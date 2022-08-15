NEW YORK (WPIX) — Police in New York City seized trucks used to sell cannabis on Tuesday, NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey said. Officials on Tuesday said 20 trucks had been seized, but on Wednesday said the number was 19. The trucks did not have licenses from the Department of Health, according to Maddrey. Police officials said the seizures were part of efforts to address quality-of-life issues in New York City after 311 complaints.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO