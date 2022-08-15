ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Texas Rangers fire manager Chris Woodward

By Alisha Tagert
 4 days ago

DALLAS, Texas ( KETK ) – In a statement released on Twitter today, Texas Rangers announced the club has dismissed manager Chris Woodward.

Third base coach Tony Beasley has been named as the team’s interim manager effective with Monday night’s game against the Oakland A’s and continuing through the remainder of the 2022 season.

Beasley is in his eighth season as a Ranger’s Major League coach since being hired on Nov. 18, 2014 and is the longest tenured member of the staff. 55-year-old Beasley previously served as a Major League coach for Washington (2006), Pittsburg (2008-10) and compiled a 590-472 record as a minor league manager in eight seasons with the Pirates (2001-05) and Nationals (2011-2013)

“Chris young and I had the very difficult task of informing Chris Woodward of our decision today. In his tenure as Rangers’ manager, Chris worked tirelessly under what was at times some difficult circumstances. He has been dedicated and passionate in this efforts to improve the on-field performance of the Texas Rangers, and it is greatly appreciated. He has represented the organization with class and dignity.”

Jon Daniels – Rangers President of Baseball Operations

This comes in the midst of a dismal season and an investment of more than half a billion guaranteed dollars in the free agent market over the winter. Woodward has a record of 211-287 since being appointed as the nineteenth full-time manager in the club history on Nov. 3, 2018

The Rangers occupy third place in the American League West with a 51-63 record and marks Woodward’s fourth consecutive year with a losing mark.

Woodward replaced Jeff Banister in 2018 after the Rangers game in last for the season.

