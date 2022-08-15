ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (8/17/22–8/18/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Sherrif’s office continues to investigate after Bocanegra released

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - We continue with a follow-up update on the Bocanegra case. 42-year-old Rocsand Bocanegra was charged with second-degree homicide for allegedly stabbing 58-year-old Jess Smith in his residence on Aug. 8th at around 5:30 a.m. The event allegedly happened with about six other witnesses in...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Weekly arrest report (8/5/22–8/12/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Cheyenne, WY
Cheyenne, WY
Crime & Safety
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
CBS Denver

Masked gunman opens fire on Greeley bar patrons, injuring 2

Two people are hospitalized after a shooting at a Greeley bar late Saturday night. The two were among customers standing on outside the Rancho el Corazon when a masked man drove up to the establishment, got out with a rifle and fired dozens of rounds into the crowd, the Greeley Police Department stated in a press release Sunday.The gunman drove away in an unknown direction. No description of the suspect was provided.The two shooting victims are expected to survive their injuries, according to GPD.Images from the scene show a number of evidence markers on the ground at the rear of a black pickup truck in the bar's parking lot.Greeley PD called the area a "chaotic crime scene" in its press release. The department also made a point to state that Saturday night's incident was not believed to be connected to a shooting that occurred Wednesday night at a Family Dollar store. 
K2 Radio

DA Declines to File Murder Charge in Fatal Cheyenne Stabbing

An alleged murderer is set to be released from jail tomorrow, Aug. 13, after the Laramie County District Attorney's Office failed to charge her within 72 hours of her arrest. Rocsand Bocanegra, 42, of Cheyenne, was arrested at 12:20 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, for the second-degree murder of Jess Smith, 58, of Cheyenne.
CHEYENNE, WY
The Denver Gazette

Student stabbed during fight at Greeley high school

A student at Jefferson High School in Greeley is facing charges after stabbing another student during a fight on Monday. The stabbing occurred around 11:45 a.m., and the student who was stabbed was taken to a hospital with injuries that police said were not life threatening. The student who brandished...
KGAB AM 650

UPDATE: Cheyenne Police Identify Woman Wanted in Theft

Cheyenne police say the woman has been identified. Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in identifying the woman pictured above. According to a department Facebook post, the woman is wanted in reference to a theft. Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to call police dispatch at 307-637-6525...
CHEYENNE, WY
Martin Luther King
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Do Gooder: Renee Lumaye

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Each week Blue Federal Credit Union and Wyoming News Now are teaming up to salute our community helpers with our Do Gooder award. This week’s recipient is Renee Lumaye. Renee is a 26 year veteran of transportation in Laramie County School District 1...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

The 2022 Albany County and Wyoming Election Results Are In

Albany County and Wyoming have spoken, and the election results are in. A brief recap of last night's voting results: The hotly contested State Representative election has closed with Liz Cheney losing to Harriet Hageman, Governor Mark Gordon has been nominated for re-election, and Chuck Grey is in the running for Secretary of State on the November ballot.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
CBS Denver

Flood threat leads to closure of Highway 34 through Big Thompson Canyon

Officials in northern Colorado have shut down Highway 34 through Big Thompson Canyon due to concerns about possible flooding.The Larimer County Sheriff's Office was closing the road just before 3 p.m. from Estes Park to Loveland.Weather conditions in the area were described as dangerous. There was heavy rain falling in the area.
wyomingnewsnow.tv

West Nile Virus found in Laramie County mosquitoes

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - The City of Cheyenne has detected the first pools, or group, of mosquitoes to test positive for West Nile Virus (WNV), this year in Laramie County. The test was confirmed by the Wyoming State Veterinary Lab. The infected mosquitoes were collected from traps near the Sun...
CHEYENNE, WY
#Police#Violent Crime#Cheyenne Police Officers
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Flash floods hit Laramie

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Much of Wyoming was under a flash flood watch on Saturday. However, in Laramie, that was upgraded to a flash flood warning around 4:00pm MT. According to the National Weather Service, at least 2 inches of monsoonal rains fell very rapidly, flooding streets, rivers,...
LARAMIE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Chancey Williams to Headline Free Concert at Frontier Park

To thank its volunteers and the community for a successful 126th event, Cheyenne Frontier Days will be hosting a free concert on Thursday, Aug. 25. The show starts at 7 p.m. and will feature Chancey Williams with special guest Josh Dorr. "Cheyenne Frontier Days invites our community, sponsors, and volunteers...
CHEYENNE, WY
thecheyennepost.com

School District Hires Three Administrators

Laramie County School District #1 has announced the hiring of three new administrators, following approval by the Board of Trustees. Jeff Hatcliff was recommended to the Board of Trustees to be the next assistant principal of Central High School and he was approved during the board meeting on Aug. 15.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY

