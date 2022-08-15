Read full article on original website
ucf.edu
40+ Pegasus Palooza Events to Welcome Knights, Accomplished Incoming Freshman Class to Fall 2022
As UCF welcomes students back for the Fall 2022 semester, the university is deeply committed to fostering their academic success and wellbeing — from their first day on campus through graduation. This year’s incoming fall freshman class is already making its mark for academic excellence. Preliminary statistics indicate the...
fox35orlando.com
UCF students want rapper B.o.B's campus performance cancelled
ORLANDO, Fla. - Some students at the University of Central Florida are upset after hearing a well-known rapper will be headlining their Welcome Week concert. The artist is B.o.B who had award-winning hits in the early 2010s like "Airplanes" and "Nothin’ on You," but in 2016, he released a track that featured conspiracy theories and anti-Semitic views. Members of UCF’s Jewish community brought the story to our attention in hopes of something being done.
ucf.edu
Research in 60 Seconds: How Immersion Affects the User Experience
Whether it’s solving the world’s biggest problems or investigating the potential of novel discoveries, researchers at UCF are on the edge scientific breakthroughs that aim to make an impact. Through the Research in 60 Seconds series, student and faculty researchers condense their complex studies into bite-sized summaries so you can know how and why Knights plan to improve our world.
UCF Ranked in College Football America Top 30
Knights look to contend for American Athletic Conference championship in 2022
Orlando airport leader wants on-site K-12 school as part of 10-year plan
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. The Orlando International Airport leadership set big goals for its 10-year discussion — including the possibility of an on-site K-12 school. The Greater Orlando...
orlandoweekly.com
Current, former teachers explain Orange County's teacher shortage
Like much of Florida, Orange County Public Schools started the school year with a shortage of teachers. The compounding factors of low pay, ever-more-intense scrutiny of classroom instruction by noneducators and the COVID-19 pandemic (read: the state's pushback against mitigating the spread) have made classroom instruction in Florida increasingly undesirable. The school year has just started and OCPS currently has over 200 open listings for instructors on their jobs site.
click orlando
Uniquely named breakfast, brunch spot coming to UCF area. Here are the details
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A new breakfast and brunch spot with the eye-catching name Bacon Bitch is set to open up near the campus of the University of Central Florida. Bacon Bitch is set to hold its grand opening at 12103 Collegiate Way on Aug. 26, according to a news release.
click orlando
UCF to sell alcohol throughout football stadium for 1st time
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – FBC Mortgage Stadium, home of the University of Central Florida Knights football team and formerly known as “The Bounce House,” will now serve alcohol stadium-wide. UCF published its new football alcohol policy online Tuesday, following up on Wednesday with a list of “What’s...
worldanimalnews.com
New Undercover Investigation By Animal Recovery Mission Exposes Extreme Animal Cruelty At Three USDA-Certified Slaughterhouses In Orlando, Florida
The results of a new shocking undercover investigation of three USDA Certified custom-exempt slaughterhouses located in the Greater Orlando, Florida area, were released this week. Animal Recovery Mission (ARM), which conducted the investigation, uncovered severe animal cruelty crimes exposing violations of The Humane Methods of Slaughter Act (HMSA). ARM’s investigation...
fox35orlando.com
After Florida student hit by car in school lot, school board member calls for safety review
After Florida student hit by car in school lot, school board member calls for safety review. As parents react to a recent incident in which a student was hit by a car in the Windermere High School parking lot, an Orange County School Board member said she takes school safety seriously and will look into it. Investigators say the student suffered minor injuries.
click orlando
Your Florida Daily: Killer oysters
ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s Thursday, August 18, and here’s the latest edition of Your Florida Daily. A 29-year-old police officer who was shot in the head while trying to stop a robbery suspect in Miami has died, officials said. Det. Cesar Echaverry was shot Monday night as...
WESH
Iowa woman goes missing at Orlando International Airport, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police say a northwest Iowa woman has been missing for 13 days after she entered the Orlando International Airport headed to Louisville, Kentucky, according toKTIV. The brother of Mariam "Star" Lint says she was last seen in OIA with a valid ticket to Louisville. Police say...
Villages Daily Sun
UF's Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Clinic moves to The Villages
The UF Health Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine clinic's new, golf-cart accessible location is officially open. On Tuesday afternoon, local medical office providers and staff headed to the third floor of the East Campus building east of U.S. Highway 27/441 for the clinic's grand opening. "This is just our next step...
hometownnewsvolusia.com
It's a grind in Volusia County
Floridians like their coffee. Florida is ranked third highest for the most Starbucks in the state, trailing only California and Texas, according to the data firm Scrap Hero. Coffee entrepreneurs have taken notice and are growing in Volusia County. Specialty coffee shop Copperline Coffee + Café has a head start...
click orlando
From home bakery to Black-owned business, this Orlando couple found ‘sweet’ success
ORLANDO, Fla. – August marks the annual celebration of National Black Business Month. Here at News 6, we acknowledge Black business owners to help expand the support and existence of Black-owned businesses right here in Central Florida. [TRENDING: How much? Orlando International Airport raises parking prices | Win tickets...
fox35orlando.com
Sinkhole creates new Florida lake: History of Lake Rose in Winter Park
WINTER PARK, Fla. - Winter Park, Florida is known for its beautiful homes, restaurants, and shops, but the city has a lot of natural gems as well. One example is Lake Rose, near the intersection of Fairbanks Ave. and S. Denning Dr. The lake can trace its beginnings to a...
click orlando
World breaking record temperatures in July
ORLANDO, Fla. – It is no surprise July is a hot month for many in the Northern Hemisphere, but recent data shows July ‘22 was hotter than normal across the entire globe. [TRENDING: How much? Orlando International Airport raises parking prices | Win tickets to watch Artemis 1 rocket launch | Video shows large gator eating another alligator in Silver Springs | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
Hit by nationwide flight delays and cancellations? Blame Florida
It’s time to blame somebody or something for the flight cancellations and delays that have made travel miserable for months. So, here it is: It’s Florida’s fault, according to the New York Post. Federal data show that all four major Florida airports (Orlando, Miami, Tampa, and Fort...
businessobserverfl.com
Online home-selling platform launches in Florida
Realtors have some new competition in Florida. The real estate tech company Redfin has expanded its iBuying program RedfinNow into the state, initially focusing on the Tampa and Orlando metro areas. The program, now in 34 markets across 16 states, allows homeowners to sell their house directly to the company...
centralfloridalifestyle.com
Magical Dining is Back and Better With Michelin Options
Magical Dining is back and better than ever! As Central Florida celebrates the 17th year of Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining, here’s your chance to savor three-course, prix-fixe dinners at 106 top Orlando-area restaurants for just $40 per person. Magical Dining returns from Aug. 26 – Oct. 2, 2022 with a fresh lineup, including new MICHELIN Guide honorees, as well as 22 venues participating for the very first time.
