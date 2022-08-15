Read full article on original website
Inside Lisa Marie Presley's Grueling Divorce From Michael Lockwood
Lisa Marie Presley and her ex-husband, Michael Lockwood, have been officially divorced since May of last year, but their grueling legal battle rages on. The former couple made the decision to part ways in 2016 following 10 years of marriage but have been in and out of court for years arguing over everything from the custody of their teenage twin daughters, Harper and Finley, to money matters.Five months after their divorce was finalized, Lockwood took Elvis Presley's daughter to court yet again in October 2021, petitioning for higher child support payments claiming he had no steady source of income at...
Michelle Branch Arrested For Domestic Violence Shortly After Singer Announced Split From Husband Patrick Carney
Michelle Branch was arrested for domestic violence against her estranged husband, Patrick Carney — shortly after she announced that she and the musician were divorcing after three years of marriage. On Thursday, August 11, police were called to the "Everywhere" singer's Nashville home for a possible domestic disturbance. According to court documents, she slapped the Black Keys rocker "in the facial area one or two times," which later led to her being arrested and booked. The Davidson County Sheriff's Office released the 39-year-old late on Thursday — after she posted $1,000 bail. She has a hearing scheduled for November 7,...
Michelle Branch & Patrick Carney Split After 3 Years Of Marriage: She’s ‘Devastated’
Michelle Branch is calling it quits on her marriage with The Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney. The Grammy Award winning songstress, 39, reportedly told TMZ that she is “devastated” by the development. “To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family,” she told the outlet. “The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward. With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness.”
Michelle Branch, Patrick Carney and the nuances of how we talk about abuse
The events escalated quickly. In the early hours of Thursday morning, musician Michelle Branch wrote on Twitter that she had discovered her husband of about three years, musician Patrick Carney, with whom she has two small children, cheated on her with his manager while Branch was at home with the couple's youngest child, who is 6 months old. The woman Branch named in the tweet quickly took her social media private. Branch did not, but deleted the tweet.
Woman Files Docs to Get Chris Brown Houston Show Canceled, Judge Denies Her
Chris Brown and Lil Baby's show was at risk, though only for a short period of time, of getting canceled ... but a judge has decided the show will go on. Ms. LaJuan Bailey, through her real estate company, filed legal docs asking the court to step in and block CB and co. from performing Wednesday at the Toyota Center in Houston ... a scheduled stop in his national 'One of Them Ones' tour, which is in full swing.
Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler’s Relationship ‘Is a Work in Progress’ After Calling Off Divorce, Welcoming Daughter
All in the past. Sam Hunt wants to move forward with wife Hannah Lee Fowler after the pair welcomed their first child and called off their divorce. “Their relationship is a work in progress,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “He’s hoping to get to a point where he and Hannah can go back to the way things were before she filed for divorce.”
