LCM (50m) There are no scratches to report in the top 20 seeds in either the women’s or men’s 400 frees. This is the shortest prelims session of the meet, featuring only the women’s 400 free and men’s 400 free individually. There are 4 heats of the women’s 400 and 5 of the men’s. Italian star Simona Quadarella is going to be attempting to complete her sweep of the women’s distance events at these Championships. Quadarella has already won the 800 and 1500, defending her titles from last year in both. The 400 will be her toughest challenge of the meet, as it’s her weakest of the distance events and Germany’s Isabel Gose has swum well this week.

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO