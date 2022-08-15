Read full article on original website
Braves call up another prospect who obviously will be an immediate star
The Atlanta Braves have called up Freddy Tarnok, so expect for him to be an immediate star. Alex Anthopoulos could not care less what seamheads think about his Atlanta Braves farm system because no matter who his team calls up to the big leagues, that player will become an instant star.
3 Cubs players who won’t be on the roster by September 1
These three members of the Chicago Cubs roster are the ones most likely to be gone by September 1. The Chicago Cubs roster looks different today than it did when the season began. Although core players like Willson Contreras and Ian Happ remain, many of the other guys are long gone.
Buccaneers hit home run again with recent free agent signing
What the Buccaneers have been able to do on the free agent side of things for the past few years is nothing short of spectacular. Carl Nassib joining the team shows this perfectly. Jason Licht has put together an overall masterclass during his time as the general manager of the...
Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (Reds, Guardians, Tigers, & Rangers Ready for Glory)
I've been looking forward to today since last Friday, when our "Fridays are for the 'dogs" parlay cashed at +1201 odds. My pup, Kemba, is laying next to me as I type this, but I'm ready to revel in the value of several underdogs on today's MLB slate. It's a...
Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Odds for Friday, August 19th (High-Scoring Matchup in Store)
The St. Louis Cardinals' offense is rolling. After scoring 23 runs in a three-game sweep of Colorado, the Cardinals lead MLB in OPS this month. They find themselves in another favorable matchup tonight against Tommy Henry and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Henry has been okay in three starts with Arizona, compiling...
Best NRFI and YRFI Bets Today (Astros Offense Stays Hot)
There is no better feeling than hitting on your bets heading into the weekend. We are going to make sure that happens tonight and happens early so you can go out and enjoy everything a Friday night in August has to offer. No Run First Inning and Yes Run First Inning bets are one of the best things about the summer, so let’s enjoy those first and get a win.
Braves send clear message to Mets that they’re chasing them down
The Atlanta Braves did exactly what they needed to do in their series vs. the New York Mets. Not long after getting embarrassed up in Flushing, the Atlanta Braves responded by taking three of four over the New York Mets in Cumberland. After losing four of five in Queens, the...
MLB Underdog of the Day (Irvin Leads Oakland to Rare Victory
Mariners -1.5 (+130) 7.5 (Over -120 / Under +100) The Oakland Athletics just got off of a nine game losing streak by splitting a four-game series with Texas. Now they stay in the AL West to face the Mariners. The A’s did release Andrus and now their active payroll is...
Key stat shows how absurdly rapid Adley Rutschman’s improvement has been
Adley Rutschman’s career with the Orioles is off to a fantastic start. Adley Rutschman has been the story of the season for the Baltimore Orioles. The 24-year-old is defensively sound and good enough offensively to nearly crack the top-10 of active catchers in OPS this season. Since his debut...
2022 Fantasy Football Draft: 3 Chiefs sleepers to look for
The Chiefs offense is going to look a lot different in 2022, and there are a few fantasy football sleepers who will be in the mix. In years past, there haven’t been many fantasy gems hidden in the Kansas City Chiefs offense. Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Tyreek Hill led the way, and, as far as fantasy scoring goes, everyone else was just along for the ride.
Jordan Montgomery has won as many games as the Yankees since trade
Jordan Montgomery is out to prove that the Yankees made an unforgivable mistake by trading him. The New York Yankees are 3-12 after making befuddling moves at the MLB Trade Deadline on August 2. Jordan Montgomery, who was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals by the Yankees? 3-0 in that same span.
