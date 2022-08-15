ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee County, NY

GCASA's 'open access' policy offers immediate help for those in need of detoxification services

By Mike Pettinella
 3 days ago

In an ongoing effort to meet people right where they’re at, the Genesee/Orleans Council on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse staff is offering an “open access” first step to substance use disorder recovery.

“We’re pleased to announce that men and women seeking detoxification are able to come to our Detox Center (attached to the Atwater Community Residence at 424 East Main St.) without appointment from Monday through Friday at 9 a.m. to begin their path to wellness,” said Allison Parry-Gurak, GCASA’s director of Residential Services.

Upon arrival at the recently-opened Detox Center, which provides 16 beds for short-term (usually three to seven days) detoxification treatment and services, the person in need will be screened by a medical professional and, if appropriate, will be assigned to a bed the same day, Parry-Gurak advised.

The facility enlists the services of medial and technical staff 24 hours a day, seven days a week and counseling services 12 hours a day, seven days a week.

“Our Detox Center employees are specially trained and certified to assist people who require these short-term services – those showing mild to moderate withdrawal symptoms and suffering from mild, moderate or severe substance use disorder stemming from alcohol, opioid or benzodiazepine addiction.”

Parry-Gurak said the Detox Center – along with GCASA’s supportive living residences – have beds available.

“We encourage people not to try and detox at home,” she said. “Here, we will provide the care and treatment they need – meeting with a counselor every day, participating in individual and group therapy sessions and supported by peer advocates – before guiding them to medically-assisted treatment.”

The Detox Center is, in many cases, the initial phase in the road to recovery provided by GCASA.

After detoxification, patients can transition to the Atwater Community Residence, a 17-bed facility for men and women that provides counseling and treatment services for up to a six-month stay.

“The criteria (for admission) is a bit different,” Parry-Gurak said. “People have to have at least 10 days since their last (substance) use, but it is open to those struggling to an expanded area of substance use disorder.

GCASA’s supportive living program features 24 beds in Genesee and Orleans counties.

Parry-Gurak said supportive living works well for adults who have been in recovery for some time and are ready for independent care.

“It’s apartment-style living, with openings for men and women,” she said, adding that appointments are required for entry into Atwater and the supportive living homes (by calling 585-813-6508).

As far as the Detox Center’s benefits, she said having the facility in Batavia makes it much easier for Genesee area residents to get immediate help.

“In the past, we would have to send people to Erie County Medical Center, Strong Memorial (in Rochester) to Warsaw (Wyoming County Community Hospital),” she said. “With our center now open and having all insurance approvals in place, we’re providing that immediate care for those still actively using.”

For more information about the Detox Center, call 585-815-1860.

Submitted photo: The Detox Center at GCASA, which opened in March, is attached to the rear of the Atwater Community Residence on East Main Street.

Disclosure: Mike Pettinella is the publicist for GCASA.

