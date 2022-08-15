ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Paris Eternal Drop Four Members From Overwatch League Roster

Just a day after their loss to the Vancouver Titans, the Paris Eternal have made drastic changes to their roster. On Monday August 15, the Paris Eternal announced the release of four members of their roseter – Daniël “Daan” Scheltema, Ilari “Vestola” Vestola, Arthur “dridro” Szanto and Emir “Kaan” Okumus. The announcement came as a shock to the Overwatch League audience as the four players helped the Eternal finish with a 8-8 record just a year ago. Now sitting at 1-13, the Paris Eternal felt as though a massive change was necessary for future success.
