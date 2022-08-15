Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Daily Collegian
Penn State Altoona professors to collaborate on ‘Words and Music’ event
ALTOONA, Pa. — Mark your calendar for the “Words and Music” concert at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, at Colerain Forges Mansion in Spruce Creek, Pennsylvania. The unique concert pairs four local singer-songwriters with four poets from Penn State Altoona. The pairs will perform their works for about 25 minutes in different settings on the mansion grounds.
The Daily Collegian
Altoona professor selected for Saginaw Valley poetry award
ALTOONA, Pa. — Patricia Jabbeh Wesley, professor of English, creative writing and African literature at Penn State Altoona, has been selected as the 2023 recipient of the Theodore Roethke Memorial Poetry Award from Saginaw Valley State University. Three judges, selected by the Poet Laureate Consultant in Poetry, were unanimous...
The Daily Collegian
Summer Founders Program helps 6 student startups grow
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The Invent Penn State Summer Founders Program, a 13-week student startup accelerator, concluded with a Startup Showcase on Aug. 10, where each team presented their startup and answered questions from the audience comprised of members from the local entrepreneurial community. The Summer Founders Program provided...
The Daily Collegian
Atherton Street to be closed between College, Beaver avenues Aug. 22 to Sept. 6
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is reminding the public of coming closures and detours on its Atherton Street project in State College, which will impact travel to and from Penn State's University Park campus for some motorists between Aug. 22 and Sept. 6. The work zone stretches from Curtin Road to just north of Westerly Parkway. PennDOT anticipates the three-year project will be completed in fall 2024.
Comments / 0