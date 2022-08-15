ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEWS BRIEF: Secret election data in Georgia collected by Trump lawyer

Donald Trump’s attorney Sidney Powell obtained sensitive election information from servers and ballot tabulators in rural Georgia after the 2020 election, the AJC reports. The breach on Jan. 7, 2021 in Coffee County included data from voter check-in computers and ballot memory cards, according to subpoenaed documents. Records show Atlanta tech company Sullivan Strickler billed Powell and her team $26,000 to access files that were meant to be secured from outsiders. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has opened a criminal inquiry into the matter, which is potentially a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Details: ajc.com.
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
James Warren Jackson and An Earlier Atlanta Black Gay Life

Thank you and farewell Mr. Fuller

DOJ: Atlanta-based drug traffickers sentenced to years in prison in DEA sting

Dollar General faces nearly $1.3M in penalties for Georgia store issues

Prehistoric fish may spawn in Georgia: 1st time in 50 years

