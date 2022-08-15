ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Phys.org

60 million years of climate change drove the evolution and diversity of reptiles

Just over 250 million years ago during the end of the Permian period and start of the Triassic, reptiles had one heck of a coming out party. Their rates of evolution and diversity started exploding, leading to a dizzying variety of abilities, body plans, and traits, and helping to firmly establish both their extinct lineages and those that still exist today as one of the most successful and diverse animal groups the world has ever seen. For the longest time, this flourish was explained by their competition being wiped out by two of the biggest mass extinction events (around 261 and 252 million years ago) in the history of the planet.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Which animals can best withstand climate change?

Extreme weather such as prolonged drought and heavy rainfall is becoming more and more common as the global average temperature rises—and it will only get worse in the coming decades. How will the planet's ecosystems respond?. "That is the big question and the background for our study," said biologist...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Biochar may help fight against harmful algal blooms

Toufiq Reza, biomedical and chemical engineering and sciences assistant professor, and Spencer Fire, ocean engineering and marine sciences assistant professor, have collaborated in researching mitigation and control of harmful algal blooms. Their goal is to utilize locally produced low-cost sustainable biochar to control harmful algal blooms in St. Lucie Estuary, Indian River Lagoon, Tampa Bay Estuary and Sarasota Bay.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
natureworldnews.com

Over 100 Million Americans Under Threat from an 'Extreme Heat Belt' Due to Climate Change by 2053: New Study

Extreme heat has recently toppled all-time high temperature records in different cities and towns across the United States in recent months. Previous weather forecasts have shown that some areas received sweltering heat of over 100 degrees Fahrenheit. Heat alerts in the form of heat advisories or excessive heat warnings have been issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) for millions of Americans.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Greenland's Indigenous population favors extracting and exporting sand from melting ice sheet

A national survey of close to 1,000 adults in Greenland (where approximately 90% of the population is Indigenous) conducted by a McGill University-led research team has found that a surprisingly large majority—3 out of 4 Greenlanders—support extracting and exporting sand left by the melting ice sheet. A significant proportion want Greenland's leadership to assess the impact of sand extraction and exports on both the environment and economy. Furthermore, when it comes to who mines the sand, the majority prefer local involvement to foreign collaboration.
ECONOMY
Phys.org

Climate change may cause steeper wheat price spikes and economic inequality

Rising temperatures are harmful to wheat yields. However, crop yields do not provide a holistic vision of food security. The impacts of climate change on wheat price, livelihood and agricultural market fundamentals are also important to food security but have been largely overlooked. An international research team has now estimated...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Hot Temperatures Have Been Demonstrated by Scientists To Be Crucial for Optimizing the Production of Hydrogen Peroxide From Rocks

The early evolution, and perhaps even the origin of life in hot conditions on the early Earth before the evolution of photosynthesis, could have been influenced by the significance of hot temperatures in achieving maximum hydrogen peroxide generation from rocks during the movement of geological faults, according to scientists. Hydrogen...
CHEMISTRY
Freethink

Hacking DNA to beat climate change

Humanity’s impact on the Earth is massive. Arable land is transformed for agriculture; plastics litter the planet; the very atmosphere is warming with carbon emissions and greenhouse gases, hotboxing all of us. But what if solutions to these complex problems could be found in the very building blocks of...
SCIENCE
TheConversationAU

15 years of experiments have overturned a major assumption about how thirsty plants actually are

Have you ever wondered just how much water plants need to grow, or indeed why they need it? Plants lose a lot of water when they take in carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, so they need up to 300 grams of water to make each gram of dry plant matter. But it doesn’t have to be that way. In a new paper published in Nature Plants, we report on a natural secret that could ultimately be used to help plants thrive while using less water. An essential ingredient for plant growth Plants are mostly made up of water – about 80%...
GARDENING
Phys.org

Microplastics continue to cause havoc to our environment

New research and footage captured by Murdoch University scientists show how damaging microplastics are to the environment with particles posing potential threat to organisms when ingested. A new analysis using a novel elutriation method, a case study on abundance and spatial distribution of microplastics, led by Head of Discipline Environmental...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Scientists take a deep dive into how sharks use the ocean

Using sophisticated electronic tags, scientists have assembled a large biologging dataset to garner comparative insights on how sharks, rays, and skates—also known as "elasmobranchs"—use the ocean depths. While some species spend their entire lives in shallow waters close to our shores on the continental shelf, others plunge hundreds of meters or more off the slope waters into the twilight zone, beyond where sunlight penetrates. This new understanding of how elasmobranchs use the ocean will enable policymakers and resource managers the opportunity to examine the threats these animals face, and guide future management and conservation plans.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Predicting a region's likelihood of having fish with toxic levels of methylmercury

Consuming methylmercury-contaminated fish poses a hazard to human health. New research published in Environmental Toxicology and Chemistry may help environmental resource management officials predict which regions are likely to have fish with high concentrations of this toxin, without the need for extensive testing. Investigators found that 72% of the variance...
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Food production impacts Earth and its natural processes

Food production is already one of the biggest stressors to our planet, but it's made substantially more challenging by the interaction of Earth system processes, according to new research. Earth system processes refer to the natural activities that keep the planet in a habitable and useful state. This includes processes...
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Plasma-produced gas helps protect plants against pathogens

The flash of lightning and the dance of auroras contain a fourth state of matter known as plasma, which researchers have harnessed to produce a gas that may activate plant immunity against wide-spread diseases. The team, based at Tohoku University in Japan, published their findings on June 24 in PLOS...
WILDLIFE

