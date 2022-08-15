ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

FOX56 Exclusive: Family of 8-Year-Old Berwick Victim Speaks Out

DANVILLE, MONTOUR, CO. (WOLF) — “It’s a reoccurring nightmare for her, she wakes up screaming after falling asleep” says Ruby Kessler, Isabella’s mother. An event geared towards bringing an already heartbroken community together was tragically a scene of a mass casualty situation after one man drove his car through a crowd of people at a fundraiser.
DANVILLE, PA
Dog shot in the Poconos, police investigating

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, PA — An investigation is underway in Monroe County after police say a dog was shot. Pocono Mountain Regional Police say a yellow Lab mix was found in the area of Ryans Road and Horned Owl Lane in Coolbaugh Township. Police in the Poconos are not saying...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Rallying to save Berwick Hospital

BERWICK, Pa. — A community in Columbia County is continuing to fight to keep its only hospital. Residents of the Berwick area and employees of Berwick Hospital Center met to discuss efforts to stop the closure of the facility. Hospital staff want to find a solution to maintain the...
BERWICK, PA
Victim identified in deadly Williamsport shooting

Williamsport, Pa. — The Lycoming County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a deadly shooting that occurred in the early morning hours of August 17 as 20-year-old Ziar S. Young. The shooting occurred in the early morning hours of August 17 at 653 Hepburn Street in Williamsport around 2 a.m., according to from the Williamsport Bureau of Police. Police were dispatched to the location for a victim that had...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Crash near Sunbury claims life of teenager

Sunbury, Pa. — A 17-year-old girl was killed in a vehicle crash Sunday morning on Renns Road in Upper Augusta Township. State police at Stonington say the girl was a passenger in a 2004 Saturn Vue driven by a 16-year-old male. The vehicle was traveling west on Renns Road shortly after 10 a.m. Aug. 14 when its left front tire hit a rock on the south shoulder. The impact caused...
SUNBURY, PA
Woman, 44, died in Chestnuthill fire, police say

CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police have identified the person who died in a house fire in the Poconos on Wednesday. Lisandra Ortiz, 44, died in the fire on Hill Road in Chestnuthill Township, Monroe County, police said Thursday. The fire, which was reported around 7 a.m., does not...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Raging Fire In Poconos Kills One And Injures Others

On August 17, 2022, the Monroe County Coroner was called to the scene to investigate a death relating to the fire on Hill Road in Chestnut Hill Township, Effort, PA. Chestnut Hill Twp | Wednesday, August 17, 2022, a fire occurred on Hill Road in Effort, PA. Shortly after 7 AM, the fire was reported, according to the West End Fire Department. At 8:51 AM, the Monroe County Coroner arrived. The origin of the fire is still pending investigation by the West End Fire Department and State Police. We reached out to West End and Pocono Township Fire Department's Chiefs, but we have not received a response at this time. Earlier this morning, the Monroe County Coroner performed an autopsy on the victim. The fire resulted in one known death and injuries to others, the death was of a 44yr old female, who remains unnamed to the public at this time. We followed up by reaching out to the Monroe County Coroner's Office for an interview regarding the cause of death and origin of the fire, here is what they had to say:
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Woman, 43, died in Monroe fire

A 43-year-old Effort woman died in a fire Wednesday morning, according to Monroe County Coroner Tom Yanac. The fire started shortly after 7 a.m. at a house in the 2200 block of Hill Road in Effort, Chestnuthill Township. Firefighters were on scene from West End, Polk, Blue Ridge, Kunkletown, Jackson,...
EFFORT, PA
At least two injured in accident on Interstate 80 in Turbot Township

Turbot Township, Pa. — At least two people were injured Wednesday when a tractor-trailer overturned on Interstate 80 in Turbot Township, Northumberland County. State police at Milton say shortly after 2 p.m. Steven M. Zuby, 55, of Coal Township, was traveling on a right curve on the on ramp onto I-80 westbound when one of his trailer tires became disabled. Zuby then lost control of his tractor-trailer and it overturned onto the highway and blocked all lanes of travel. ...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Public Safety
Boyfriend sentenced for 2018 deadly crash

SCRANTON, Pa. — At least 13 years behind bars; that's the punishment for the man charged with homicide in the crash that killed his girlfriend in Scranton. A judge sentenced John Jenkins. His girlfriend Tammy Fox died in 2018 after her car collided with a tree. According to troopers,...
SCRANTON, PA
1 dead, 1 seriously hurt after Poconos house fire

CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. - One person died and another was flown to the hospital after a house fire in Monroe County on Wednesday. Two adults and two children were in the Chestnuthill Township home when the fire broke out around 7 a.m., according to a fire marshal at the scene.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Search for Steven Lepore continues

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The search for Stephen Lepore continues. It’s been 10 years since the disappearance of Lepore in the Poconos. A picture of him and his last known whereabouts remains hung on the wall inside the Monroe County District Attorney’s office. Lepore was last seen leaving his Belvedere Road home in Coolbaugh […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Four accused of beating man with metal bat

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators say two men and two women took turns assaulting a man with a metal bat when he agreed to only fight one outside of his home in Scranton. According to Scranton Police Department, on Wednesday around 12:00 a.m. officers were called for a stabbed victim in the 1200 block of […]
SCRANTON, PA
