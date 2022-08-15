Read full article on original website
How Much You Need To Walk Every Day To Cut Your Risk Of Heart Disease
Data suggests there's a certain number of minutes you should aim for to improve your cardiovascular health. Here's how you can sneak them in.
CNET
How Healthy is Your Heart? Find Out at Home Without Any Equipment
Your heart plays a key role in your body, delivering oxygen to every other organ and keeping you alive. That's why it's so important to be heart healthy in every sense of the word, from your blood pressure to your cholesterol levels and more. While some heart health metrics are best left to professionals, others can be checked easily at home.
studyfinds.org
Taking aspirin or beta-blockers for heart health may actually cause a heart attack on hot summer days
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The summer can be a dangerous time for those with heart issues, especially if they’re taking certain medications. Researchers from the Yale School of Public Health have discovered that people taking beta-blockers or antiplatelet medications like aspirin have a greater risk of suffering a heart attack when it’s hot out.
The One Supplement Cardiologists Swear By For A Healthier Heart Over 50
This post has been updated since it was originally published on January 30, 2022. Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, according to the CDC? While genetics and certain medications can leave you predispos...
Popular hot drink ‘lowers blood glucose levels in weeks – and could help prevent diabetes and silent killers’
A POPULAR hot drink could help prevent a package of serious diseases, science has found. Drinking more green tea made significant improvements to health - a finding which surprised US researchers. They believe the brew could offset risk factors that are linked to metabolic syndrome. Metabolic syndrome, according to the...
The exact time you should eat dinner to lose weight – and it’s surprising
A STUDY has suggested the best but unusual time to eat dinner to lose weight. If you’re struggling to shift the pounds, it may be worth looking over your meal times. The research found that people who followed a strict meal time plan lost 2.3kg (5lbs) compared with other participants over 14 weeks.
nypressnews.com
How to live longer: The breakfast that helps ‘ward off disease’ including heart disease
Many cereal boxes boast their nutritional contents. It’s common these days for cereal to be fortified with nutrients like folate and iron. But oats naturally have properties that make them one of the best choices for breakfast. Health researcher and biologist at the vegan charity Viva! Veronika Charvatova MSc explained: “One morning habit that helps you ward off disease is having a bowl of porridge for breakfast.”
Is red meat really bad for your heart? The answer may be in your gut
Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S and new research shows that the gut microbiome plays a role. Countless articles and research studies have warned against a diet rich in red meat because it’s associated with an increased risk for atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD), a common type of heart disease that decreases blood flow due to blocked arteries, putting people at risk for stroke and heart attack. One new study is exploring a reason why.
The simple diet tweak that could ‘slash your risk of deadly heart attack’
IT has long been recognised by scientists that eating a high salt diet can be dangerous for your health. But how much salt is bad for you? And how much can we actually get away with sprinkling on our food?. Now, experts have discovered exactly how much salt you need...
Medical News Today
When is medication necessary for cholesterol? Everything you need to know
High cholesterol levels may require more than lifestyle and habit changes for some people to bring them down to a level in the typical healthy range. For these people, medications can play a helpful role in reducing their risk of heart attack and stroke. Cholesterol medication can help lower a...
nypressnews.com
High cholesterol can be inherited – four physical signs ‘when extra cholesterol builds up’
“In addition, most people with FH have a family health history of early heart disease or heart attacks.”. It adds: “In some cases, elevated LDL levels are found through routine blood cholesterol screening. “If you have a family health history of heart disease or FH and have not had...
Is Spinach Good For Diabetes?
Spinach is a dark leafy green vegetable with a beneficial nutritional profile. It can even be a superfood for people with diabetes. Here's what to know.
AOL Corp
Want to lower your blood sugar levels? Science says to go for a 2-minute walk after eating a meal
If you love ending a meal with a quick walk outside, it turns out the practice is beneficial to more than just your digestive tract. According to new research published in the journal Sports Medicine, even walking for a quick 2 minutes after eating can help reduce blood sugar levels—which, in turn, may lower your risk of developing Type 2 diabetes.
Is The Keto Diet Good For Your Heart Health?
There are many pros and cons of the keto diet. Here is how it affects your heart.
How Does Caffeine Affect Your Heart Rate?
Too much caffeine can lead to sleep deprivation and tremors, and it may not be great for your heart rate. Here is what you need to know.
Medical News Today
What to know about cholesterolosis of the gallbladder
Several conditions can affect the gallbladder, one of which is cholesterolosis. This condition involves an accumulation of cholesterol in the gallbladder, forming polyps. Cholesterolosis does not usually cause symptoms. However, sometimes people can experience problems such as inflammation and pain. If symptoms are unmanageable, treatment for this condition typically involves surgery to remove the gallbladder.
Research Finds Dietary Salt Substitutes Could Lower Your Risk For Cardiovascular Disease And Stroke
High amounts of sodium can be found in unlikely places, including processed foods, bread, and canned soups. How can you reduce your daily intake?
WebMD
Short Walks After Meals Can Cut Diabetes, Heart Risks: Study
Type 2 diabetes and heart problems, according to a recent study published in Sports Medicine. Light walking after a meal – even for 2 to 5 minutes – can reduce blood sugar and insulin levels, the researchers found. Blood sugar levels spike after eating, and the insulin produced...
MindBodyGreen
Eating More Potassium Is Associated With Improved Heart Health In Women, New Study Demonstrates
We know that a healthy diet should include a good range of fruits and vegetables to provide our bodies with the nutrients and phytonutrients they need to thrive, but when it comes down to it, not enough of us are selecting our food or meals based on key minerals they offer.
MedicalXpress
Double up on the guac? Those avocados are good for your heart health
Adding avocados to a healthy diet could reduce your risk of cardiovascular disease, including lowering your cholesterol, according to research published by the American Heart Association. That's especially good news because the consumption of avocados in the U.S. has nearly tripled in the past two decades, up to nearly 2.6 billion pounds a year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
