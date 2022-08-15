Read full article on original website
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (8/17/22–8/18/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Sherrif’s office continues to investigate after Bocanegra released
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - We continue with a follow-up update on the Bocanegra case. 42-year-old Rocsand Bocanegra was charged with second-degree homicide for allegedly stabbing 58-year-old Jess Smith in his residence on Aug. 8th at around 5:30 a.m. The event allegedly happened with about six other witnesses in...
Laramie County Resident Listed On DCI Missing Persons Website
An 18-year-old Laramie County resident is listed as missing on a Division of Criminal Investigation website. The "Wyoming Missing Persons" website includes the following entry for Alan Balderas:. Missing Person, August 4 2022, Laramie County, Wyoming: Alan Balderas, age 18, was last seen in Laramie County, Wyoming on August 4,...
capcity.news
Weekly arrest report (8/5/22–8/12/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Masked gunman opens fire on Greeley bar patrons, injuring 2
Two people are hospitalized after a shooting at a Greeley bar late Saturday night. The two were among customers standing on outside the Rancho el Corazon when a masked man drove up to the establishment, got out with a rifle and fired dozens of rounds into the crowd, the Greeley Police Department stated in a press release Sunday.The gunman drove away in an unknown direction. No description of the suspect was provided.The two shooting victims are expected to survive their injuries, according to GPD.Images from the scene show a number of evidence markers on the ground at the rear of a black pickup truck in the bar's parking lot.Greeley PD called the area a "chaotic crime scene" in its press release. The department also made a point to state that Saturday night's incident was not believed to be connected to a shooting that occurred Wednesday night at a Family Dollar store.
DA Declines to File Murder Charge in Fatal Cheyenne Stabbing
An alleged murderer is set to be released from jail tomorrow, Aug. 13, after the Laramie County District Attorney's Office failed to charge her within 72 hours of her arrest. Rocsand Bocanegra, 42, of Cheyenne, was arrested at 12:20 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, for the second-degree murder of Jess Smith, 58, of Cheyenne.
Student stabbed during fight at Greeley high school
A student at Jefferson High School in Greeley is facing charges after stabbing another student during a fight on Monday. The stabbing occurred around 11:45 a.m., and the student who was stabbed was taken to a hospital with injuries that police said were not life threatening. The student who brandished...
UPDATE: Cheyenne Police Identify Woman Wanted in Theft
Cheyenne police say the woman has been identified. Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in identifying the woman pictured above. According to a department Facebook post, the woman is wanted in reference to a theft. Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to call police dispatch at 307-637-6525...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Do Gooder: Renee Lumaye
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Each week Blue Federal Credit Union and Wyoming News Now are teaming up to salute our community helpers with our Do Gooder award. This week’s recipient is Renee Lumaye. Renee is a 26 year veteran of transportation in Laramie County School District 1...
The 2022 Albany County and Wyoming Election Results Are In
Albany County and Wyoming have spoken, and the election results are in. A brief recap of last night's voting results: The hotly contested State Representative election has closed with Liz Cheney losing to Harriet Hageman, Governor Mark Gordon has been nominated for re-election, and Chuck Grey is in the running for Secretary of State on the November ballot.
Flood threat leads to closure of Highway 34 through Big Thompson Canyon
Officials in northern Colorado have shut down Highway 34 through Big Thompson Canyon due to concerns about possible flooding.The Larimer County Sheriff's Office was closing the road just before 3 p.m. from Estes Park to Loveland.Weather conditions in the area were described as dangerous. There was heavy rain falling in the area.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
West Nile Virus found in Laramie County mosquitoes
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - The City of Cheyenne has detected the first pools, or group, of mosquitoes to test positive for West Nile Virus (WNV), this year in Laramie County. The test was confirmed by the Wyoming State Veterinary Lab. The infected mosquitoes were collected from traps near the Sun...
18-year-old killed in Weld County crash
The Colorado State Patrol says an 18-year-old man was killed in a crash on Wednesday morning.
oilcity.news
WHP: Driver dies after crash near Cheyenne; pickup truck traveled 143 feet through the air
CASPER, Wyo. — A pickup truck driver died in a crash on Wednesday, Aug. 10 on Wyoming Highway 211 near Cheyenne, according to a preliminary crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Troopers were notified of the crash at around 1 a.m. Wednesday. The narrative of the crash states...
Huge Family Friendly Event Coming To Downtown Cheyenne Next Month
The Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority or DDA does an awesome job year in and year out(even in 2020!) on making sure that there are events going around town for us to enjoy. Well, they're going a step ahead next month and putting on a Cheyenne Community Appreciate Day. When Is...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Flash floods hit Laramie
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Much of Wyoming was under a flash flood watch on Saturday. However, in Laramie, that was upgraded to a flash flood warning around 4:00pm MT. According to the National Weather Service, at least 2 inches of monsoonal rains fell very rapidly, flooding streets, rivers,...
Chancey Williams to Headline Free Concert at Frontier Park
To thank its volunteers and the community for a successful 126th event, Cheyenne Frontier Days will be hosting a free concert on Thursday, Aug. 25. The show starts at 7 p.m. and will feature Chancey Williams with special guest Josh Dorr. "Cheyenne Frontier Days invites our community, sponsors, and volunteers...
capcity.news
Laramie County and Cheyenne city primary election results: A look at the voting tallies from Election Day
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — All results are unofficial until certified by local and state officials. Incumbent candidates are italicized. Results are updated as of 10:37 p.m. Tuesday. The Laramie County Clerk’s Office has reported tallies from all seven Laramie County voting sites and absentee ballots. Laramie County. COUNTY COMMISSIONERS...
Sheridan Media
Wyoming Voters To Decide 2 General Election Races; Gray Wins Secretary Of State
Barring a successful write-in campaign, Wyoming voters will have to decide two of the five races for offices in Cheyenne. Governor Mark Gordon won the Republican nomination in his re-election bid, defeating Sheridan County’s Brent Bien and 2 other challengers by more than a 2-to-1 margin. Gordon will go...
thecheyennepost.com
School District Hires Three Administrators
Laramie County School District #1 has announced the hiring of three new administrators, following approval by the Board of Trustees. Jeff Hatcliff was recommended to the Board of Trustees to be the next assistant principal of Central High School and he was approved during the board meeting on Aug. 15.
