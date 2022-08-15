ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How can I see my mail before it arrives?

By Dara Bitler
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Colorado Department of Revenue is sending out 2.4 million refund checks for the Colorado Cash Back program.

If you are feeling anxious about the arrival of your check, you can actually digitally preview your mail and manage your packages that are scheduled to arrive soon from the United States Postal Service .

The U.S. Postal Service has a tool called informed delivery that allows you to view grayscale images of the exterior, address side of letter-sized mail pieces and track packages.

Here are some other things you can do with informed delivery, according to the Postal Service:

  • Leave delivery instructions
  • Reschedule a delivery
When should you be concerned about your Colorado Cash Back check?

It is a free tool to allow consumers to take action before mail reaches their mailbox by previewing what is coming in.

How do I sign up?

From the U.S. Postal Service website under the informed delivery section , you can sign up for free .

From there, you just have to create an account, verify your identity, and then you can start receiving notifications.

