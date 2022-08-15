Read full article on original website
Drag race turns into police chase with vehicle traveling 150 mph, police say
GRAND BLANC TWP., MI – A 23-year-old Flint man has been arrested after allegedly leading police on a chase while driving nearly 150 miles per hour, according to Grand Blanc Township police. Authorities said a police officer spotted two vehicles drag racing on northbound I-475 late Wednesday, Aug. 17.
Driver arrested after 150 mph police chase on I-475
Police: Medical emergency led to serious crash on M-25 in Tuscola County
TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police believe an Essexville woman suffered a medical emergency just before crashing into a row of trees along M-25 in Tuscola County. The crash was reported around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday on M-25 near Bradleyville Road in the Unionville area. The Tuscola County Sheriff's Office says...
Sting operation nets human trafficking arrests in Huron Co.
A sting operation in Huron County led to the arrest of two men for human trafficking charges on Wednesday.
Burton police officer injured while on duty Grand Marshall at Back to the Bricks ribbon-cutting ceremony
Here are the top stories we're following today, August 17th. As the school year is approaching, school districts around the nation are facing an uphill battle with a shortage of teachers. ‘We know there are more victims,’ sheriff says after former teacher charged with sexual assault. Updated: 6 hours...
Shooting closes eastbound I-69 in Burton
BURTON, MI – Police closed eastbound I-69 at Center Road to investigate a shooting between two vehicles, with one injury. Burton Police Chief Brian Ross said there was a shooting on eastbound I-69, west of Belsay Road, about 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16. The victim was driven to an...
Teen Dead, Another Injured Following Golf Cart Crash In Mt. Pleasant
MT. PLEASANT (CBS DETROIT) – One teen is dead and another injured after a crash involving a golf cart early Tuesday morning. Police responded to Horizon Park around 3:30 a.m. near the Chase Run apartments in Mt. Pleasant and found a rolled golf cart and a deceased man. Police say the deceased victim was identified as a 16-year-old from Mt. Pleasant. A 16-year-old girl was also involved in the crash. She sustained minor scrapes and bruises and is expected to be okay. No word on what caused the crash and the identities of the victims have yet to be released. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mt. Pleasant Police Department’s Anonymous Tip Line at 989-779-9111 or Central Dispatch 989-773-1000. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Saginaw police looking for 2 men who have been stealing rent checks from apartment deposit boxes
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a pair of men stealing rent checks from area apartments. Two men on Aug. 5 stolen rent checks from deposit boxes at Bridgton Place Townhomes, 359 Vestry Drive in Saginaw. They did so not by breaking open the collection boxes but by fishing the checks from slots in them, said Saginaw Police Detective Sgt. Matthew Gerow.
Woman charged in Flint double homicide rejects plea, likely to stand trial
FLINT, MI – A woman charged with tampering with evidence and other felonies in connection with the July 2018 deaths of two people whose bodies were found in the Flint River on the city’s east side has rejected a plea offer from Genesee County prosecutors and is likely to stand trial.
Police: Victim in critical condition following shooting
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint Police are investigating a shooting that left a 24-year-old man in critical condition. Officers responded to the 2400 block of Trout Drive on Monday about 1:17 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they located a man who had been shot. The...
Deadly Flint shooting under investigation
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Detectives are investigating a shooting in the city of Flint that left one man dead. On Sunday, Aug. 14 at 8:20 a.m., officers were sent to the 4000 block of Frazer Street for a shooting. When they arrived, police found the adult male victim suffering multiple...
Decision on whether to charge MSP trooper caught on video punching Saginaw man still in limbo
SAGINAW, MI — Months after a Michigan State Police trooper was recorded repeatedly punching a Saginaw man in his face during a traffic stop-turned-arrest, it remains unclear if the trooper will face criminal charges. While the trooper remains on suspension, the Michigan Attorney General’s Office tasked with deciding whether...
Additional victims likely in case of former school administrator charged with CSC, sheriff says
FLINT, MI – Authorities say a former principal, coach, and teacher accused of criminal sexual conduct preyed on the most vulnerable young people and are now asking anyone who may have been victimized by him to come forward. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson held a news conference Wednesday, Aug....
Assault charges dismissed against former Flint cop
FLINT, MI – Assault charges filed against a former Flint police officer have been dismissed after the alleged victim in the case failed to show up for trial last week. Javion Corde Miller, 21, was scheduled to stand trial Thursday, Aug. 11, on two misdemeanor charges of domestic assault and battery. The charges were dismissed when the victim failed to appear for the trial, according to court records.
Saginaw man accused of barging into apartment, shooting sleeping man in his face pleads as charged
SAGINAW, MI — With his trial a week away, a Saginaw man accused of barging into an apartment and shooting a sleeping man in his face opted to accept a plea deal rather than take his chances with a jury. As a result, he is facing at least 25 years in prison.
Davison Township murder suspect referred for competency evaluation
FLINT, MI – A Davison Township man accused of killing his mother has been referred for a psychiatric evaluation to determine if he is competent to stand trial and can be held criminally responsible in the case. Marc Leon-Charles Todd, 52, is charged with open murder and domestic violence....
Sheriff: No charges for man for decapitating swans
FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - No charges will be filed against a man after several swans were decapitated on Lake Fenton. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said the prosecutor’s office determined no charges would be filed after the investigation was handed over to their office. Swanson said the man involved,...
16-Year-Old Boy Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident in Mount Pleasant (Mount Pleasant, MI)
According to the Mount Pleasant Police Department, a motor vehicle accident involving a golf cart occurred on Tuesday morning. The officials stated that a 16-year-old boy along [..]
56-Year-Old Woman Hospitalised In A Single-Car Crash In Tuscola County (Tuscola County, MI)
According to the Michigan Authorities, a 56-year-old woman from Millington, Michigan, crashed her car into a church. The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office reported [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Michigan Drivers.
