Motor through these photos from first night of 2022 Back to the Bricks Rolling Cruise
Flint, MI -- Throughout Wednesday evening, classic and collector cars could be seen moving up and down Saginaw Street, from Flint to Grand Blanc. The event was the first night of the Rolling Cruise, a Back to the Bricks event where car enthusiasts show off their vehicles in a leisurely fashion, starting outside of Flint’s Factory One, through Burton and ending at Grand Blanc High School.
Shops on Saginaw closing as future of Dryden Building in downtown Flint unknown
FLINT, MI – The Shops on Saginaw in the Dryden Building in downtown Flint are closing, according to a sign posted on the business’s front door. The future of the location is up in the air as the Dryden Building itself is for sale, Phil Hagerman, the building’s current owner and CEO of Skypoint Ventures, told MLive-The Flint Journal.
Thousands of rubber ducks to race down Saginaw River for charity
BAY CITY, MI - Thousands of rubber ducks will be racing down the Saginaw River this weekend for charity. The CAN Council’s Ducky Derby and Family Fun Fest is returning for its 10th annual year on Saturday, Aug. 20. The event will run from 10 a.m. - noon and it will include games, prizes and of course, the infamous ducky race.
This Wonderful Lansing Area Town Has Been Named Michigan’s Most Underrated
Every state has one. The most underrated destination town that just doesn't have the kind of publicity that it should! There are plenty of quaint towns in Michigan that are severely underrated, but which one tops the list?. Do you recognize that picture? Those of us who live in Mid-Michigan...
9 Michigan beaches closed, under contamination advisories for bacteria
As the weekend approaches, there are nine Michigan beaches closed or under contamination advisories for water quality that’s unsafe – or questionable – for human contact. However, there are still plenty of opportunities to take a dip in the state’s lakes and rivers. Before heading to...
See how your county is doing with child vaccinations, decreasing Michigan-wide
Very different parts of Michigan – Detroit and Oscoda County – are seeing the state’s lowest child immunization rates as health officials sound alarms about the percentage of children who have not received routine vaccinations. Marquette County in the Upper Peninsula and Bay County, which encompasses Bay...
WNEM
TV5 news update: Thursday afternoon, Aug. 18
An old Toys R’ Us in Saginaw County is now officially a Value City Furniture store. TV5s David Custer is live in downtown Flint as the Back to the Bricks cruise continues for the second night. TV5 News Update: Thursday Morning, Aug. 18th. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Here...
New Family Involvement Center in Flint holds grand opening
FLINT, MI – A new extension of Flint Odyssey House held its grand opening Thursday afternoon. The ribbon-cutting ceremony for Grandma’s House held Aug. 18 was an intimate gathering including children, staff, and people of interest in attendance.
Veterans, first responders invited to enjoy free outdoor activities at Bay City State Park
BAY CITY, MI - A special event will be held this weekend to give veterans and their families a chance to enjoy spending some time outdoors in Bay County. The sixth annual Veterans And First Responders Recreation Day event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20 at Bay City State Park. The event is hosted by Congressman Dan Kildee in partnership with State Rep. Timothy Beson and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
WNEM
Store owner: ‘When we lose businesses it’s bad for everybody’s business’
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – The owner of a local booth is closing on Saturday feels fortunate he is still able to sell his items, unlike others. “When we lose businesses it’s bad for everybody’s business. So, it’s going to be a real loss,” Flint Trading Company owner, Walter Mcadow.
Love for Veterans aims to help those without housing
SAGINAW, MI — Love for Veterans will open its first residence for veterans experiencing homelessness in Saginaw this month. A grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony are scheduled to take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at 2030 Lapeer Ave. CEO and founder Toyah Epperson purchased the home on...
Nao Trinidad tall ship is docked for community to explore in Bay City
BAY CITY, MI - Climb aboard the Nao Trinidad, a historical replica of a 1500s European ship, from Thursday, Aug. 18 through Saturday, Aug. 20. The ship is docked in Uptown Bay City and will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. each day.
Ojibway Island restrictions still sore spot; Saginaw leaders remain firm on policy
SAGINAW, MI — Two years after first closing Ojibway Island to motorists, Saginaw leaders continue to defend the move despite complaints the restriction interrupted community traditions there. “There’s a lot of talk about the community wanting Ojibway back open (to motorists),” said Autumn Scherzer, a Saginaw City Council member....
This 1978 Firebird Formula 400, with all original parts, is staying in one Grand Blanc family
FLINT, MI – It’s uncommon to see an “original survivor” at a classic car show. Many of the classic cars on display have had engine upgrades, revamped interiors and newer radios. But this 1978 Pontiac Firebird Formula 400 breaks the mold. It’s never been altered –...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: A look at recent confirmed cougar sightings in Michigan -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Photos: Every confirmed cougar sighting in Michigan since 2019. Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, were native to Michigan but were wiped out...
Drag race turns into police chase with vehicle traveling 150 mph, police say
GRAND BLANC TWP., MI – A 23-year-old Flint man has been arrested after allegedly leading police on a chase while driving nearly 150 miles per hour, according to Grand Blanc Township police. Authorities said a police officer spotted two vehicles drag racing on northbound I-475 late Wednesday, Aug. 17.
You weren’t supposed to see that: Advisors revise Saginaw spending suggestions report.
SAGINAW, MI — A report that provided general recommendations on how to spend $52 million in American Rescue Plan Act stimulus money turned even more general recently. Officials said a clerical mishap led the 16-page report to include a detail that a Saginaw City Council-appointed advisory committee did not wish to highlight in the document. Once officials noticed the detail, the committee edited the report — first submitted to city leaders on Thursday, Aug. 11 — and updated the document online Thursday, Aug. 18.
2 bound over for trial in July 2021 homicide on Flint’s north side
FLINT, MI – Two people have been bound over to face trial in the July 2021 shooting death of 27-year-old Demarcus Walker of Flint. Nehemiah Jordan Pea, 21, and Stanley Fells, 23, were each bound over to Genesee County Circuit Court Wednesday, Aug. 18, for trial on murder charges filed in connection to Walker’s July 14, 2021, death on the city’s north side.
56-Year-Old Woman Hospitalised In A Single-Car Crash In Tuscola County (Tuscola County, MI)
According to the Michigan Authorities, a 56-year-old woman from Millington, Michigan, crashed her car into a church. The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office reported [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Michigan Drivers.
WNEM
New thrift store coming to Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A new thrift store is coming to Kochville Township in Saginaw County in September. Volunteers of America has been preparing the location on Bay Road for a few months. The organization is one of the state’s largest private providers to veterans. “Volunteers of America Thrift...
