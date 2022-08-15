Read full article on original website
Rain returns to the Western Slope
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Rainy days ahead will bring an end to the two-day break we’ve had from the rain. And would you believe it if we told you Colorado’s first snow has fallen? Snow was seen Thursday morning from Alma on the high peaks within the Mosquito Range, which are just west of Highway 9 - which runs between Breckenridge and Fairplay.
Colorado teacher salaries went up, but housing prices went up even more
STATEWIDE, Colo. (Chalkbeat) - Colorado teachers earning average salaries can afford to buy fewer than a fifth of the homes in their school districts — and homeownership is more out of reach in districts with higher wages. But raising wages alone won’t fix the problem, according to a new...
Bears in Colorado foraging for extra food
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Black bears in Colorado are entering hyperphagia, which is where they experience an increase in appetite to prepare for hibernation. Bears will spend up to 20 hours a day attempting to eat over 20,000 calories a day in preparation for winter. As they hunt for food, Coloradans may see more bear activity in urban areas.
Radon inspection and related services now require a license in Colorado
STATEWIDE, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies announced Tuesday that any associated radon measurement or mitigation services must now be performed by a licensed professional. The Colorado DORA stated that the prevalence of homes in Colorado with unsafe levels of radon gas had created a market of...
Colorado Public Utilities Commission to decide natural gas rate hike
STATEWIDE, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Public Utilities Commission will take testimony from Xcel Energy this week in reference to a proposed $188.6 million increase in base rates for natural gas over the next three years. Commissioners will also listen to intervenors. Here are the nuts and bolts of the...
SimpliFed provides virtual baby feeding support to Coloradans
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - SimpliFed, a company that provides judgment-free breastfeeding and baby feeding support to parents, has come to Colorado in new contracts and agreements. The announcement mentions that all Colorado Medicaid and Health First Colorado beneficiaries would have free virtual access to baby feed and breastfeeding support.
Forest and wildlife grant program accepting applications
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado State Forest Service (CSFS) is now accepting applications for the Forest Restoration and Wildlife Risk Mitigation (FRWRM) Grant Program. A $15 million funding pool will allow community groups, homeowner associations, utilities and non-profit organizations, and other groups to apply for grants. Applications are...
