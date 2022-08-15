Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Food Spotlight: Mortuary BBQ
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An Arkansas food truck is making a name for itself for being unique. Mortuary BBQ & Grill is based in Hampton, AR and says it’s “dying to serve you.” The family owned business is run by the Samuels family. Many of the menu items have a mortuary themed name, like the […]
Construction crews discover skeletal remains in Pine Bluff
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — According to reports, construction crews were in Pine Bluff working to demolish the Admiral Benbow Inn on Wednesday morning when they allegedly discovered skeletal remains. The Pine Bluff Police Department was called and is now investigating the situation. The remains have been sent to the...
salineriverchronicle.com
Isaac Richey accepts South Arkansas Community College scholarship
Isaac Richey, a 2022 graduate of Warren High School, has accepted a Freshman Recognition Scholarship to attend South Arkansas Community College this fall. In high school, the son of David and Elizabeth Richey of Warren was a member of the basketball team.
Gas prices continue to drop, Arkansas drivers now pay the lowest average cost in the country
The statewide average of a gallon of gas continues to fall, with drivers in the Natural State now paying the lowest cost in the country.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myarklamiss.com
Three teens in custody after shooting Wednesday afternoon
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–An 18-year-old El Dorado man is in critical condition after suffering multiple gunshot wounds in a shooting Wednesday afternoon. A total of three juveniles, two 17-year-old brothers and a 15-year-old boy, have been arrested in connection to the shooting, which was reported just before noon Wednesday at the 500 block of F Ave.
advancemonticellonian.com
Three candidates file for Monticello Mayoral race
Earlier this year, Mayor Paige Chase announced she would not seek re-election for the Office of Mayor in November 2022. The filling period of the Office of Mayor has passed and Monticello has three candidates that will appear on the ballot: Jason Akers, Bart Gregory and Joe Rogers. Akers is...
Fearless 40: Pine Bluff Zebras
2022 is a year of change for the Pine Bluff Zebras. Pine Bluff is moving down to 5A and they have a new head coach.
Fearless 40: Dollarway Cardinals
The Dollarway Cardinals have made the playoffs four straight seasons. Last year they went 5-5.
Comments / 0