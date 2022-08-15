Read full article on original website
KINGS POINT DELRAY BEACH: Another Resident Arrested
Latest Police Activity Involving Senior Living Resident. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Another resident of senior living community Kings Point in Delray Beach is enjoying something later in life that they didn’t have earlier: a record. Waynen Wilde is the latest Kings Point resident […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Speeding 91-Year-Old Boynton Beach Man Slams Lexus Into Toyota, Dies
Death Came Nearly One Month After Crash. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A 92-year-old man who police say was driving too quickly in his Lexus ES350 slammed into a Toyota driven by a man from South Hampton New York. The New Yorker sustained only […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Boca Raton Man Arrested, Left Two Dogs In Hot Car In Mizner Park
Witness Calls Cops. Man Buying Dinner At Kapow As Dogs Sweat In 94 Degree Mercedes. No Water. No Air Conditioning. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton man is facing an animal cruelty charge after police say he left two dogs in his […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
UPDATE: If Your Dog Is Drowning In Palm Beach County, You Can Call 911, But…
We Asked, Palm Beach County Answered Policy Questions After Major Fire Rescue Response For Drowning Dog. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — BocaNewsNow.com reported on Sunday that a significant rescue force was sent to a home in West Boca Raton for a drowning […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
West Delray Beach Girl Is Missing, Police Need Help Finding Her
Ariana Rodriquez, According To Police, Ran Away From School On Wednesday. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com Update at 4:56 p.m. — She was just found and is safe. DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A West Delray Beach girl is missing as of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, and PBSO is asking […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Delray Beach Woman Repeatedly Calls 911, Arrested After Saying “I’m Sad”
Police Determine No Emergency. Tell Her To Stop Calling. She Doesn’t. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach woman is facing a charge of “public order crimes — use 911 or E911 for false alarm,” after allegedly calling 911 repeatedly only to report […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Palm Beach County School Board Sued, Student Claims Teacher “Groomed” Her
Middle School Teacher Daniel Norment Was Arrested In May. BY: EDUCATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County School Board is facing a lawsuit from the family of a student who says she was “groomed” for years by teacher Daniel Norment, and later […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Feds Record Scammer At Boca Raton Starbucks, Today Man Pleads Guilty
Paul Geraci Is Fifth Person To Enter Guilty Plea… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — You never know who is recording you at a Boca Raton-area Starbucks. That’s the lesson learned by an area man who just entered a guilty plea after allegedly being caught […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Delray Beach Coffee Shop Cited For Mold, Dirty Worker
Carmela Coffee Delray Beach. Green Substance In Icemaker. Gloved Worker Touches Phone, Then Food… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach coffee shop was cited for five health violations — including the apparent presence of mold in an ice machine, and a worker […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Delray Beach Woman Stopped In Boca With Morphine, Cocaine, More…
Told She Was Free To Go, She Consented To Search Of Car. Police Cuffed…Jailed… BY: CRIME DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach woman, stopped for DUI on Federal Highway near Camino Real in Boca Raton, passed a field sobriety test and was told she […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Live Roaches In Villa Rosano West Boca, Restaurant Shut By Inspector
Allowed To Reopen After Second Inspection… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Popular Italian restaurant Villa Rosano at 9858 Clint Moore Road was ordered closed by an inspector from Florida’s Department of Professional Regulation. The closure was ordered on August 11th. The restaurant, in the […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
SERIOUSLY: Boca Raton Family Calls 911 Over Dog In Pool
DISPATCHER: This Is For A Dog. Not A Person Who Went In After A Dog. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Sunday morning was called to a home in the 9700 block of Richmond Circle for a drowning. As information […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DEAD MAN FOUND ON ROAD IN DELRAY BEACH, EXPECT DELAYS
ATLANTIC AVENUE AND I-95. POLICE ON SCENE. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Atlantic Avenue eastbound is closed in the area of I-95 after a dead man was found on the road in the area of the intersection. Delray Beach Police confirm to BocaNewsNow.com that […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
TRAFFIC: Glades Road, I-95, Military Trail Among Road Closures This Week
Get Ready, Set, Stop! Expect Major Traffic Issues This Week In, Around Boca Raton. BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Our look ahead at major traffic issues this week in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, and across Palm Beach County is full of closures, […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON WOMAN PULLS GUN ON DATE, CALLS POLICE, IS JAILED
MORAIMA BETANCOURT, IN “INTIMATE RELATIONSHIP,” POINTS GUN AT MAN’S HEAD WHILE ARGUING… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman called police and told them she held a gun to her “intimate” partner’s head. When police arrived, they determined there was no reason […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Kidnap, Weapon Charges Land Delray Beach Man In Jail
Arrest Follows Gunfire In Delray Beach On Friday. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Delray Beach Police Department responded to the area of Country Club Acres on Friday afternoon for reports of shots fired. While no one was apparently hit, Derek Tucker is now […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Woman Killed In Crash With Cop Just South Of Boca Raton
Crash At Lyons Road and West Sample Leading To Road Closures. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman was rushed to an area hospital after an early morning crash involving her vehicle and a Coconut Creek police car. The woman later died. The following […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Detectives Seek Missing Girl From North Broward County
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A teenage girls is missing and the Broward Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help. This advisory was issued by BSO just before 5 p.m. Friday: Official Broward Sheriff’s Office Advisory The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Boca Raton Woman, 80, Ingests Wine, Marijuana Gummies, Hits Tree Says PBSO
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — She is 80 years old, has blonde hair, and drives a white Kia Forte. Now, Barbara Schwartz also has a court date, after she allegedly drank wine, consumed Marijuana Gummies, and slammed into a tree in the area of […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
HURRICANE CENTER: System East Of Florida Is Nothing To Worry About
BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The system hovering east of Florida in the Atlantic is nothing to worry about, according to the National Hurricane Center in its Monday morning update. While in a location that often spells doom and gloom — or at least […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
