3 Cubs players who won’t be on the roster by September 1

These three members of the Chicago Cubs roster are the ones most likely to be gone by September 1. The Chicago Cubs roster looks different today than it did when the season began. Although core players like Willson Contreras and Ian Happ remain, many of the other guys are long gone.
CHICAGO, IL
Freddy Peralta
Alex Cobb
Joe Musgrove
Best NRFI and YRFI Bets Today (Astros Offense Stays Hot)

There is no better feeling than hitting on your bets heading into the weekend. We are going to make sure that happens tonight and happens early so you can go out and enjoy everything a Friday night in August has to offer. No Run First Inning and Yes Run First Inning bets are one of the best things about the summer, so let’s enjoy those first and get a win.
2022 Fantasy Football Draft: 3 Chiefs sleepers to look for

The Chiefs offense is going to look a lot different in 2022, and there are a few fantasy football sleepers who will be in the mix. In years past, there haven’t been many fantasy gems hidden in the Kansas City Chiefs offense. Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Tyreek Hill led the way, and, as far as fantasy scoring goes, everyone else was just along for the ride.
KANSAS CITY, MO
