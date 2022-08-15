ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

5280.com

4 ADA-Compliant Colorado Hot Springs

The pure, unrivaled delight of sinking into a steamy pool of natural, mineral-rich, hot springs water can be a compelling reward for hiking miles into the backcountry to one of Colorado’s rare wild hot springs. Thanks to the state’s dozens of commercial hot springs pools, however, anyone who doesn’t want to navigate a long, steep, rugged trail—or can’t, perhaps because they use walkers, wheelchairs, and other mobility aids—can still enjoy the blissful experience.
9News

So it begins: First snow falls in Colorado

ALMA, Colorado — Reports of the first dusting of snow for the season made their way to the Front Range on Wednesday morning. It was spotted on the peaks near Alma. It is normal for the first dusting to happen in the second half of August. Last year, the...
KRDO News Channel 13

Southern Colorado utility company offering incentives to invest in electric vehicles

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Black Hills Energy has partnered with Drive Clean Colorado and the Colorado Department of Transportation to launch a new incentive and provide resources to Coloradans looking to purchase an electric vehicle. Black Hills Energy, a local utility company in Southern Colorado, recently launched the 'Ready EV' plan with the goal to advance electric The post Southern Colorado utility company offering incentives to invest in electric vehicles appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV

Call center set up in Colorado for TABOR refund checks, 55% of checks mailed out have been cashed as of Aug. 17

DENVER (KKTV) - Many Colorado taxpayers have already received their TABOR refund through what state officials are calling “Colorado Cash Back.”. Almost everyone who filed state taxes in Colorado is expected to receive $750 for individual filers and $1,500 for joint filers this summer. If you filed and you haven’t received your refund, you are supposed to get your check by Sept. 30.
KJCT8

Rain returns to the Western Slope

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Rainy days ahead will bring an end to the two-day break we’ve had from the rain. And would you believe it if we told you Colorado’s first snow has fallen? Snow was seen Thursday morning from Alma on the high peaks within the Mosquito Range, which are just west of Highway 9 - which runs between Breckenridge and Fairplay.
Sterling Journal-Advocate

Colorado top dryland winter wheat variety picks

There are many variety options to choose from for fall 2022 wheat planting. The best variety to plant depends on your specific situation, and planting more than one variety is highly recommended. The top picks discussed below were chosen based on their non-yield attributes and their performance in the Colorado...
KJCT8

Bears in Colorado foraging for extra food

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Black bears in Colorado are entering hyperphagia, which is where they experience an increase in appetite to prepare for hibernation. Bears will spend up to 20 hours a day attempting to eat over 20,000 calories a day in preparation for winter. As they hunt for food, Coloradans may see more bear activity in urban areas.
The Denver Gazette

'Northern Lights' might be visible in Colorado due to geomagnetic storm Thursday morning

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, a 'G3' strength geomagnetic storm may take place on Thursday due to a "recurrent coronal hole high-speed stream" connecting with earth and resulting in an "elevated and disturbed solar wind field." That's some pretty technical talk, but in short, it means that the Aurora Borealis, also known as the 'Northern Lights,' might be visible to some Coloradans or visible within a short drive across the state's northern border – key word there is 'might.' According to TheAuroraZone.com,...
95 Rock KKNN

Do You Have Scorpions In Your Grand Junction Home?

Last night I came home to discover I had a house guest. When was the last time you found a scorpion in Grand Junction, Colorado?. Over the years I've encountered a total of five scorpions at this address. All appeared to be similar, with slight variations in size. Two encounters have been in my living room, one in the basement, and one in the front yard. Last night, this little dude was hanging out in my workshop.
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Gorgeous Country Home For Sale Is Just Minutes From Highline Lake

Living in the country is a dream come true. Living in the country and just minutes from a fantastic lake seems too good to be true. This gorgeous home for sale on Realtor.com is located at 1310 Gold Lake Drive in Loma and sits just four miles from Fruita and minutes from Highline Lake. The house itself is incredible, but being so close to the fun at the lake is a huge bonus.
nbc11news.com

Radon inspection and related services now require a license in Colorado

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies announced Tuesday that any associated radon measurement or mitigation services must now be performed by a licensed professional. The Colorado DORA stated that the prevalence of homes in Colorado with unsafe levels of radon gas had created a market of...
