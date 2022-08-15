Read full article on original website
Sebring man sentenced for death of fetus
A 21-year-old Sebring man who had been charged with murder following the death of an unborn baby has been convicted and sentenced on a less serious charge. Jacob Fullerton of Tennessee Avenue appeared before a county judge in Sebring on Thursday, where he pleaded no contest to one count of negligent homicide.
WFMJ.com
Judge finds New Castle murder suspect guilty of less serious charge
A more than two-year-long ordeal is nearing an end for the family of a New Castle man who was reported missing and then found dead. Lawrence County Common Pleas Court Judge Dominic Motto on Thursday found Connor Henry guilty of voluntary manslaughter and a weapons violation in connection with the 2020 shooting death of 19-year-old Amari Wise.
WYTV.com
Revoked bond sought for robbery, abduction suspect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Prosecutors are seeking to revoke the bond of one of three men accused of robbing and abducting a man on the South Side. In a motion filed Wednesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court, prosecutors said Anthony Ellison, 22, of Valerie Drive was charged July 29 by the Ohio State Patrol after a March traffic stop.
Mahoning County indictments: Aug. 18, 2022
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday:
WYTV.com
A year later, YPD still seeks answers in double homicide that took a child
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One year later, and police are still seeking answers in a double homicide where the victims have an age difference of 30 years and were killed several blocks away from each other. What detectives know, or do not know, is still being held close to...
Suspect convicted of manslaughter in death of Amari Wise; victim’s family wants more punishment
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. — A two-year legal battle comes to an end in New Castle today. Connor Henry, 22, was convicted of a felony for the shooting death of Amari Wise. The case began in 2020 with a missing person search. Amari Wise was missing for a week before his body was found in Shenango Township in June 2018.
Officer hospitalized, one man arrested after SWAT situation in Beaver County
AMBRIDGE, Pa. — A police officer was hospitalized and a man was arrested after a SWAT situation in Beaver County. The standoff began in the area of Ninth Street and Melrose Avenue in Ambridge at around 3 p.m. Ambridge police said they were contacted by Beaver County detectives to...
WYTV.com
Youngstown police investigate shootout on North Side
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police had Halleck Street on the north side of Youngstown blocked off after a shootout. Six cop cars were on the scene and police were searching a white car. There was one person in the back of a police cruiser talking to police. It started...
iheart.com
Teenage thugs threaten cops during gun bust in Ohio
Authorities say aggressive teenagers threatened Ohio police officers during a gun bust arrest on July 30. The Akron Police Department said a 17-year-old was arrested after officers stopped a vehicle with five teenagers and five loaded guns inside. Bystanders apparently harassed the officers as they were conducting the arrest.
WFMJ.com
Trucker accused of crashing into Columbiana office pleads 'not guilty'
The Florida man accused of driving his truck over the Columbiana traffic circle and into offices on South Main Street has had his driving privileges suspended by a judge. Christopher Reynolds, 24, was arraigned by video from the Columbiana County Jail on Thursday morning, pleading not guilty to five misdemeanor charges, including refusing an OVI test, failure to control his vehicle, and obstructing official business.
WFMJ.com
Columbiana man to appeal sentence for traffic death of teen
The attorney representing a 19-year-old Columbiana County man has filed a notice that they will appeal the 9-to-12-year prison sentence handed down for the high-speed crash that claimed the life of his 15-year-old passenger, Angelica Perkins of Salem. Corey M.S. Evans of Negley was sentenced last month after being convicted...
WFMJ.com
Austintown man indicted for Girard murder
The Trumbull County Grand Jury has handed up a one-count indictment charging an Austintown man with the murder of a Girard man. A hearing is scheduled in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court for 21-year-old Cole Conti, who has been held in the county jail on a $750,000 bond since his arrest on July 30.
Video captures crash building crash; driver cited for OVI Warren
Officers were called to a location near the Route 422 and Adelaide Avenue Southeast intersection around 2 a.m.
WFMJ.com
No jail time for Canfield woman after grand theft guilty plea
There will be no jail time for a Canfield woman convicted of stealing thousands of dollars from the owner of some apartments near the YSU Campus. Erica Stanton, 39, was arrested in October 2020 after the Mahoning County Grand Jury indicted her and her husband, Kenny Stanton, on charges of grand theft.
WFMJ.com
One male shot in the leg at Warren apartment, police investigating cause
Warren Police are currently trying to determine the circumstances leading up to a male being shot in the leg at an apartment on Tod Avenue. Police were dispatched to the apartment complex at around 4:00 a.m. Tuesday in reference to one male being shot in the leg on the fourth floor of the building.
WFMJ.com
Warren Police cite driver for crash that seriously injured two people
Police have charged a 23-year-old woman after the car she was driving crashed into a utility pole in Warren, seriously injuring her and a passenger in her car. Witnesses told police that the car was traveling faster than 50 miles per hour along Tod Ave. SW Thursday afternoon when it swerved across the oncoming lane and struck the pole at the corner of Hoyt Ave. SW.
Illegal dumping incidents caught on tape in Youngstown
There have been several incidents of illegal dumping in Youngstown over the past week and some of them have been caught on tape.
Warren drug bust nets Calif. fake packaging
A drug bust in Warren not only netted a lot of drugs but also fake packaging material to fool drug customers.
WFMJ.com
Campbell Police: Woman flees traffic stop because she felt like it
Campbell Police say a woman they tried to pull over for running a stop sign waived at the officer and sped through another stop sign. According to police, an officer saw a car speed through the intersection of 12th Street and Robinson Road Tuesday afternoon. When the officer switched on...
WFMJ.com
Niles police warn meth use is rising
Niles police are warning people about the rise of Meth found during drug investigations this year. Investigations by the Niles Street Crimes Unit netted 11 total arrests this week. Niles Police Captain John Marshall says seven of those cases were linked to meth. "A lot of this is the actual...
