heats of the women’s 400 and 5 of the men’s. Following the 400 freestyles, there will be heats of the 4×100 medley relays as well.
Lukas Maertens Shatters Championship Record in Men’s 400 Free with 3:42.50

LCM (50m) World Record: 3:40.07, Paul Biedermann (GER) – 2009 World Championships. European Record: 3:40.07, Paul Biedermann (GER) – 2009 World Championships. European Championships Record: 3:44.01, Gabriele Detti (ITA) – 2016. 2020 European Champion: Martin Malyutin (RUS), 3:44.18. Lukas Maertens (GER), 3:42.50. Antonio Djakovic (SUI), 3:43.93. Henning...
Lana Pudar Cracks Bosnia and Herzegovinian Record in 200 Fly, Wins Gold in 2:06.81

LCM (50m) European Record: 2:04.27, Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2009. European Championships Record: 2:04.79, Mireia Belmonte (ESP) – 2014. 2020 European Champion: Boglarka Kapas (HUN), 2:06.50. Lana Pudar (BIH), 2:06.81. Helena Bach (DEN), 2:07.30. Ilaria Cusinato (ITA), 2:07.77. Laura Stephens (GBR), 2:08.47. Zsuzsanna Jakabos (HUN), 2:09.03. Keanna MacInnes...
Italy Closes Out Dominant European Championships with CR in the Men’s 4×100 Medley

LCM (50m) World Record: 3:26.78, United States – 2021 Olympic Games. European Record: 3:27.51, Great Britain – 2021 Olympic Games / Italy – 2022 World Championships. European Championship Record: 3:28.59, Great Britain – 2021. 2020 European Champion: Great Britain, 3:28.59. Italy, 3:28.46 (CHAMPIONSHIP RECORD) France, 3:32.50.
Wattel’s 56.09 Fly Split Helps France Shatter National Record in W. 4×100 Medley

LCM (50m) World Record: 3:50.40, United States – 2019 World Championships. European Record: 3:53.38, Russia – 2017 World Championships. European Championship Record: 3:54.01, Great Britain – 2021. 2020 European Champion: Great Britain, 3:54.01. Sweden, 3:55.25. France, 3:56.36. Netherlands, 3:57.01. Italy, 3:57.23. Great Britain, 4:00.05. Poland, 4:02.53. Switzerland,...
Nicolo Martinenghi: “What a Perfect Ending to These Championships” (Flash Quotes)

LCM (50m) Italy closed out their dominant European Championships with a win and championship record in the men’s 4×100 medley relay. They defended their gold medal from World Championships–where they upset the U.S.–with a time of 3:28.46. After the race, their deadly front half of Thomas Ceccon and Nicolo Martinenghi spoke about what it meant to be able to close out their championships with a win in front of the home crowd.
Sarah Sjostrom Now Tops All-Time European Championships Medalists

LCM (50m) While competing on the penultimate night of these 2022 European Championships, Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden cracked a monumental record. Her gold tonight in women’s 50m freestyle in a time of 23.91 represented the 28-year-old Olympian’s 27th European Championships medal. This total overtakes retired Russian sprinter Alexander...
LEN Names Popovici and Meilutyte As Swimmers Of The European Championships

LCM (50m) Following the conclusion of the 2022 European Championships, LEN, the official governing body of European Aquatics, announced its choices for the top male and female swimmers of the meet. Romania’s David Popovici was named the male swimmer of the meet, while Lithuania’s Ruta Meilutyte won the women’s award. These decisions were made based on which swimmer had the performance that earned the highest number of FINA points.
SwimSwam Breakdown: Popovici WR, European Highlights, Duel in the Pool

We discuss David Popovici's surprise world record in the 100 free, the other standouts from European Championships, and the upcoming Duel in the Pool Current photo via Courtesy of Arena. This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discuss David Popovici‘s surprise world record in the 100 free, the other standouts...
Watch: Race Videos From Day 7 Finals of the 2022 European Championships

LCM (50m) The final night of the 2022 European Championships were as thrilling as the first 6. This post features race videos from each of the finals at the Day 7 finals session. These races include the men’s 50 free, women’s 50 breast, men’s 100 back, women’s 200 fly, men’s 200 IM, women’s 400 free, men’s 400 free, women’s 4×100 medley relay and men’s 4×100 medley relay. All race videos in this post are from the European Championships (LEN) YouTube channel.
SwimSwam Pulse: 71% Believe Regan Smith Made The Right Move By Turning Pro

The majority of SwimSwam readers believe Regan Smith made the correct decision in opting to turn pro and join Bob Bowman in Arizona. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your...
