ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boynton Beach, FL

Comments / 0

Related
BOCANEWSNOW

KINGS POINT DELRAY BEACH: Another Resident Arrested

Latest Police Activity Involving Senior Living Resident. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Another resident of senior living community Kings Point in Delray Beach is enjoying something later in life that they didn’t have earlier: a record. Waynen Wilde is the latest Kings Point resident […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Man Arrested, Left Two Dogs In Hot Car In Mizner Park

Witness Calls Cops. Man Buying Dinner At Kapow As Dogs Sweat In 94 Degree Mercedes. No Water. No Air Conditioning. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton man is facing an animal cruelty charge after police say he left two dogs in his […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

UPDATE: If Your Dog Is Drowning In Palm Beach County, You Can Call 911, But…

We Asked, Palm Beach County Answered Policy Questions After Major Fire Rescue Response For Drowning Dog. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — BocaNewsNow.com reported on Sunday that a significant rescue force was sent to a home in West Boca Raton for a drowning […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Palm Beach County, FL
City
Boynton Beach, FL
Boynton Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Palm Beach County, FL
Crime & Safety
BOCANEWSNOW

West Delray Beach Girl Is Missing, Police Need Help Finding Her

Ariana Rodriquez, According To Police, Ran Away From School On Wednesday. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com Update at 4:56 p.m. — She was just found and is safe. DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A West Delray Beach girl is missing as of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, and PBSO is asking […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Feds Record Scammer At Boca Raton Starbucks, Today Man Pleads Guilty

Paul Geraci Is Fifth Person To Enter Guilty Plea… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — You never know who is recording you at a Boca Raton-area Starbucks. That’s the lesson learned by an area man who just entered a guilty plea after allegedly being caught […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fl#Metrodesk Media#Llc#Pbso
BOCANEWSNOW

Delray Beach Coffee Shop Cited For Mold, Dirty Worker

Carmela Coffee Delray Beach. Green Substance In Icemaker. Gloved Worker Touches Phone, Then Food… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach coffee shop was cited for five health violations — including the apparent presence of mold in an ice machine, and a worker […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Delray Beach Woman Stopped In Boca With Morphine, Cocaine, More…

Told She Was Free To Go, She Consented To Search Of Car. Police Cuffed…Jailed… BY: CRIME DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach woman, stopped for DUI on Federal Highway near Camino Real in Boca Raton, passed a field sobriety test and was told she […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Live Roaches In Villa Rosano West Boca, Restaurant Shut By Inspector

Allowed To Reopen After Second Inspection… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Popular Italian restaurant Villa Rosano at 9858 Clint Moore Road was ordered closed by an inspector from Florida’s Department of Professional Regulation. The closure was ordered on August 11th. The restaurant, in the […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SERIOUSLY: Boca Raton Family Calls 911 Over Dog In Pool

DISPATCHER: This Is For A Dog. Not A Person Who Went In After A Dog. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Sunday morning was called to a home in the 9700 block of Richmond Circle for a drowning. As information […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
BOCANEWSNOW

DEAD MAN FOUND ON ROAD IN DELRAY BEACH, EXPECT DELAYS

ATLANTIC AVENUE AND I-95. POLICE ON SCENE. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Atlantic Avenue eastbound is closed in the area of I-95 after a dead man was found on the road in the area of the intersection. Delray Beach Police confirm to BocaNewsNow.com that […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

TRAFFIC: Glades Road, I-95, Military Trail Among Road Closures This Week

Get Ready, Set, Stop! Expect Major Traffic Issues This Week In, Around Boca Raton. BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Our look ahead at major traffic issues this week in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, and across Palm Beach County is full of closures, […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCA RATON WOMAN PULLS GUN ON DATE, CALLS POLICE, IS JAILED

MORAIMA BETANCOURT, IN “INTIMATE RELATIONSHIP,” POINTS GUN AT MAN’S HEAD WHILE ARGUING… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman called police and told them she held a gun to her “intimate” partner’s head. When police arrived, they determined there was no reason […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Kidnap, Weapon Charges Land Delray Beach Man In Jail

Arrest Follows Gunfire In Delray Beach On Friday. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Delray Beach Police Department responded to the area of Country Club Acres on Friday afternoon for reports of shots fired. While no one was apparently hit, Derek Tucker is now […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Woman Killed In Crash With Cop Just South Of Boca Raton

Crash At Lyons Road and West Sample Leading To Road Closures. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman was rushed to an area hospital after an early morning crash involving her vehicle and a Coconut Creek police car. The woman later died. The following […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Detectives Seek Missing Girl From North Broward County

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A teenage girls is missing and the Broward Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help. This advisory was issued by BSO just before 5 p.m. Friday: Official Broward Sheriff’s Office Advisory The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

HURRICANE CENTER: System East Of Florida Is Nothing To Worry About

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The system hovering east of Florida in the Atlantic is nothing to worry about, according to the National Hurricane Center in its Monday morning update. While in a location that often spells doom and gloom — or at least […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton, FL
37K+
Followers
4K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

BocaNewsNow.com is the leading source for news and information in the South Palm Beach County areas of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach. BocaNewsNow.com has served South Florida for a decade.

 https://bocanewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy