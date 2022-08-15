ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

COVID-19 guidelines for Massachusetts schools K-12

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bCtfg_0hI1eC0800

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Updated COVID-19 guidelines were issued to school districts across Massachusetts as students begin to prepare for returning in the fall.

The state’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) and Department of Public Health (DPH) issued a document to school leaders Monday focusing on the latest COVID-19 information. Masks are optional and COVID testing is no longer required for schools.

Schools interested in implementing their own testing program or mask requirements may purchase self-tests and masks through the statewide contract.

22News spoke with parent Jarell Rodriguez of East Longmeadow, whose hopeful for a good school year this year, “I feel good about it, I think they got a good plan going on, so I feel good. I think this year is going to be good. We got to be hopeful.”

COVID-19 vaccine for children under 18 years old

Back to school vaccine requirements

Several vaccine clinics are scheduled for students, faculty, and staff members throughout August and September. The vaccine is recommended as the best way to protect against the effects of COVID-19. For a vaccine clinic near you visit Mass.gov/kidsclinic .

Children ages 6 months to 5 years old can get the Pfizer’s vaccine which is a three-dose series or the Moderna’s vaccine consists of two doses.

The Pfizer vaccine for children 5 through 11 years of age is administered in 2 doses 3 weeks apart. It is a lower dose (10 micrograms) than vaccines used for individuals 12 years of age and older (30 micrograms).

The Moderna vaccine for children ages 5-11 is administered in 2 doses, 28 days (1 month) apart at 50 micrograms per dose.

The Pfizer vaccines for people ages 12-17 years old are given in two doses, about three weeks apart. Moderna is given in 2 doses 28 days (1 month) apart.

You need both doses to be fully protected.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CCEOs_0hI1eC0800
(Mass.gov)
Here is when school starts in Massachusetts

COVID-19 Isolation and Precautions

According to the CDC , people who test positive should isolate from others for at least five days, regardless of whether they were vaccinated.

As of August 15, 2022, all students and staff in childcare, school in grades K-12, or participating in out-of-school time (OST) and recreational camp settings should follow the updated isolation and exposure guidance issued by DPH, in alignment with recently issued guidance from CDC. No asymptomatic person should be excluded from school as a result of exposure, regardless of vaccination status or exposure setting.

Schools are required to meet 180 school days, if a school closes due to COVID-19 emergencies, it will be treated like snow day closures.

Districts are encouraged to continue with the following ventilation recommendations:

  • Assess their ventilation systems and ensure they are operating properly
  • Conduct routine maintenance (such as replacing filters and repairing ductwork)
  • Consider adding air purifiers
  • Increase outdoor airflow supply such as by opening windows in classrooms as feasible
  • Open windows on school buses as feasible
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 5

Kenneth Nardone
3d ago

Sickening still trying to force that poison in the arms of healthy children. Home schooling will be come more and more popular.

Reply
2
Related
WWLP

Treatment challenges for released incarcerated individuals

Researchers from UMass Amherst and other institutions have discovered that improving the release process of incarcerated individuals and maintaining treatment continuity may prevent opioid overdoses, but what are the challenges underlying this research and how do they plan to address them?
AMHERST, MA
Boston

State officials release COVID-19 guidance for approaching school year

“This upcoming school year, districts and schools should focus their COVID mitigation strategies towards vulnerable and symptomatic individuals.”. A new school year is just around the corner, prompting state officials to release the latest round of COVID-19 guidance for Massachusetts schools and districts. The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Longmeadow, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Chicopee, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
Local
Massachusetts Education
WWLP

What’s included in the recently passed climate bill

Even though the governor had some reservations, he signed off on a sweeping climate bill earlier this month which will help Massachusetts reach its goal of net zero emissions by 2050. The governor originally sent back this offshore wind and climate bill to the legislature with 19 pages of amendments. Some were adopted like eliminating the offshore wind price cap, but most of his suggestions were rejected.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNAW 94.7

Is Common Law Marriage Legal in the State of Massachusetts?

With the fall, particularly the month of October not too far off in the distance, I have been thinking about my wedding day lately. I was married back on Oct. 10, 2008, right here in Berkshire County, Williamstown to be exact with the reception in Pittsfield. It was a beautiful fall foliage day in the Berkshires and everything went off without a hitch. Every now and again, my wife and I will pull out our wedding DVD and sit back and just laugh at all of the crazy dancing we did on our day. Our guests were into it. There was even one point where my friend and kidney donor, John Pitroff had a dance-off with me to classic Michel Jackson and Tone Loc. This was nine years before John donated his kidney to me. We go back pretty far.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Linus Covid#General Health#Department Of Elementary
WWLP

Petition opposing recent driver’s license law reaches 38K signatures

In June, the driver's license legislation for undocumented immigrants became law in Massachusetts. Shortly after the bill became law, a committee called Fair and Secure Massachusetts formed to repeal the law. Their goal is to collect enough signatures to get the question on the November ballot so voters can decide if the law should stay in place or be repealed.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wgbh.org

Why is Massachusetts a commonwealth, not a state?

You’ve heard it in speeches and seen it on government documents: Massachusetts is not a state. It’s a commonwealth. Practically speaking, it’s a distinction without a difference. It makes no legal difference and changes nothing about government structures or its relationship with the federal government. Massachusetts is one of four commonwealths in the nation, the others being Virginia, Pennsylvania and Kentucky.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Covid Testing
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Boston

Fifty rescued beagles come to Massachusetts for adoption

PEABODY - Meet Laurel and Cloverly. At 4 months old, they're playful and friendly and have a newfound love for the outdoors. The two beagles are being fostered in Peabody through Sweet Paws Rescue. On Tuesday, they touched grass for the very first time. "Seeing those first moments and seeing them linger back in the crate before they timidly took their first step out was pretty nice," said Lynne Hathaway, Sweet Paws Rescue Foster Coordinator. A first glimpse of freedom after being saved from a mass breeding facility in Virginia, part of a nationwide effort to find 4,000...
PEABODY, MA
iheart.com

A Red Wave in Massachusetts?

If a ballot initiative succeeds, Democrats are vulnerable. It may be one of the biggest political stories of the year. The predicted red wave election this November may even touch deep-blue Massachusetts. Is this a joke? No. The reason is a petition drive that is gathering steam among conservative activists...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

WWLP

28K+
Followers
23K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy