ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
opelikaobserver.com

‘Hart’ of a Tiger

LOACHAPOKA –– Loachapoka junior football standout J.C. Hart committed to Auburn University Friday, Aug. 12. “First, I want to give all the glory to God for giving the ability to play the game I love at the next level,” Hart said at Loachapoka High School, just 12 miles from Jordan-Hare Stadium. “I want to thank my parents and family for being my biggest supporters on and off the field. I want to give a special thanks to my mom for doing all she could to make it all happen. Thank you to all the coaches and teammates who supported me and guided me through the process. With that said, for the next three to four years I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Auburn University. War Eagle.”
LOACHAPOKA, AL
WTVM

Brookstone School in Columbus names new athletic stadium

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Brookstone School officials announced the naming of the new athletic stadium in honor of a legendary Brookstone football player and alumnus. According to Brookstone, Mack Strong was a member of the 1987 football team that progressed to the Georgia High School Association State Championship. Before graduating from the school in 1989, Strong left behind stats like 4,414 rushing yards and 83 touchdowns in four seasons.
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Oregon State
WRBL News 3

Ryan Nelson reignites passion and energy at Glenwood

4The Ryan Nelson era has kicked off with the Glenwood football team. Coach Nelson was tabbed as the head coach last November, but it’s more of a homecoming for the Phenix City native. Back in 2018, Coach Nelson was also the Offensive Coordinator for the Central Red Devils with they won the 2018 AHSAA State […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Panthers Introduce New Varsity Boys’ Basketball Coach

SMITHS STATION — The Smiths Station High School Panthers have a new leader in one of their packs. Armon Ingersoll was recently announced as the head coach of the varsity Panther boys’ basketball team. He takes over from coach Steven Davis, who took a job with the Lee County School System this summer.
SMITHS STATION, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Max Coblentz and Greg Lane each aim to fill Hovey's Ward 7 seat

Max Coblentz and Greg Lane are vying for the Ward 7 seat on Auburn City Council, which is currently held by Jay Hovey. Hovey is running against Sherri Reese in November to become the next state senator for District 27. The Auburn municipal election is Aug. 23. Coblentz, a banker,...
AUBURN, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Harsin
Person
Mario Cristobal
opelikaobserver.com

Remembering The Chicken House, Betts Grocery

The once popular Chicken House and Betts Grocery stood for many years at the site where Southern Union is currently located. The Chicken House was a favorite place in Opelika for dining out and parties, especially after Auburn football games. Marguerite and Gus Barnes operated the restaurant adjoining the grocery owned by Kathryne and Robert A. Betts. Both businesses served as a landmark for travelers, with the history beginning many years earlier along a dirt road without electricity or running water.
OPELIKA, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama man arrested, accused of three Interstate 85 shooting; his white Cadillac made it easier for police to locate him

A man was arrested Wednesday for three separate shootings that took place earlier in the day along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia. Jerel Raphael Brown,39, of Montgomery, Alabama, was arrested in LaFayette, Alabama, after shootings were reported in Montgomery and Auburn in Alabama and near Hogansville, Georgia, according to sheriff’s deputies in Troup County, Georgia.
AUBURN, AL
WKRG News 5

2nd shooting reported along Interstate 85, hour after motorist shot in Auburn, Ala.

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Another shooting along I-85 North is under investigation Wednesday morning. This shooting happened in Troup County, Georgia about an hour after a motorist was shot along I-85 North in Auburn, Alabama. Investigators say the shooter’s vehicle was reported to be an older model white Cadillac.  Investigators with Auburn Police and the Troup […]
AUBURN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auburn Football#American Football#College Football#Crain Company#Lsu T J Finley#Texas A M#Tigers#Mvp
Post-Searchlight

Miss Bush weds Mr. Buerster in Columbus Outdoor Ceremony

Kay Elizabeth Bush, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Lane Bush of Bainbridge, Georgia became the bride of Shane Michael Buerster, on April 23, 2022. The bride is the granddaughter of Patsy Kay Taylor Bush of Colquitt, Georgia. The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Theodore Edmund Buerster...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
WSFA

Eufaula mayor visits South Korea to recruit new business

EUFAULA, Ala. (WSFA) - Eufaula Mayor Jack Tibbs recently traveled to South Korea. The mayor was on a recruiting mission for jobs. He met with five companies. Tibbs called the trip a big success. “Two of the companies are a perfect match for our city,” said Tibbs. Both companies...
EUFAULA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Kick off the weekend with Food Truck Friday in downtown Opelika

After three months—which may have seemed long or short, depending on whether you’re a student or parent—the school year has started once again. While that means busier roads, longer wait times at restaurants and less parking downtown, it also means more fun events. Here are a few...
OPELIKA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
Alabama Now

Alabama man killed when his truck struck a tree

An Alabama man was killed Monday night when his truck left an Alabama highway and struck a tree. Alabama troopers report that Michael Otis Banks, 63, of Eufaula, Alabama, was driving a 2003 GMC 1500 pick-up truck Monday night on Alabama 131, four miles north of Bakerhill in Barbour County when the crash occurred.
EUFAULA, AL
WRBL News 3

Motorist shot along interstate 85 in Auburn, police on scene

UPDATE: 12:34 PM AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A 45-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot from behind while driving along I-85 North in Auburn Wednesday morning.  Investigators are searching for a vehicle of interest in the shooting, described as a white 1996 Cadillac Fleetwood with a license plate 3753BF3. The Cadillac was […]
AUBURN, AL
opelikaobserver.com

National Infantry Museum To Be Featured In National TV Show

COLUMBUS — The National Infantry Museum in Columbus will receive statewide and national exposure with a feature on Simply Southern TV. The show will premiere locally on WLTZ-TV 38 in Columbus, Georgia, on Saturday, Aug. 20, at 5 p.m. and will be rebroadcast on national cable network RFD-TV the following Wednesday at 3 p.m. CST.
COLUMBUS, GA
FanSided

FanSided

275K+
Followers
522K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy