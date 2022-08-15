ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday Fire-Up: Kansas City Chiefs football is coming

With the 2022 season clearly in sight, we take you on a trip to one of the most hallowed experiences in all of sports: a game-day at Arrowhead Stadium. Today is a great day. Not just because it’s Friday, or that it’s payday for much of the Kingdom, or even that I’m playing golf at Lake of the Ozarks this weekend and almost assuredly taking money from some of my best friends from college. It’s a great day because it represents only two (2) more Fridays that we have to wait until we have actual NFL regular season football, and three (3) more Fridays until we have Kansas City Chiefs regular season football to go absolutely ballistic over.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Clemson football 2022 season prediction, preview, awards, 2022 bowl game

Clemson football endured an uncharacteristically poor season in 2021. Will the rebound for Dabo Swinney be immediate?. Dabo Swinney has built the expectations for Clemson football to be College Football Playoff or bust. That’s a testament to the job he’s done at the helm of the Tigers program but, at the same time, it’s also a near-impossible bar to maintain year after year. So as the team comes off of a year in which they failed to make the playoff or even win the ACC, it’s time for Clemson to prove that they’re back.
CLEMSON, SC
