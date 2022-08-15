Read full article on original website
Related
Paris Eternal Drop Four Members From Overwatch League Roster
Just a day after their loss to the Vancouver Titans, the Paris Eternal have made drastic changes to their roster. On Monday August 15, the Paris Eternal announced the release of four members of their roseter – Daniël “Daan” Scheltema, Ilari “Vestola” Vestola, Arthur “dridro” Szanto and Emir “Kaan” Okumus. The announcement came as a shock to the Overwatch League audience as the four players helped the Eternal finish with a 8-8 record just a year ago. Now sitting at 1-13, the Paris Eternal felt as though a massive change was necessary for future success.
Agent 21, Taunts, Act 2: A Glimpse Down the VALORANT Pipeline
Episode five is kicking off a new era for VALORANT. Fans are already gearing up for what’s expected to be a historical episode. The first Act alone brought a whole new map, UI changes, an animatic and an awesome battle pass. Here is what else players can expect in Valorant’s future.
VALORANT Champions 2022 Skins Leaked
VALORANT continues to bring the heat with their gun skins. There was surprisingly not a leak until much closer to the release this time. Normally something comes out about a day or at least a few hours before the reveal and there was not this time. Are the VALORANT devs cracking down on leaks? Either way, here are the new VALORANT Champions 2022 Skins.
VALORANT Challengers 2023 Revealed
VALORANT Esports fans have been wanting to get news on the franchising model for some time now. It would seem as though, the Riot Games leaders at VALORANT Esports have revealed quite a lot. Here is a look at VALORANT Challengers 2023 and what was revealed. Read the entire article...
The Game Haus
Cincinnati, OH
6K+
Followers
12K+
Post
947K+
Views
ABOUT
We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!https://thegamehaus.com/
Comments / 0