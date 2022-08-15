Read full article on original website
Construction crews discover skeletal remains in Pine Bluff
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — According to reports, construction crews were in Pine Bluff working to demolish the Admiral Benbow Inn on Wednesday morning when they allegedly discovered skeletal remains. The Pine Bluff Police Department was called and is now investigating the situation. The remains have been sent to the...
Three teens in custody after shooting Wednesday afternoon
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–An 18-year-old El Dorado man is in critical condition after suffering multiple gunshot wounds in a shooting Wednesday afternoon. A total of three juveniles, two 17-year-old brothers and a 15-year-old boy, have been arrested in connection to the shooting, which was reported just before noon Wednesday at the 500 block of F Ave.
Jackson named Player of the Game in Lumberjack scrimmage against LR Central
Warren junior Treylon Jackson earned Player of the Game honors in the Jacks’ preseason game vs. Little Rock Central held Thursday, August 18, 2022. Jackson featured at tailback, quarterback, and in the Warren secondary. He rushed for 177 yards and scored one touchdown. Jackson also found success through the air, throwing for 74 yards. Defensively he recorded three tackles and one pass defended. Congratulations to Treylon and best of luck next week as Warren travels to Stuttgart.
Three candidates file for Monticello Mayoral race
Earlier this year, Mayor Paige Chase announced she would not seek re-election for the Office of Mayor in November 2022. The filling period of the Office of Mayor has passed and Monticello has three candidates that will appear on the ballot: Jason Akers, Bart Gregory and Joe Rogers. Akers is...
Fearless 40: Pine Bluff Zebras
2022 is a year of change for the Pine Bluff Zebras. Pine Bluff is moving down to 5A and they have a new head coach.
Body of Arkansas County judge recovered from lake
The body of Arkansas County Northern District Judge Jeremiah T. Bueker has been recovered from a lake in Jefferson County.
Watson Chapel focuses on school safety ahead of new year
PINE BLUFF, Ark — After a deadly school shooting at Watson Chapel Junior High last year, questions have circulated as to how leaders are maintaining a safe space for both students and staff?. Interim superintendent Tom Wilson has only been on the job for a few short weeks, but...
Fearless 40: Dollarway Cardinals
The Dollarway Cardinals have made the playoffs four straight seasons. Last year they went 5-5.
