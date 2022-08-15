Read full article on original website
Related
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Secret election data in Georgia collected by Trump lawyer
Donald Trump’s attorney Sidney Powell obtained sensitive election information from servers and ballot tabulators in rural Georgia after the 2020 election, the AJC reports. The breach on Jan. 7, 2021 in Coffee County included data from voter check-in computers and ballot memory cards, according to subpoenaed documents. Records show Atlanta tech company Sullivan Strickler billed Powell and her team $26,000 to access files that were meant to be secured from outsiders. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has opened a criminal inquiry into the matter, which is potentially a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Details: ajc.com.
Georgia Governor Tries to Dodge Trump Election Probe Subpoena
Gov. Brian Kemp is trying to avoid testifying about Donald Trump’s election fraud claims, calling the subpoena “its own mechanism of election interference.”
Kemp blasts subpoena in Fulton election probe as tensions mount
Lawyers for Gov. Brian Kemp are seeking to quash a subpoena to appear before a Fulton County special grand jury investigating election interference as the largely secret proceedings are entering a new phase of bitter public fights over questioning. The 121-page filing also accuses the Fulton County district attorney's office...
Rudy Giuliani testifies for 6 hours before Fulton County grand jury in election probe, sources say
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp will not testify Thursday before the Fulton County special grand jury investigating interference in the 2020 election. On Wednesday, the governor filed a motion asking a judge to delay his testimony, and court sources said that will push back Kemp’s testimony -- at least for now.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Governor’s office files to kill subpoena seeking testimony in Fulton County election probe
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp filed a motion Wednesday to kill a subpoena seeking his testimony before the Fulton County special grand jury looking into potential interference in Georgia’s 2020 elections. Channel 2 Action News has learned that Kemp never testified in July, but according to sources in...
fox40jackson.com
FBI probes Atlanta Black extremist group allegedly arming homeless men, infiltrating protests
Federal prosecutors are investigating an Atlanta-based Black extremist group preaching violence against the U.S. government as part of a wide-ranging criminal probe, according to a report. The Black Hammer Party, allegedly involved in arming and recruiting homeless men, is under joint investigation by the FBI and the Fayetteville, Georgia Police...
celebsbar.com
James Warren Jackson and An Earlier Atlanta Black Gay Life
The Atlanta Committee, The Rose Room & Morehouse College (Before Loretta’s) This is the third article from “Reclaiming Our Time: A History of Atlanta’s Black LGBTQIA Life,” a series of editorials that presents vivid and personal accounts of one of the city’s most definitive communities. James Warren Jackson is a Black gay man born in Atlanta in 1946.
Despite being ordered for release, man spends 18 extra days in Georgia jail
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Curtis Lee Fletcher, 50, was arrested in January 2018 and charged with burglary. Fletcher got out on probation in 2019 after pleading guilty to one count of criminal damage. He ended up back in jail last year on a probation violation. Last month, a judge terminated the balance of his probation […]
RELATED PEOPLE
State's heartbeat abortion law won't be paused during latest court challenge, ACLU says
ATLANTA — After mulling on it for several days, a Fulton County Superior Court judge denied a request to block Georgia's six-week "heartbeat" abortion law as legal challenges continue in the courts, the ACLU announced Monday. The law essentially makes abortions illegal just two weeks after a person misses...
Thank you and farewell Mr. Fuller
Last week Chet Fuller passed away at the age of 72. An author and journalist, Fuller, who I always called “Mr. Fuller, impacted an innumerable number of Black reporters and editors in Atlanta during his illustrious and award-winning career. For me, the impact that Mr. Fuller had on my career could be summed up by […] The post Thank you and farewell Mr. Fuller appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Atlanta's Rainbow Crosswalk, Federal Reserve building vandalized with swastikas
ATLANTA — For the second time this week, the City of Atlanta is having to clean the Rainbow Crosswalk after a hate symbol was painted onto it - and the suspected perpetrator has also vandalized a new location. Atlanta Police said early Friday morning that a swastika had been...
DOJ: Atlanta-based drug traffickers sentenced to years in prison in DEA sting
ATLANTA — A ring of repeat drug traffickers who moved large amounts of cocaine through Atlanta have been sentenced, the Department of Justice said Thursday. In addition to moving drugs throughout the city, they were also convicted of laundering criminal proceeds using a network of bank accounts, business entities and purchase of luxury cars, homes and jewelry, according to a statement. Members also obtained fraudulent loans from the Paycheck Protection Program and the COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dollar General faces nearly $1.3M in penalties for Georgia store issues
NEW YORK — Dollar General faces nearly $1.3 million in penalties after government inspectors visited three of the chain's stores in Georgia earlier this year and found worker-safety violations, federal regulators said Monday. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said its inspectors found obstructed exit routes, boxes of merchandise...
Clayton News Daily
Former Clayton County police chief named Georgia Bureau of Investigation director
ATLANTA — Former Clayton County Police Chief Michael Register has been appointed as director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation pending approval of the Board of Public Safety, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday. Register will fill the vacancy made by the Honorable Vic Reynolds' swearing-in as a Cobb Judicial...
Former Delta flight attendant sues after being fired for sharing anti-Trump picture on social media
ATLANTA — A former Delta Air Lines employee is seeking damages in a discrimination lawsuit after claiming she lost her job over a social media post that showed imagery of former Present Trump wearing a Ku Klux Klan hood. Attorneys for Leondra Taylor, a Black woman, filed the suit last week.
Were These Two Missing Georgia Real Estate Entrepreneurs Dating The Same Mystery Man?
Marcie Tokeysha Crane-Peterson is the mother of five children. The family lived in Marietta, Georgia and Marcie owned a mortgage business. Marcie, who was estranged from her husband, was convicted in 2013 on a misdemeanor charge. This conviction, unfortunately, caused her to lose her mortgage business.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fulton County Commission approves lease deal to house inmates at Atlanta City Detention Center
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Fulton County Commission has approved the deal to allow the sheriff to house inmates in the Atlanta City Detention Center in order to ease overcrowding at the jail. After another hours-long debate Wednesday, the commission voted 4-2 to approve the deal. The leasing deal...
Prehistoric fish may spawn in Georgia: 1st time in 50 years
ATLANTA — Scientists and students embarking on a census of Georgia lake sturgeon have found three females with mature eggs — an indication the armored “living fossils” may be reproducing in that state for the first time in a half-century. "It’s exciting because it’s confirmation that...
fox5ny.com
YSL rapper Young Thug, alleged gang members appear in court on new charges
ATLANTA - Jeffery Williams, better known by his stage name Young Thug, appeared in court with several others who were re-indicted on additional charges into a street gang investigation in Fulton County. An attorney for Williams objected to a portion of the indictment on the basis of a speedy trial...
Kemp promises $350 cash payments to Georgians in certain social benefit programs | What to know
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp is providing more cash relief to vulnerable Georgians, his team announced Monday. Kemp said that he has dedicated more than $1 billion to the Department of Human Services (DHS) to provide cash aid of up to $350 one-time payments for active enrollees in certain social benefit programs, per the statement.
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
53K+
Followers
11K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Atlanta local newshttps://www.11alive.com/
Comments / 0