Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency for Kanawha and Fayette counties due to flooding

Gov. Jim Justice today declared a State of Emergency for Kanawha and Fayette counties due to excessive rainfall that occurred overnight on Monday, August 15, 2022, which caused significant flooding that damaged over 100 homes, bridges, and roads throughout the counties. The storm also resulted in downed trees, power outages, and disruption to potable water systems. Over 20 people had to be rescued from their homes.

As part of this State of Emergency declaration, the Governor has directed the West Virginia Emergency Management Division to implement the West Virginia Emergency Operations Plan as necessary, mobilize appropriate personnel and resources to respond to the emergency, and facilitate the provision of essential emergency services.

The West Virginia Emergency Management Division and the West Virginia Division of Highways are responding to this event to begin the cleanup process, provide necessary repairs, and aid residents in need of assistance.

The State of Emergency will remain in effect for 30 days unless terminated by subsequent Proclamation.