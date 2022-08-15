Read full article on original website
Youngstown police investigate shootout on North Side
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police had Halleck Street on the north side of Youngstown blocked off after a shootout. Six cop cars were on the scene and police were searching a white car. There was one person in the back of a police cruiser talking to police. It started...
Car collides with WRTA bus
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Traffic is tied up at Mahoning and Edwards avenues after a Western Reserve Transit Authority bus collided with a car Friday morning. Officers were called around 7:30 a.m. No one was injured. Passengers on the bus are being transferred to another bus. Police are investigating...
Video captures crash building crash; driver cited for OVI Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- A Warren man was cited for OVI and other charges and he was accused of driving into a business early Friday morning. Officers were called to the intersection of Youngstown Rd. SE and Adelaide Avenue SE around 2 a.m. Police said that the vehicle went through a...
Niles PD adds 6 more suspects to drug bust
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — Six more suspects have been arrested in connection to a drug investigation in Niles. The Street Crimes Unit has been investigating the drug activity through undercover purchases, traffic stops and watching suspected drug locations over the past few months. A message about the arrest was...
‘Crooked City: Youngstown, Oh’ podcast stories shared
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On a December night in 1996, prosecutor-elect Paul Gains’ life would be forever changed. “I thought it was a friend of mine bringing me a Christmas gift, and it was him, with the largest gun I ever saw, and he fired. I remember pivoting to the right, and I don’t remember feeling any pain in my arm but I remember feeling it in my back, and down I went, and I don’t remember anything after that,” Gains said.
Vehicle goes up in flames on Route 82 in Howland
HOWLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) -A vehicle went up in flames along a road in Trumbull County. It happened just before 12:30 p.m. Friday in the westbound lanes of Route 82 just before Howland Wilson Road. Traffic came to a complete standstill as the vehicle was burning. Traffic has since started...
Crash cuts power in area of Austintown
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A crash has temporarily closed a road in Austintown. A driver crashed into a utility pole on New Road Friday afternoon and cut it in half. New Road is closed between Yolanda and Orkney Street so crews can clean up the scene. Ohio Edison has been called to repair the pole.
More construction to come to downtown Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The director of public works Chuck Shasho provided an update to the construction in downtown Youngstown Friday. Within the next 30 days, several more roads and intersections will close downtown. Currently, three roads are under construction as part as the SMART2 project. Boardman Street, Commerce...
Work to restore lake in Austintown begins
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Work to restore a lake in an Austintown neighborhood has begun. Truckload after truckload of fill dirt was dumped at the site of the old Woodside Dam off of Meridian Road. Two years ago, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources ordered the lake drained out...
Road closed in Mahoning County
ELLSWORTH TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN)- We have a traffic alert out of Ellsworth Township Wednesday morning. Give yourself a few extra minutes. Leffingwell Road is going to be closed starting Wednesday. It’s the stretch between Knauf Road and State Route 45.
Local bank charged with too many false alarms
GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – The Grove City Police Department in Mercer County, Pennsylvania, has filed a charge against PNC Bank, 802 W. Main St., for “control of alarm devises for permitting more than nine false alarms in a 12-month period.”. The charges were filed on Aug. 12.
Valley bars, businesses receive sports betting license
(WKBN) — The Ohio Casino Control Commission announced Wednesday 200 bars and restaurants that will be getting sports betting kiosks, 19 of which will be coming to the Valley. The 13 in Mahoning County include:. • Cocca’s Pizza – Canfield, OH. • Stefano Nicholas Management – Boardman,...
Revoked bond sought for robbery, abduction suspect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Prosecutors are seeking to revoke the bond of one of three men accused of robbing and abducting a man on the South Side. In a motion filed Wednesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court, prosecutors said Anthony Ellison, 22, of Valerie Drive was charged July 29 by the Ohio State Patrol after a March traffic stop.
A year later, YPD still seeks answers in double homicide that took a child
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One year later, and police are still seeking answers in a double homicide where the victims have an age difference of 30 years and were killed several blocks away from each other. What detectives know, or do not know, is still being held close to...
YFD swears in new firefighter
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Fire Department got a little bigger on Wednesday. Mayor Jamael “Tito” Brown swore in Caleb Quinn as a new firefighter. Quinn, of Berlin Center, is a third-generation firefighter following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather. He’ll be working out...
2 taken to hospital after car crashes into pole in Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Warren Fire Department responded to a car crash in Warren on Thursday. Around 3 p.m. near Tod Avenue SW and Hoyt Avenue SW, a car with two people inside crashed into a pole. When crews arrived on the scene, the people were trapped in...
Trumbull Co. to receive millions in opioid relief
TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – Major pharmacy chains CVS, Walgreens and Walmart have been ordered to fund abatement plans in Lake and Trumbull counties following a jury decision. On Wednesday, Judge Dan Polster of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio ordered the major pharmacy chains...
Police: Woman flees from police because she felt like it
CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN)- A Campbell woman was booked in the Mahoning County Jail after officers say she ignored police orders and ran two stop signs Tuesday afternoon. Officers noticed Savannah Pagan, 27, traveling over the speed limit, passing through a stop at the intersection of 12th Street and Robinson Road around 2:30 p.m.
Drug store companies will appeal Trumbull County opioid settlement
(WKBN) — Leaders of Walmart, Walgreens and CVS — the drug store companies involved in Wednesday’s multimillion-dollar opioid settlement with Trumbull County — all say they plan to appeal the judge’s decision. “Plaintiffs’ attorneys sued Walmart in search of deep pockets, and this judgment follows...
Controlled water shutdown planned for Brookfield
BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Sanitary Engineers Office announced a controlled water service shutdown for Brookfield. The shutdown is for emergency repairs. The controlled shutdown is planned to occur from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 22. The following areas will be without water for...
