CNET

How Healthy is Your Heart? Find Out at Home Without Any Equipment

Your heart plays a key role in your body, delivering oxygen to every other organ and keeping you alive. That's why it's so important to be heart healthy in every sense of the word, from your blood pressure to your cholesterol levels and more. While some heart health metrics are best left to professionals, others can be checked easily at home.
nypressnews.com

How to live longer: The breakfast that helps ‘ward off disease’ including heart disease

Many cereal boxes boast their nutritional contents. It’s common these days for cereal to be fortified with nutrients like folate and iron. But oats naturally have properties that make them one of the best choices for breakfast. Health researcher and biologist at the vegan charity Viva! Veronika Charvatova MSc explained: “One morning habit that helps you ward off disease is having a bowl of porridge for breakfast.”
Fortune

Is red meat really bad for your heart? The answer may be in your gut

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S and new research shows that the gut microbiome plays a role. Countless articles and research studies have warned against a diet rich in red meat because it’s associated with an increased risk for atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD), a common type of heart disease that decreases blood flow due to blocked arteries, putting people at risk for stroke and heart attack. One new study is exploring a reason why.
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Medical News Today

When is medication necessary for cholesterol? Everything you need to know

High cholesterol levels may require more than lifestyle and habit changes for some people to bring them down to a level in the typical healthy range. For these people, medications can play a helpful role in reducing their risk of heart attack and stroke. Cholesterol medication can help lower a...
Medical News Today

What to know about cholesterolosis of the gallbladder

Several conditions can affect the gallbladder, one of which is cholesterolosis. This condition involves an accumulation of cholesterol in the gallbladder, forming polyps. Cholesterolosis does not usually cause symptoms. However, sometimes people can experience problems such as inflammation and pain. If symptoms are unmanageable, treatment for this condition typically involves surgery to remove the gallbladder.
WebMD

Short Walks After Meals Can Cut Diabetes, Heart Risks: Study

Type 2 diabetes and heart problems, according to a recent study published in Sports Medicine. Light walking after a meal – even for 2 to 5 minutes – can reduce blood sugar and insulin levels, the researchers found. Blood sugar levels spike after eating, and the insulin produced...
MedicalXpress

Double up on the guac? Those avocados are good for your heart health

Adding avocados to a healthy diet could reduce your risk of cardiovascular disease, including lowering your cholesterol, according to research published by the American Heart Association. That's especially good news because the consumption of avocados in the U.S. has nearly tripled in the past two decades, up to nearly 2.6 billion pounds a year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
