NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘Avoid This Area,' 4-Alarm Fire at Southlake Chemical Facility Now Under Control
After urging people to stay clear of the area at all costs, police say a large 4-alarm fire at a chemical mixing facility in Southlake is under control Wednesday afternoon. Police tweeted Wednesday afternoon that a large fire had broken out along the 4000 block of T.W. King Road at about 1:23 p.m., not far from the intersection of White Chapel and Bob Jones Road and along the eastern Trophy Club city limits.
Police: Man found dead in Grand Prairie car crash actually victim of unrelated homicide
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — When police found a man dead after a crash on I-30 near Grand Prairie, they initially assumed he was the victim of a fatal accident. It seemed cut-and-dry; a wreck on an interstate that ended tragically. However, police now say the man found dead Sunday was actually a victim of a homicide unrelated to the accident. The call came in at about 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, August 18 after a car travelling east on I-30 crashed into a disabled Dodge pickup stuck in a traffic lane. Officers responding to the scene found the truck's driver dead and the driver of the other car slightly injured.But that wasn't the end of the story. Police said further investigation uncovered new evidence that suggested that the man, identified as Olman Rodriguez, 38, of Fort Worth, was killed by an unknown third party.Detectives said Rodriguez was seen just before the crash "interacting" with as-of-yet unidentified vehicle. Police did not have much in the way of details regarding that vehicle, but ask that anyone who was near Belt Line Road on eastbound I-30 that Sunday contact them as soon as possible.
fox4news.com
McDonald's employees rescue man from fiery car wreck in Joshua
JOSHUA, Texas - The city of Joshua in Johnson County honored a group of employees who helped a victim of a fiery car wreck near their fast food restaurant. First responders say their efforts saved a life. The city of Joshua is calling four McDonald’s employees lifesavers after they ran...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Drowns in Lewisville Lake While Swimming With Friends, Fire Chief Says
A 20-year-old man is dead after drowning during a swim with friends at Lewisville Lake. The Lewisville Fire Department said rescuers were called to the Lewisville Lake Park Swim Beach on Aug. 3 after a witness reported a man swimming with a group went under the water and didn't resurface.
Fort Worth police looking for missing 11-year-old
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Fort Worth police are looking for a missing 11-year-old.Crispen Donl Squalls was last seen in the 5100 block of Willie Street. Police describe Squalls as 5'03 and 110 pounds.He was last seen wearing a white button down long sleeve shirt, navy blue tie, possibly a navy blue vest and khaki pants. He was carrying a Marvel backpack.Anyone with information about this missing person should call Fort Worth Police at 817-392-4222. FWPD Report # 22-0065275
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fatal Grand Prairie Crash on I-30 Now a Homicide Investigation
Grand Prairie Police are asking for help investigating a homicide that took place along Interstate 30 Sunday night. According to police, 38-year-old Olman Rodriguez was killed while driving along the highway near Belt Line Road. Investigators originally said Rodriguez's 2007 black Dodge Ram was disabled in the eastbound lanes of...
Looking For a Fort Worth Bungalow? Check out This Cute Cottage in The Heart of The Heights
Granted the façade is something of a quirky jumble, this cute cottage located on a corner lot in the beloved Westside neighborhood of Arlington Heights has much to offer. With more than 2,000 square feet of living space, three bedrooms, and two full baths, there’s plenty of space in this cottage.
Man with car problems got shot while looking for help, Fort Worth police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Police are looking for the suspect that shot a man while he was looking for help with his vehicle Wednesday morning. According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers were dispatched at the intersection of westbound Interstate 20 and the northbound entrance ramp onto the South Loop 820. That was at 2:18 a.m. Wednesday.
Man at the center of Dallas SWAT standoff found dead in the attic
olice and the medical examiner are still investigating Wednesday’s death of a man at the center of a SWAT stand-off in North Oak Cliff. It started when police went to a home on Starr Street near east Eighth Street and I-35.
benbrook-tx.gov
I-20 CLOSURE IN FORT WORTH
BENBROOK – Eastbound I-20 at Winscott Road will have single lane closures from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday through Friday, Aug. 16-19 for construction activities, weather permitting. The eastbound I-20 Winscott Road entrance ramp will be closed continuously from 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16 through 6 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19. Alternate routes are advised.
Woman who lived on street where Grand Prairie cobra escaped moved next door to where 'Oak Cliff Tiger' was found
DALLAS, Texas — You won't believe Lisa Fonseca's story. It's a coincidence so amazing I uttered 'no *expletive* way' when she told me. Oak Cliff and social media are losing their collective minds after a tiger cub was seized by law enforcement on Wednesday near 2700 Meadow Gate Lane.
Hood County city sees damage, power outages after strong storm moves through
TOLAR, Texas — A strong storm on Wednesday caused extensive damage and power outages in Hood County, according to officials. Officials in Tolar, about 10 miles west of Granbury, said straight-line winds and heavy rain brought down trees and power lines and damaged various structures such as homes, the post office and a school building.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Foam-Like Substance Reported in a Duncanville Neighborhood Water Supply
Some Duncanville residents have reported a foam-like substance appearing in their faucets, hoses, and drains. This comes after a recent structure fire at the 1700 block of Beaver Creek Place, which has since been contained. According to city officials, fire departments from Dallas, Cedar Hill, DeSoto, and Ovilla assisted the...
A Motorcyclist Died In A Fatal Crash In Fort Worth (Fort Worth, TX)
According to the Police, a fatal accident was reported in northwest Fort Worth on Monday. The officials stated that the incident happened at around 10 p.m. on 28th Street. Officials reported that the motorcyclist was travelling at [..]
dmagazine.com
Hot Property: This Winnetka Heights Craftsman Will Neighbor a Park
For decades, a four-lane road connected Jefferson Boulevard with 12th Street in Oak Cliff. But in 2019, a grassroots group of Winnetka Heights residents successfully convinced the city of Dallas to demolish the Jefferson-Twelfth Connector. It had been built in the 1960s to help motorists headed downtown, but it cut “like a Nike swoosh through the neighborhood, demolishing dozens of homes, deflating value, and disrupting the quaint, early-20th-century grid of shady streets,” Peter Smiek wrote for D Magazine in 2019.
Motorcyclist killed in early morning crash in Fort Worth
A motorcyclist has died in an early morning crash in Fort Worth where police say the motorcycle and a car collided just before 12:30 a.m. on Northeast 28th near Deen Road
Argument turns deadly following car crash on Fort Worth highway
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - A verbal fight prompted by a car crash led to the fatal shooting of a man in the early morning hours of Aug. 15. Fort Worth homicide detectives are investigating after finding the victim at the intersection of the Southbound lanes of South University and the Interstate 30 Westbound entrance ramp.Fort Worth Fire Department and MedStar personnel also responded. They pronounced the man deceased on-scene.Police have yet to give a description of the suspect, nor have they publicly identified the victim.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on Skillman Street
On August 17, 2022, at approximately 12:44 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a crash in the 9200 block of Skillman Street. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found the driver of the vehicle, Marlyn Gillespie, 18, had been shot several times. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded and took the victim to a local hospital where he died.
Sleeping woman shot through apartment window, Fort Worth police say
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are investigating after they say a sleeping woman was shot through her apartment window Tuesday morning.At about 4:49 a.m. Aug. 16, police were sent to a shooting call at the Carmen Apartments in the 2700 block of Dawn West.When officers arrived, they found a woman with a single gunshot wound to her upper chest. Police say she had been asleep in her first-floor bedroom, which has a window that faces the 9200 block of North Normandale Street.Police said the suspect—who has not been identified at this time—discharged a firearm from the apartment yard or the roadway then fled in an unknown direction.The victim was taken to Harris Hospital in stable condition and this remains an ongoing investigation.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Rockwall County Firefighter Who Died From Off-Duty Accident Helps Others as Organ Donor
A firefighter in Rockwall County, who was also an organ donor, is being remembered for his commitment to service and passion to help others. Clifford Haney,45, was taken off life support on Tuesday. He sustained major injuries after he fell while at his off-duty job as an HVAC tech last week. Over the weekend, Haney was declared dead but remained on a ventilator.
