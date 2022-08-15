Warren junior Treylon Jackson earned Player of the Game honors in the Jacks’ preseason game vs. Little Rock Central held Thursday, August 18, 2022. Jackson featured at tailback, quarterback, and in the Warren secondary. He rushed for 177 yards and scored one touchdown. Jackson also found success through the air, throwing for 74 yards. Defensively he recorded three tackles and one pass defended. Congratulations to Treylon and best of luck next week as Warren travels to Stuttgart.

WARREN, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO