PENDLETON – Javier Francisco Vigil, 51, has been charged in the robbery and shooting at Wildhorse Resort & Casino yesterday, people close to the investigation confirm. Vigil was arrested at St. Anthony Hospital and booked into the Umatilla County Jail at 1 p.m. today (Thursday). The arresting agency is listed as “other.” The Umatilla Tribal Police Department is the lead investigating agency. Their detectives are being assisted by the FBI as well as other area law enforcement agencies. The FBI has stated that since it is not the lead investigating agency it will not issue any information regarding the investigation at this time.

PENDLETON, OR ・ 15 HOURS AGO