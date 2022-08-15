ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EPD: Unknown suspects shot two people Sunday night

By Houston Harwood, Evansville Courier & Press
 4 days ago
EVANSVILLE — Two Evansville residents were shot Sunday night, and police say they have not identified any suspects.

According to Evansville Police Department spokeswoman Sgt. Anna Gray, officers were sent to the 1000 block of East Mulberry Street around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night after reports of shots being fired in the area.

There, officers found two adult victims, Gray said. A woman reportedly suffered two gunshot wounds — one to her arm and the other to her leg. A male victim was reportedly shot in the chest.

Gray said both victims were taken to a local hospital.

Police are searching for two suspects who reportedly shot the victims as they were walking outside.

"At this time, there is little information known about the suspects other than they both had on black-color clothing," Gray said in a news release.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the EPD Adult Investigations Unit at 812-436-7979.

Houston Harwood can be contacted at walter.harwood@courierpress.com with story ideas and questions. Twitter: @houston_whh

