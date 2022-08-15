ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello, AR

FOX 16 News

FOX Food Spotlight: Mortuary BBQ

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An Arkansas food truck is making a name for itself for being unique. Mortuary BBQ & Grill is based in Hampton, AR and says it’s “dying to serve you.” The family owned business is run by the Samuels family. Many of the menu items have a mortuary themed name, like the […]
HAMPTON, AR
THV11

Construction crews discover skeletal remains in Pine Bluff

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — According to reports, construction crews were in Pine Bluff working to demolish the Admiral Benbow Inn on Wednesday morning when they allegedly discovered skeletal remains. The Pine Bluff Police Department was called and is now investigating the situation. The remains have been sent to the...
PINE BLUFF, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Isaac Richey accepts South Arkansas Community College scholarship

Isaac Richey, a 2022 graduate of Warren High School, has accepted a Freshman Recognition Scholarship to attend South Arkansas Community College this fall. In high school, the son of David and Elizabeth Richey of Warren was a member of the basketball team.
WARREN, AR
myarklamiss.com

Three teens in custody after shooting Wednesday afternoon

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–An 18-year-old El Dorado man is in critical condition after suffering multiple gunshot wounds in a shooting Wednesday afternoon. A total of three juveniles, two 17-year-old brothers and a 15-year-old boy, have been arrested in connection to the shooting, which was reported just before noon Wednesday at the 500 block of F Ave.
EL DORADO, AR
advancemonticellonian.com

Three candidates file for Monticello Mayoral race

Earlier this year, Mayor Paige Chase announced she would not seek re-election for the Office of Mayor in November 2022. The filling period of the Office of Mayor has passed and Monticello has three candidates that will appear on the ballot: Jason Akers, Bart Gregory and Joe Rogers. Akers is...
MONTICELLO, AR

