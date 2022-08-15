Read full article on original website
Deadlines approaching for Niagara County Peach Festival
Applications for ‘Taste Off’ recipe contest, festival parade still open. Planning continues for the 64th edition of the Niagara County (aka Lewiston Kiwanis) Peach Festival, set for Sept. 8-11 at Academy Park in the Village of Lewiston. Kiwanis spokesman Jerry Wolfgang reported the deadline for entries in the...
Welcome to Lewiston, Queen B's Cottage
Queen B's Cottage celebrated a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, Aug. 12, with the Niagara River Region Chamber of Commerce. Owner Brooke Unversaw opened the new retail location in the former Lewiston Council of the Arts building. She previously had space inside The Country Doctor Antique & Gift Shop. Unversaw has curated a unique mix of home goods and gifts at the location at 475 Ridge St. (located directly behind the International Peace Garden).
Volunteers flood area near Erie County Fairgrounds with positive messages
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Volunteers from Buffalo and Rochester are taking time to stand next to colorful carts featuring positive messages and Bible-based literature. Scot and Anita Fagan of East Aurora have been attending the Erie County Fair since they were kids. “As a kid, you just loved it. There...
Obituary: Donald Albert Nizialek
Donald Albert Nizialek, 81, of Grand Island, passed away Aug. 16, 2022, at Buffalo General Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Buffalo on July 10, 1941, he was the son of the late Leo and Frances "Peggy" Nizialek of Buffalo. Don has been a resident of Grand Island for 54 years. He graduated from Riverside High School in 1958. Don was married to his late wife, Dorothy (Bozek), on April 18, 1964. She passed away Dec. 2, 2008.
WKBW-TV
Owners of Mississippi Mudds to open District 37 Kitchen and Taphouse on North Tonawanda waterfront
BUFFALO (WKBW) — The Berrafato family has been cooking up summer fun in Western New York for decades and now the owners of two local staples are expanding to North Tonawanda. Frank Berrafato, the co-owner of Mississippi Mudds and Old Man River on Niagara Street in Tonawanda, tells 7...
WGRZ TV
Historic WWII bombers will visit Niagara Aerospace Museum in September
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Niagara Aerospace Museum is getting ready to host a five-day event featuring WWII Bombers. The Commemorative Air Force’s Airpower History Tour is coming to the museum for the first five days of September. The tour will include the famous B-29, and B-24 four-engine bombers, and the P-51 Mustang. These are the remaining two bombers of those types still flying today.
Man sentenced in connection to murder in Niagara Falls in April 2021
The Niagara County District Attorney's Office announced a man has been sentenced to prison in connection to a murder in Niagara Falls in April 2021.
11 Must See Concerts in Buffalo & WNY This September
Summer is just about over and after a marathon of graduation parties, weddings, backyard barbecues, camping weekends, and family trips — you’re probably ready to get back to enjoying local entertainment. Fall season is touring season for most acts and it’s always fun to see who’s coming into...
Fashion Outlets team gives back
The Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls management team recently volunteered on site at the Niagara Area Habitat for Humanity’s new house construction, on 61st Street in Niagara Falls. In addition to volunteering, the Fashion Outlets presented a check for $2,000 to help with the project. A press release noted,...
Northwest Jazz Festival: Carol Calato Scholarship awarded
The Northwest Jazz Festival in Historic Lewiston, NY board of directors announced Ryan Eckl of Lancaster is the winner of the 2022 Carol Calato Jazz Scholarship. He is a music education and music performance major at SUNY Potsdam, Crane School of Music. Ryan’s main performance instrument is the French horn, but he also plays the piano, steel drums, electric bass, guitar and drum set.
These Restaurants In Western New York Offer Dog-Friendly Patio Dining
It's summer, and we all want to eat on the patio...but why would we want to do eat our lunch alone?. Luckily for us, there are plenty of restaurant options that allow your dog to dine with you in Western New York. Dogs are a part of your family, and...
Scary Carnivores Spotted On Route 5 In Lakeview, NY
Ok...maybe they weren't THAT scary. But did you see these guys on your way to/from work yesterday?. On a normal day, if you saw some fierce carnivores that have been extinct for years on your way to work, you would probably be horrified. But these ones were just there to make people smile...we think.
Cops Will Be All Over The Highways In New York
There are still so many things to see and do before was can say summer is officially over in New York State. After the last two summers we had, this summer has been nothing short of fun! It has been great to be back out enjoying concerts, fairs and festivals in person again and it has been amazing to put the COVID pandemic behind us. But even though things have gotten back to a more normal feel, we still need to be responsible on the roadways.
Where to Eat & Drink Near the Buffalo Niagara International Airport
You’ve been on a plane for a few hours, the snacks were mediocre, and you’ve finally grabbed your luggage from the baggage claim. Up next on the list: finding a place to eat. Whether you’re from the Western New York region or it is your first time visiting, there are plenty of food options within minutes of the Buffalo Niagara Airport. From restaurants and bars, to diners and cafes, there’s something for every craving.
Niagara County pizzerias called to enter 3rd annual 'Festival of Slice'
Registration is now open for the third annual “Festival of Slice” pizza celebration, set for 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Niagara Falls Convention Center. Organizers said, “In a city where people take their pizza very seriously, there will be fierce competition for top honors in the categories of Best Cheese Slice, Best Specialty Slice and a People’s Choice Award.”
Famous Downtown Buffalo Restaurant is Saying Goodbye
Over the last two-plus years, we have seen an influx of restaurants closing in Buffalo and the surrounding suburbs. Some places close for a period of time before reopening, while others close for good. It's been a difficult time over the last 28-30 months, due to the pandemic, which has...
Random Account Is Tweeting Every House In Buffalo, New York
The real estate market in Buffalo, New York and across New York State has been pretty hot over the last couple of years. The COVID-19 pandemic did not slow down home buyers. In fact, it seems that it only made buyers more eager and willing to find the perfect home at a big price!
Buffalo To Become North America’s Next Best Cruise Destination
Earlier this month, New York Governor Kathy Hochul made an announcement on the Buffalo waterfront about some new construction and improvements that are coming to the Queens City of the Great Lakes. Among the things that were discussed was the new Waterfront Activity Center that is built inside of the...
Feed baby bison or get a camel kiss at Hidden Valley Animal Adventure
No need to take a tropical vacation to visit an animal safari, you can drive 40 minutes from Downtown Buffalo to Varysburg for an adventure.
Obituary: Kurt M. Villani
Kurt M. Villani, 72, of Grand Island, passed away on Aug. 6, 2022, at his residence, surrounded by his loved ones. Kurt was the son of the late Guido J. and Lorraine (Burns) Villani, born in Niagara Falls on March 26, 1950. Kurt was a graduate of LaSalle High School,...
