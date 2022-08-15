Amid continuing controversy over who was involved in creating House Bill 6, which provided an Ohio consumer-funded bailout for two nuclear power plants, Gov. Mike DeWine said today that he did not seek particular language in the bill . Text messages from FirstEnergy executives has shown that Lt. Gov. Jon Husted did discuss the bill with the utility's leaders and that he was willing to talk to lawmakers about the bill's specifics.

In sports, Ohio State's football team is ranked No. 2 in the Associated Press preseason poll released this afternoon. Alabama is ranked No. 1, with both the Crimson Tide and the Buckeyes in the same positions they hold in the preseason USA Today Coaches poll released last week .

Today's weather is certainly warmer — with highs around 80 — than what we saw yesterday. While the sun has been shining this afternoon, the air is humid and we can't rule out a stray shower. As always, you can get the latest conditions and updated forecast at Dispatch.com/weather .

If you're not already a subscriber, consider joining the thousands in Greater Columbus who have made a commitment to local journalism by subscribing to The Columbus Dispatch. You can find our current subscription offers at https://cm.dispatch.com/specialoffer

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: DeWine says he left nuclear bailout language to lawmakers