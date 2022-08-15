Read full article on original website
Related
East Umatilla Fire & Rescue and other departments respond to stubble fire near Helix
HELIX — East Umatilla Fire & Rescue responded to a 40-acre stubble field fire on Vansycle Road and Kupers Road north of Helix at 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, August 17. The Weston-based department dispatched Brush 61, command vehicle Tender 61 and Medic 61, which served to rehabilitate fire fighters. EUF&R called for and received mutual aid from the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Tribal Fire Department and Milton-Freewater Rural Fire.
KEPR
Pasco man dies after crashing vehicle into ditch
Grant County, Wash. — A Pasco man has died after crashing a vehicle into a ditch near Mattawa in Grant County on August 16th. State Troopers said around 5:30 a.m., 80-year-old Roy Lomon was driving a vehicle Northbound on SR 243 near Rd 24 SW. Lomon failed to negotiate...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Brush fire on Jefferson Street in La Grande
LA GRANDE – (Information from the City of La Grande Fire Department) On the morning of August 17, the La Grande Fire Department responded to, and quickly extinguished, a brush fire behind Jefferson Street Supply. As stated in their official August 17 release:. “This morning Engine 46, Brush 47...
KHQ Right Now
Shooting at casino in Pendleton, Oregon leaves three people injured
PENDLETON, Ore. - A shooting at Wildhorse Casino in Pendleton, Oregon has left three people wounded. The suspect is currently in custody. This is a developing story and we will keep you updated as details become available.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
focushillsboro.com
2 Shot In Oregon Casino (Latest News)
According to Wildhorse Resort & Casino and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, a police firefight resulted from an attempted robbery on the Umatilla Indian Reservation on Wednesday afternoon. The suspect and a bystander were rushed to St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton after being hurt in a police...
KEPR
Bystander shares experience at Wildhorse Resort and Casino shooting
PENDLETON, Oreg. — Community members are still reeling from a horrific incident after a shootout involving an armed robber at the Wildhorse Resort and Casino in Pendleton. "Dispatching Pendleton medics, respond to Wildhorse, 46510 Wildhorse Boulevard for a gunshot wound to the leg," called the dispatcher over the scanner.
Update | Person wounded in casino robbery and shooting was Pendleton schools employee
Wildhorse Resort and Casino off Interstate 84 is open, except for the food court.
KEPR
Car, apartment struck by gunfire in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police are investigating after a car and apartment were hit by gunfire early Friday morning. According to KPD, officers responded to the 1100 block of W 10th Ave at around 12:15 AM for reports of a weapons complaint. When officers arrived on scene, they found...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KEPR
Van Giesen Street to close due to construction project
Benton County, Wash. — The Van Giesen St./SR 224 railroad crossing will close on Thursday, August 18th through Monday, August 22nd due to construction. The Port of Benton leaders said the project will replace the railroad crossing, rail, ties, concrete, and crossing panels. The road on both sides of the crossing will be repaved.
KEPR
Thief trashes Richland shop; steals company vehicle and expensive equipment
RICHLAND, Wash. — Leaders with a local business are asking the community to keep an eye out for a thief who broke into their shop and stole thousands of dollars worth of equipment, including their company vehicle. Joel Kruse, the general manager of Western Food Trucks & Trailers in...
elkhornmediagroup.com
La Grande PD makes arrest in Hit and Run case
LA GRANDE – (Release from La Grande Police Department) On Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 4:32 pm, La Grande Police detectives arrested Elijah Bennett Ward (26-yoa) of La Grande, in connection to the August 13, 2022 hit and run death of Maison Andrew (24-yoa) of La Grande. Andrew was...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Vigil charged in Wildhorse robbery, shootout
PENDLETON – Javier Francisco Vigil, 51, has been charged in the robbery and shooting at Wildhorse Resort & Casino yesterday, people close to the investigation confirm. Vigil was arrested at St. Anthony Hospital and booked into the Umatilla County Jail at 1 p.m. today (Thursday). The arresting agency is listed as “other.” The Umatilla Tribal Police Department is the lead investigating agency. Their detectives are being assisted by the FBI as well as other area law enforcement agencies. The FBI has stated that since it is not the lead investigating agency it will not issue any information regarding the investigation at this time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
elkhornmediagroup.com
City to ask for millions from state
PENDLETON – Mayor John Turner said the city is working with developers for hundreds of acres of land on the southeast side of Pendleton. The owners of the Rees and Goad properties want to develop it and the city is helping with the infrastructure. Turner said the request for...
KEPR
Avian Flu detected in Walla Walla, bringing total infected flocks to 31
The Evergreen State has had a nearly three week break from new reported bird flu cases, until this past Friday when a backyard flock was struck with the avian flu in Walla Walla. The case now brings the total of infected domestic flocks to 31 across the state, with 4...
KEPR
Woman accused of killing her wife and kidnapping two children pleads not guilty
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — The woman accused of killing her wife and kidnapping two children plead not guilty in Franklin County Superior Court on Tuesday. Chiloe Chervenell-Brinson, 49, is being held for suspicion of Murder in the 2nd Degree and Two Counts of Kidnapping in the 2nd Degree. On...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Man arrested for assault, criminal mischief & more
JOHN DAY – The Grant County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a disturbance yesterday afternoon near Grant County Automotive. Bryce M Lanham, 24, of John Day was arrested for Criminal Mischief, Disorderly Conduct and Assault IV. Nothing further was released regarding the arrest.
KEPR
Meals on Wheels emphasizes need for community support
RICHLAND, Wash. — August 17th is National Nonprofit Day, and we have several throughout the Tri-Cities that work to give back to the community. Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels is a nonprofit that aims to help seniors live independent lifestyles in the comfort of their own homes. For those involved,...
KEPR
Local nonprofit breaks down employment barriers in the community
Kennewick, WASH. — Columbia Industries is working to remove employment barriers for individuals with disabilities and other life challenges. To do this, the local nonprofit launched Opportunity Kitchen. It's a 12-week program that helps train front-of-house and back-of-house kitchen staff. Not only is the nonprofit teaching lifelong skills, but...
Comments / 0