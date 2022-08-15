VALORANT continues to bring the heat with their gun skins. There was surprisingly not a leak until much closer to the release this time. Normally something comes out about a day or at least a few hours before the reveal and there was not this time. Are the VALORANT devs cracking down on leaks? Either way, here are the new VALORANT Champions 2022 Skins.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 HOURS AGO