Read full article on original website
Related
One person hurt after stabbing at Viewmont Mall
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — One person is behind bars and another is hospitalized after a stabbing in Lackawanna County. Emergency officials say police were called to the Viewmont Mall just before 8 p.m. for reports of a stabbing. Officials say one person was hurt and taken to the hospital;...
WOLF
FOX56 Exclusive: Family of 8-Year-Old Berwick Victim Speaks Out
DANVILLE, MONTOUR, CO. (WOLF) — “It’s a reoccurring nightmare for her, she wakes up screaming after falling asleep” says Ruby Kessler, Isabella’s mother. An event geared towards bringing an already heartbroken community together was tragically a scene of a mass casualty situation after one man drove his car through a crowd of people at a fundraiser.
Dog shot in the Poconos, police investigating
COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, PA — An investigation is underway in Monroe County after police say a dog was shot. Pocono Mountain Regional Police say a yellow Lab mix was found in the area of Ryans Road and Horned Owl Lane in Coolbaugh Township. Police in the Poconos are not saying...
Rallying to save Berwick Hospital
BERWICK, Pa. — A community in Columbia County is continuing to fight to keep its only hospital. Residents of the Berwick area and employees of Berwick Hospital Center met to discuss efforts to stop the closure of the facility. Hospital staff want to find a solution to maintain the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
One person hurt after stabbing at mall in Lackawanna County
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — There are new details about Thursday night's shocking stabbing at the Viewmont Mall in Lackawanna County. Dickson City police now saying the victim worked at the eyebrow threading kiosk toward the Macy's end of the mall. Authorities say the suspect ran away but didn't get...
Victim identified in deadly Williamsport shooting
Williamsport, Pa. — The Lycoming County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a deadly shooting that occurred in the early morning hours of August 17 as 20-year-old Ziar S. Young. The shooting occurred in the early morning hours of August 17 at 653 Hepburn Street in Williamsport around 2 a.m., according to from the Williamsport Bureau of Police. Police were dispatched to the location for a victim that had...
Crash near Sunbury claims life of teenager
Sunbury, Pa. — A 17-year-old girl was killed in a vehicle crash Sunday morning on Renns Road in Upper Augusta Township. State police at Stonington say the girl was a passenger in a 2004 Saturn Vue driven by a 16-year-old male. The vehicle was traveling west on Renns Road shortly after 10 a.m. Aug. 14 when its left front tire hit a rock on the south shoulder. The impact caused...
WFMZ-TV Online
Woman, 44, died in Chestnuthill fire, police say
CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police have identified the person who died in a house fire in the Poconos on Wednesday. Lisandra Ortiz, 44, died in the fire on Hill Road in Chestnuthill Township, Monroe County, police said Thursday. The fire, which was reported around 7 a.m., does not...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Raging Fire In Poconos Kills One And Injures Others
On August 17, 2022, the Monroe County Coroner was called to the scene to investigate a death relating to the fire on Hill Road in Chestnut Hill Township, Effort, PA. Chestnut Hill Twp | Wednesday, August 17, 2022, a fire occurred on Hill Road in Effort, PA. Shortly after 7 AM, the fire was reported, according to the West End Fire Department. At 8:51 AM, the Monroe County Coroner arrived. The origin of the fire is still pending investigation by the West End Fire Department and State Police. We reached out to West End and Pocono Township Fire Department's Chiefs, but we have not received a response at this time. Earlier this morning, the Monroe County Coroner performed an autopsy on the victim. The fire resulted in one known death and injuries to others, the death was of a 44yr old female, who remains unnamed to the public at this time. We followed up by reaching out to the Monroe County Coroner's Office for an interview regarding the cause of death and origin of the fire, here is what they had to say:
Times News
Woman, 43, died in Monroe fire
A 43-year-old Effort woman died in a fire Wednesday morning, according to Monroe County Coroner Tom Yanac. The fire started shortly after 7 a.m. at a house in the 2200 block of Hill Road in Effort, Chestnuthill Township. Firefighters were on scene from West End, Polk, Blue Ridge, Kunkletown, Jackson,...
At least two injured in accident on Interstate 80 in Turbot Township
Turbot Township, Pa. — At least two people were injured Wednesday when a tractor-trailer overturned on Interstate 80 in Turbot Township, Northumberland County. State police at Milton say shortly after 2 p.m. Steven M. Zuby, 55, of Coal Township, was traveling on a right curve on the on ramp onto I-80 westbound when one of his trailer tires became disabled. Zuby then lost control of his tractor-trailer and it overturned onto the highway and blocked all lanes of travel. ...
Fatal fire in home north of Lehigh Valley, police say
A person was found dead Wednesday morning after police and firefighters responded to a fire in a home in Monroe County, authorities say. The fire was first reported at 7:10 a.m. in the 2200 block of Hill Road in Chestnuthill Township, a county emergency dispatch supervisor confirmed. There was an...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police identify woman found dead in Monroe County house fire
Pennsylvania State Police on Thursday morning identified the 44-year-old woman who was found dead Wednesday morning in a house fire in Monroe County. The cause and manner of Lisandra Ortiz’s death are still pending, the county coroner said. The fire was reported at 7:10 a.m. in a home in...
Boyfriend sentenced for 2018 deadly crash
SCRANTON, Pa. — At least 13 years behind bars; that's the punishment for the man charged with homicide in the crash that killed his girlfriend in Scranton. A judge sentenced John Jenkins. His girlfriend Tammy Fox died in 2018 after her car collided with a tree. According to troopers,...
Arrest in shooting at basketball court in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — In Monroe County, a suspect is locked up after police say he left a man paralyzed because of a game. Back in June, Pocono Township police say Esthan Estrada from East Stroudsburg shot the victim at the Tannersville Learning Center basketball court. Officers say Estrada...
Man Assaults 2 Victims In Lehigh Valley, Sending One To Hospital, Police Say
A man was charged for an assault on two victims that sent one of them to the hospital, authorities said. Michael A. Yonney, 53, is accused of shoving the victims and knocking one of them to the floor at a home on the 3800 block of Lower Saucon Road in Hellertown around 11:45 a.m. on Monday, August 15, Lower Saucon Township Police said.
WFMZ-TV Online
1 dead, 1 seriously hurt after Poconos house fire
CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. - One person died and another was flown to the hospital after a house fire in Monroe County on Wednesday. Two adults and two children were in the Chestnuthill Township home when the fire broke out around 7 a.m., according to a fire marshal at the scene.
Search for Steven Lepore continues
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The search for Stephen Lepore continues. It’s been 10 years since the disappearance of Lepore in the Poconos. A picture of him and his last known whereabouts remains hung on the wall inside the Monroe County District Attorney’s office. Lepore was last seen leaving his Belvedere Road home in Coolbaugh […]
Four accused of beating man with metal bat
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators say two men and two women took turns assaulting a man with a metal bat when he agreed to only fight one outside of his home in Scranton. According to Scranton Police Department, on Wednesday around 12:00 a.m. officers were called for a stabbed victim in the 1200 block of […]
Pike County man sent to prison for murder of father
DINGMANS FERRY, Pa. — A man who admitted to shooting his father received his sentence in Pike County on Thursday. Ryan Paige, 32, of Dingmans Ferry, will spend 28 to 62 years in prison. He was charged with third-degree murder, attempted murder, and other charges. Paige shot his father,...
Newswatch 16
Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Wilkes-Barre local newshttps://www.wnep.com/
Comments / 0