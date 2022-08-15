UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is reminding the public of coming closures and detours on its Atherton Street project in State College, which will impact travel to and from Penn State's University Park campus for some motorists between Aug. 22 and Sept. 6. The work zone stretches from Curtin Road to just north of Westerly Parkway. PennDOT anticipates the three-year project will be completed in fall 2024.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO