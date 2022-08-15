Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beto says Abbott is "a failed governor desperately trying to cover up the fact that he still hasn't fixed the grid."Ash Jurberg
Fort Worth is Going to Lower Your Property Tax by 2 CentsTom HandyFort Worth, TX
Fort Worth ISD Instituting New Security Measures for the New School YearLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Thousands Fill AT&T Stadium for Back-to-School KickoffLarry LeaseArlington, TX
DFW Restaurant Week Celebrates 25th Anniversary on August 8Larry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
fox4news.com
Headbutt kills Fort Worth man, son-in-law charged
FORT WORTH, Texas - A 38-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly killing his father-in-law by headbutting him in a Fort Worth bar. The deadly attack happened this past Friday at Woody’s Tavern on Bryant Irvin Road. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, John Birdwell was at the bar...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
1 At Large, 3 Arrested and Accused of Capital Murder in DeSoto Homicide: Police
One man is at large and three others are in custody, accused of capital murder in the July death of a DeSoto man. According to DeSoto Police, 24-year-old Theo Stith was inside his home on the 600 block of Canyon Place when he was fatally shot. Stith was found by...
wufe967.com
Texas man charged for headbutting father-in-law to death in bar
A Texas man is facing charges for allegedly killing his father-in-law by headbutting him at a local bar. According to the incident report, the Fort Worth Police Department was called to Woody’s Tavern at approximately midnight after a fight broke out between John Birdwell, 38, and Robert Bearden, 66.
Police: Man found dead in Grand Prairie car crash actually victim of unrelated homicide
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — When police found a man dead after a crash on I-30 near Grand Prairie, they initially assumed he was the victim of a fatal accident. It seemed cut-and-dry; a wreck on an interstate that ended tragically. However, police now say the man found dead Sunday was actually a victim of a homicide unrelated to the accident. The call came in at about 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, August 18 after a car travelling east on I-30 crashed into a disabled Dodge pickup stuck in a traffic lane. Officers responding to the scene found the truck's driver dead and the driver of the other car slightly injured.But that wasn't the end of the story. Police said further investigation uncovered new evidence that suggested that the man, identified as Olman Rodriguez, 38, of Fort Worth, was killed by an unknown third party.Detectives said Rodriguez was seen just before the crash "interacting" with as-of-yet unidentified vehicle. Police did not have much in the way of details regarding that vehicle, but ask that anyone who was near Belt Line Road on eastbound I-30 that Sunday contact them as soon as possible.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Juvenile Accused of Killing Man Outside Dallas Costco Indicted by Grand Jury
A 16-year-old accused of robbing and killing 60-year-old Ali Elbanna outside a Dallas Costco last year has been indicted by a Dallas County grand jury. Police said Cameron Range, who turns 17 this month, was the gunman in the armed robbery that took Elbanna's life. Our partners at KRLD said the grand jury returned indictments of capital murder and three counts of aggravated robbery.
fox4news.com
Fort Worth police release video of hit-and-run driver that killed elderly man
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police hope newly released surveillance video will help them track down a hit-and-run driver. That driver killed a 74-year-old man just one day before his fifty-first wedding anniversary. Fort Worth police are looking for the driver of a black SUV who struck Juan Garcia...
Grand Prairie police says man thought to have died in a crash was really shot
It turns out a man who was thought to have died in a Grand Prairie crash was actually shot to death while driving on I-30 on Sunday, according to officials.
Mesquite woman charged with murder in the shooting death of her boyfriend
A Mesquite woman has been charged with murder in the shooting death of her boyfriend last week. Myahana Johnson is jailed at the Dallas County jail on a murder charge with her bond set at $1.5 million.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox4news.com
Dallas Love Field shooting suspect out of hospital, in jail
DALLAS - The woman who was shot by Dallas police after opening fire inside of Dallas Love Field is out of the hospital and in the Dallas County jail. Last month, Portia Odufuwa, 37, fired into the ceiling near the Southwest Airlines ticket counter. She yelled things about her marriage, incarceration and said she was going to blow the place up, police said.
dpdbeat.com
Dallas Police Investigate Death In Custody on Starr Street
On August 17, 2022, at 12:18 PM, the Dallas Police Auto Theft and Gang Unit responded to 221 Starr Street regarding an investigation into stolen vehicles. The preliminary investigation found two stolen vehicles being sold for parts in the backyard. Officers knocked on the door to contact the suspect, who then locked the door. Dallas SWAT was requested, responded to, and obtained a search warrant for the home. The home was evacuated, and police were told the suspect, Paublo Ramos, 53, was in the attic. After a few hours of trying to make contact with the suspect, asking him to come out of the attic and surrender with no response, SWAT deployed gas into the house. SWAT then cut a hole in the roof of the home and found the suspect inside, not responsive. Ramos was taken to a local hospital, where he died.
Man at the center of Dallas SWAT standoff found dead in the attic
olice and the medical examiner are still investigating Wednesday’s death of a man at the center of a SWAT stand-off in North Oak Cliff. It started when police went to a home on Starr Street near east Eighth Street and I-35.
North Texas woman arrested on murder charge in husband's drowning
DENTON, Texas — A North Texas woman is accused of killing her husband by drowning him in a creek in Denton, police said Wednesday. Dora Alvarez Maldonado, 44, faces a murder charge in the case, according to a news release from police. Officers had responded around 3 p.m. Tuesday...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dallasexpress.com
Man Found Fatally Shot in Dallas Creek
An unidentified man was found dead in a Far North Dallas creek on Sunday evening. When Dallas Police officers arrived at Esperanza Road and Spring Valley Road, they found the victim submerged in the creek with multiple fatal gunshot wounds, according to the Dallas Police Department. Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced the...
The Oak Cliff Tiger is real: Cub was seized by law enforcement while serving an arrest warrant on Dallas rapper Trapboy Freddy
DALLAS — Dallas police found a tiger cub caged inside of an Oak Cliff house while serving a warrant to Dallas rapper Trapboy Freddy on Wednesday afternoon. Police told WFAA that officers were assisting federal officials with the U.S. Marshals Service, the United States Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to serve a warrant and make an arrest at around 2 p.m. at a house on the 2700 block of Meadow Gate Lane in southern Oak Cliff near Highway 67 and Interstate 20.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fatal Grand Prairie Crash on I-30 Now a Homicide Investigation
Grand Prairie Police are asking for help investigating a homicide that took place along Interstate 30 Sunday night. According to police, 38-year-old Olman Rodriguez was killed while driving along the highway near Belt Line Road. Investigators originally said Rodriguez's 2007 black Dodge Ram was disabled in the eastbound lanes of...
WFAA
Fort Worth police, family need help identifying suspect in hit-and-run that killed a grandfather
Police released video of a suspect vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run along Vaughn and Avenue H on Friday night. Juan Garcia, 74, was killed.
fox4news.com
Rapper Trapboy Freddy arrested after police find tiger cub while serving warrant in Dallas
DALLAS - Police found a tiger inside of Red Bird home while serving a warrant on Wednesday. Dallas police said its officers were assisting the U.S. Marshals with a federal warrant, when the cub was found in the home. Some neighbors were alarmed by the amount of investigators on their...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on Skillman Street
On August 17, 2022, at approximately 12:44 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a crash in the 9200 block of Skillman Street. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found the driver of the vehicle, Marlyn Gillespie, 18, had been shot several times. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded and took the victim to a local hospital where he died.
fox4news.com
Rowlett father facing new charges following baby's death
ROWLETT, Texas - A man faces new charges after the death of his infant son and a standoff with police. Earlier this month, officers found Frederick Capers’ 8-month-old son dead in a vehicle that was parked in a garage at his home in Rowlett. Police said his wife had...
News Channel 25
Dallas man stabbed to death in broad daylight: Police
DALLAS — Dallas police reported a fatal stabbing occurred in broad daylight on August 7. Around 4:25 p.m. that day, police arrived at the 200 block of South Field Street and found an adult male stabbed in the chest, officials said. Authorities in their preliminary investigation discovered the stabbing...
Comments / 2