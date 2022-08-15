ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

MLive

Motor through these photos from first night of 2022 Back to the Bricks Rolling Cruise

Flint, MI -- Throughout Wednesday evening, classic and collector cars could be seen moving up and down Saginaw Street, from Flint to Grand Blanc. The event was the first night of the Rolling Cruise, a Back to the Bricks event where car enthusiasts show off their vehicles in a leisurely fashion, starting outside of Flint’s Factory One, through Burton and ending at Grand Blanc High School.
WNEM

TV5 news update: Thursday afternoon, Aug. 18

An old Toys R’ Us in Saginaw County is now officially a Value City Furniture store. TV5s David Custer is live in downtown Flint as the Back to the Bricks cruise continues for the second night. TV5 News Update: Thursday Morning, Aug. 18th. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Here...
The Saginaw News

Veterans, first responders invited to enjoy free outdoor activities at Bay City State Park

BAY CITY, MI - A special event will be held this weekend to give veterans and their families a chance to enjoy spending some time outdoors in Bay County. The sixth annual Veterans And First Responders Recreation Day event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20 at Bay City State Park. The event is hosted by Congressman Dan Kildee in partnership with State Rep. Timothy Beson and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
The Saginaw News

Love for Veterans aims to help those without housing

SAGINAW, MI — Love for Veterans will open its first residence for veterans experiencing homelessness in Saginaw this month. A grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony are scheduled to take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at 2030 Lapeer Ave. CEO and founder Toyah Epperson purchased the home on...
The Saginaw News

You weren’t supposed to see that: Advisors revise Saginaw spending suggestions report.

SAGINAW, MI — A report that provided general recommendations on how to spend $52 million in American Rescue Plan Act stimulus money turned even more general recently. Officials said a clerical mishap led the 16-page report to include a detail that a Saginaw City Council-appointed advisory committee did not wish to highlight in the document. Once officials noticed the detail, the committee edited the report — first submitted to city leaders on Thursday, Aug. 11 — and updated the document online Thursday, Aug. 18.
The Flint Journal

2 bound over for trial in July 2021 homicide on Flint’s north side

FLINT, MI – Two people have been bound over to face trial in the July 2021 shooting death of 27-year-old Demarcus Walker of Flint. Nehemiah Jordan Pea, 21, and Stanley Fells, 23, were each bound over to Genesee County Circuit Court Wednesday, Aug. 18, for trial on murder charges filed in connection to Walker’s July 14, 2021, death on the city’s north side.
WNEM

New thrift store coming to Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A new thrift store is coming to Kochville Township in Saginaw County in September. Volunteers of America has been preparing the location on Bay Road for a few months. The organization is one of the state’s largest private providers to veterans. “Volunteers of America Thrift...
The Saginaw News

The Saginaw News

The Saginaw News & MLive https://www.mlive.com/saginaw.

 https://www.mlive.com/saginaw-bay-city/

