Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Authorities Need Help Identifying This Little Girl. Do You Know Who She Is?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOpelika, AL
Sold Into The Night —The Heartbreaking Case Of Kamarie HollandMary HolmanPhenix City, AL
Alabama Girl Chewed Free of Restraints to Escape Her Family’s KillerA.W. NavesTallapoosa County, AL
HomeGoods announces plans to open new store location in AlabamaKristen WaltersAuburn, AL
Related
Auburn football: Tigers pursue recently de-committed Jamarrion Harkless
The Auburn football coaching staff is still working on building out the recruiting class of 2023, and recently they have begun to heat up their pursuit of a recently de-committed defensive tackle. 3-star DT Jamarrion Harkless received an offer from the Tigers earlier this summer, but committed to Illinois in June.
opelikaobserver.com
‘Hart’ of a Tiger
LOACHAPOKA –– Loachapoka junior football standout J.C. Hart committed to Auburn University Friday, Aug. 12. “First, I want to give all the glory to God for giving the ability to play the game I love at the next level,” Hart said at Loachapoka High School, just 12 miles from Jordan-Hare Stadium. “I want to thank my parents and family for being my biggest supporters on and off the field. I want to give a special thanks to my mom for doing all she could to make it all happen. Thank you to all the coaches and teammates who supported me and guided me through the process. With that said, for the next three to four years I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Auburn University. War Eagle.”
WTVM
Brookstone School in Columbus names new athletic stadium
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Brookstone School officials announced the naming of the new athletic stadium in honor of a legendary Brookstone football player and alumnus. According to Brookstone, Mack Strong was a member of the 1987 football team that progressed to the Georgia High School Association State Championship. Before graduating from the school in 1989, Strong left behind stats like 4,414 rushing yards and 83 touchdowns in four seasons.
What’s the difference between Alabama and Auburn fans? Income, education and more
The rabid fanbases for the state of Alabama’s two largest universities - the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Auburn Tigers - sometimes seem like they have nothing in common. That’s not entirely true - they both root for football teams in the Yellowhammer State, and neither one misses playing the Iron Bowl at Legion Field.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ryan Nelson reignites passion and energy at Glenwood
4The Ryan Nelson era has kicked off with the Glenwood football team. Coach Nelson was tabbed as the head coach last November, but it’s more of a homecoming for the Phenix City native. Back in 2018, Coach Nelson was also the Offensive Coordinator for the Central Red Devils with they won the 2018 AHSAA State […]
Eclectic, August 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Marbury High School football team will have a game with Elmore County High School on August 18, 2022, 17:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
opelikaobserver.com
Panthers Introduce New Varsity Boys’ Basketball Coach
SMITHS STATION — The Smiths Station High School Panthers have a new leader in one of their packs. Armon Ingersoll was recently announced as the head coach of the varsity Panther boys’ basketball team. He takes over from coach Steven Davis, who took a job with the Lee County School System this summer.
Opelika-Auburn News
Max Coblentz and Greg Lane each aim to fill Hovey's Ward 7 seat
Max Coblentz and Greg Lane are vying for the Ward 7 seat on Auburn City Council, which is currently held by Jay Hovey. Hovey is running against Sherri Reese in November to become the next state senator for District 27. The Auburn municipal election is Aug. 23. Coblentz, a banker,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Grand opening set for Auburn’s Bitty and Beau’s Coffee this weekend
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Bitty & Beau’s Coffee is opening its first Alabama store with a grand opening celebration this weekend at their new Downtown Auburn location. Getting hired by Bitty and Beau is a reason to celebrate. The Coffee Shop is on a mission to enhance how people love, include, accept, and value others. […]
opelikaobserver.com
Remembering The Chicken House, Betts Grocery
The once popular Chicken House and Betts Grocery stood for many years at the site where Southern Union is currently located. The Chicken House was a favorite place in Opelika for dining out and parties, especially after Auburn football games. Marguerite and Gus Barnes operated the restaurant adjoining the grocery owned by Kathryne and Robert A. Betts. Both businesses served as a landmark for travelers, with the history beginning many years earlier along a dirt road without electricity or running water.
Alabama man arrested, accused of three Interstate 85 shooting; his white Cadillac made it easier for police to locate him
A man was arrested Wednesday for three separate shootings that took place earlier in the day along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia. Jerel Raphael Brown,39, of Montgomery, Alabama, was arrested in LaFayette, Alabama, after shootings were reported in Montgomery and Auburn in Alabama and near Hogansville, Georgia, according to sheriff’s deputies in Troup County, Georgia.
2nd shooting reported along Interstate 85, hour after motorist shot in Auburn, Ala.
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Another shooting along I-85 North is under investigation Wednesday morning. This shooting happened in Troup County, Georgia about an hour after a motorist was shot along I-85 North in Auburn, Alabama. Investigators say the shooter’s vehicle was reported to be an older model white Cadillac. Investigators with Auburn Police and the Troup […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Post-Searchlight
Miss Bush weds Mr. Buerster in Columbus Outdoor Ceremony
Kay Elizabeth Bush, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Lane Bush of Bainbridge, Georgia became the bride of Shane Michael Buerster, on April 23, 2022. The bride is the granddaughter of Patsy Kay Taylor Bush of Colquitt, Georgia. The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Theodore Edmund Buerster...
WSFA
Eufaula mayor visits South Korea to recruit new business
EUFAULA, Ala. (WSFA) - Eufaula Mayor Jack Tibbs recently traveled to South Korea. The mayor was on a recruiting mission for jobs. He met with five companies. Tibbs called the trip a big success. “Two of the companies are a perfect match for our city,” said Tibbs. Both companies...
Alabama man dies from construction site accident; brother speaks out
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Omar Prado, was heading to UAB hospital in Birmingham Tuesday evening for the aid of his brother Jose, who was injured severely in a lineman accident in Montgomery. While en route, he got a call from a doctor that made his heart drop into his stomach. “He passed away and I […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Kick off the weekend with Food Truck Friday in downtown Opelika
After three months—which may have seemed long or short, depending on whether you’re a student or parent—the school year has started once again. While that means busier roads, longer wait times at restaurants and less parking downtown, it also means more fun events. Here are a few...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Alabama man killed when his truck struck a tree
An Alabama man was killed Monday night when his truck left an Alabama highway and struck a tree. Alabama troopers report that Michael Otis Banks, 63, of Eufaula, Alabama, was driving a 2003 GMC 1500 pick-up truck Monday night on Alabama 131, four miles north of Bakerhill in Barbour County when the crash occurred.
Alabama Senator and his Revenue Commissioner wife charged over cows
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Alabama District 13 Senator Randy Price and his wife longtime Lee County Revenue Commissioner Oline Price are facing court charges over their wandering cows. “We are proud to have raised our two sons on this same farm that has been in the family for more than 100 years and if there […]
Motorist shot along interstate 85 in Auburn, police on scene
UPDATE: 12:34 PM AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A 45-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot from behind while driving along I-85 North in Auburn Wednesday morning. Investigators are searching for a vehicle of interest in the shooting, described as a white 1996 Cadillac Fleetwood with a license plate 3753BF3. The Cadillac was […]
opelikaobserver.com
National Infantry Museum To Be Featured In National TV Show
COLUMBUS — The National Infantry Museum in Columbus will receive statewide and national exposure with a feature on Simply Southern TV. The show will premiere locally on WLTZ-TV 38 in Columbus, Georgia, on Saturday, Aug. 20, at 5 p.m. and will be rebroadcast on national cable network RFD-TV the following Wednesday at 3 p.m. CST.
FanSided
275K+
Followers
522K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1