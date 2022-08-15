Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
60 million years of climate change drove the evolution and diversity of reptiles
Just over 250 million years ago during the end of the Permian period and start of the Triassic, reptiles had one heck of a coming out party. Their rates of evolution and diversity started exploding, leading to a dizzying variety of abilities, body plans, and traits, and helping to firmly establish both their extinct lineages and those that still exist today as one of the most successful and diverse animal groups the world has ever seen. For the longest time, this flourish was explained by their competition being wiped out by two of the biggest mass extinction events (around 261 and 252 million years ago) in the history of the planet.
Phys.org
Which animals can best withstand climate change?
Extreme weather such as prolonged drought and heavy rainfall is becoming more and more common as the global average temperature rises—and it will only get worse in the coming decades. How will the planet's ecosystems respond?. "That is the big question and the background for our study," said biologist...
Phys.org
Biochar may help fight against harmful algal blooms
Toufiq Reza, biomedical and chemical engineering and sciences assistant professor, and Spencer Fire, ocean engineering and marine sciences assistant professor, have collaborated in researching mitigation and control of harmful algal blooms. Their goal is to utilize locally produced low-cost sustainable biochar to control harmful algal blooms in St. Lucie Estuary, Indian River Lagoon, Tampa Bay Estuary and Sarasota Bay.
Phys.org
New research could shed light on of how carbon dioxide release from Southern Ocean might affect climate change
In the Southern Ocean near Antarctica, deep-ocean water upwells to the surface, where it releases carbon dioxide that entered the ocean prior to the Industrial Revolution. This process is a key component of the global carbon cycle, and recent research has suggested that it returns more carbon dioxide to the atmosphere than previously thought.
IN THIS ARTICLE
natureworldnews.com
Over 100 Million Americans Under Threat from an 'Extreme Heat Belt' Due to Climate Change by 2053: New Study
Extreme heat has recently toppled all-time high temperature records in different cities and towns across the United States in recent months. Previous weather forecasts have shown that some areas received sweltering heat of over 100 degrees Fahrenheit. Heat alerts in the form of heat advisories or excessive heat warnings have been issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) for millions of Americans.
Phys.org
Greenland's Indigenous population favors extracting and exporting sand from melting ice sheet
A national survey of close to 1,000 adults in Greenland (where approximately 90% of the population is Indigenous) conducted by a McGill University-led research team has found that a surprisingly large majority—3 out of 4 Greenlanders—support extracting and exporting sand left by the melting ice sheet. A significant proportion want Greenland's leadership to assess the impact of sand extraction and exports on both the environment and economy. Furthermore, when it comes to who mines the sand, the majority prefer local involvement to foreign collaboration.
Phys.org
Climate change may cause steeper wheat price spikes and economic inequality
Rising temperatures are harmful to wheat yields. However, crop yields do not provide a holistic vision of food security. The impacts of climate change on wheat price, livelihood and agricultural market fundamentals are also important to food security but have been largely overlooked. An international research team has now estimated...
natureworldnews.com
Hot Temperatures Have Been Demonstrated by Scientists To Be Crucial for Optimizing the Production of Hydrogen Peroxide From Rocks
The early evolution, and perhaps even the origin of life in hot conditions on the early Earth before the evolution of photosynthesis, could have been influenced by the significance of hot temperatures in achieving maximum hydrogen peroxide generation from rocks during the movement of geological faults, according to scientists. Hydrogen...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Climate change is taking a toll on bees, study says
Changes in bumblebee wing symmetry beginning in 1925 may be an indicator of the impact climate change has on the pollinating insects, according to a study published Wednesday in the Journal of Animal Ecology.
According to a study, bacteria can remove plastic pollution from lakes
According to the study, Some naturally existing lake bacteria grow speedier and much more proficiently on plastic waste remnants than on natural waste. 29 European lakes were studied by the researchers.
Freethink
Hacking DNA to beat climate change
Humanity’s impact on the Earth is massive. Arable land is transformed for agriculture; plastics litter the planet; the very atmosphere is warming with carbon emissions and greenhouse gases, hotboxing all of us. But what if solutions to these complex problems could be found in the very building blocks of...
15 years of experiments have overturned a major assumption about how thirsty plants actually are
Have you ever wondered just how much water plants need to grow, or indeed why they need it? Plants lose a lot of water when they take in carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, so they need up to 300 grams of water to make each gram of dry plant matter. But it doesn’t have to be that way. In a new paper published in Nature Plants, we report on a natural secret that could ultimately be used to help plants thrive while using less water. An essential ingredient for plant growth Plants are mostly made up of water – about 80%...
Fertilizing the oceans with iron could help remove a gigaton of carbon dioxide per year
Scientists suggest we could fertilize the world's oceans with iron to fight climate change. Iron would lead to phytoplankton blooms, which would help to pull carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere. One "very conservative" estimate suggests a gigaton of carbon dioxide could be removed per year with this method. Scientists...
Phys.org
New study cautions against over-interpreting influence of climate on cultural change and catastrophe
El Nino has been a major driver of societal collapse, various catastrophes and cultural change in coastal Peru for millennia, but it isn't the only culprit. In a new study, University of Maine researchers warn against over-interpreting the role climatic change, like an El Nino event, plays in societal and cultural transition.
Phys.org
Microplastics continue to cause havoc to our environment
New research and footage captured by Murdoch University scientists show how damaging microplastics are to the environment with particles posing potential threat to organisms when ingested. A new analysis using a novel elutriation method, a case study on abundance and spatial distribution of microplastics, led by Head of Discipline Environmental...
Phys.org
Scientists take a deep dive into how sharks use the ocean
Using sophisticated electronic tags, scientists have assembled a large biologging dataset to garner comparative insights on how sharks, rays, and skates—also known as "elasmobranchs"—use the ocean depths. While some species spend their entire lives in shallow waters close to our shores on the continental shelf, others plunge hundreds of meters or more off the slope waters into the twilight zone, beyond where sunlight penetrates. This new understanding of how elasmobranchs use the ocean will enable policymakers and resource managers the opportunity to examine the threats these animals face, and guide future management and conservation plans.
Rare toxic algae behind fish deaths in river Oder, say researchers
BERLIN/WARSAW, Aug 19 (Reuters) - A large overgrowth of toxic algae linked to industrial pollution is the most likely culprit behind mass fish deaths in the river Oder, a German research institute said.
Phys.org
Predicting a region's likelihood of having fish with toxic levels of methylmercury
Consuming methylmercury-contaminated fish poses a hazard to human health. New research published in Environmental Toxicology and Chemistry may help environmental resource management officials predict which regions are likely to have fish with high concentrations of this toxin, without the need for extensive testing. Investigators found that 72% of the variance...
Phys.org
Food production impacts Earth and its natural processes
Food production is already one of the biggest stressors to our planet, but it's made substantially more challenging by the interaction of Earth system processes, according to new research. Earth system processes refer to the natural activities that keep the planet in a habitable and useful state. This includes processes...
Phys.org
Plasma-produced gas helps protect plants against pathogens
The flash of lightning and the dance of auroras contain a fourth state of matter known as plasma, which researchers have harnessed to produce a gas that may activate plant immunity against wide-spread diseases. The team, based at Tohoku University in Japan, published their findings on June 24 in PLOS...
Comments / 2