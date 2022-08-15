Read full article on original website
Paltrinieri owns 11 out of the 32 sub-14:40 swims in the men's 1500 free, with his most recent one coming from the 2022 European Championships. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. Gregorio Paltrinieri may have missed out on 1500 free European Championships gold on Tuesday, but he still accomplished something incredible. His silver medal-winning time of 14:39.79 was his 11th swim under 14:40, a barrier that only ten different men have been able to get under, much less 11 different times. That also means that he owns over a third of the 32 total sub-14:40 swims in the history of the sport.
